El Cajon celebrates 10th Annual Chaldean American Fest Sept. 17
EL CAJON (KUSI) – San Diego will be graced with carnival rides, live music, and authentic food at the 10th Annual Chaldean American Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17. San Diego has one of the largest Chaldean communities in the nation, so it is only fitting to celebrate the rich culture and history of the Chaldean people on a sunny San Diego Saturday.
19th Annual Harvest for Hope this weekend, Sept. 18
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 19th annual Harvest for Hope is happening Sunday, Sept. 18 at Coasterra on Harbor Island starting at 2 p.m. This year, the main objective of the event is to raise $300,000 for the Emilio Nares Foundation. This foundation provides free transportation to medical treatments and other family support programs to underserved children with cancer.
SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
Super Girl Pro Series showcases lady surfers in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro will celebrate its 15th year at the Oceanside pier this weekend. The nationally-televised event is the largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 90 of the world’s top professionals scheduled to compete. We spoke with former...
Padres star Randy Jones reveals pains of living next to homeless motel
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
El Cajon made to house 45% of San Diego homeless with hotel vouchers
EL CAJON (KUSI) – Officials in the City of El Cajon are calling out San Diego County for making El Cajon’s homeless issue “even worse.”. Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
“Strut for Sobriety” to celebrate Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – September is National Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month, and there is one organization that is “Strutting” their stuff to help. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by Executive Director Gretchen Burns Bergman of A New Path to talk about the 18th annual “Strut for Sobriety” event, and how it’s helping those seeking recovery.
Los Angeles-Based Acapela Modern Mexican To Open First San Diego Location
Dubbed as a "San Diego-style" taco shop when it opened in Los Angeles last year, Acapela Modern Mexican will unveil its first San Diego location this fall. Las year, Jessica and Cesar De Santiago opened the first branch of Acapela Mexican restaurant in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hailing from San Diego, the De Santiago's are part of the family that runs the Tacos el Paisa brand of taco shops, which started in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1999. Since then, members of the family have opened several other El Paisa locations around San Diego County. Cesar has actually been working for the company since he was 14 years old. Earlier this year, brother the De Santiago's took over the sprawling space previously occupied by Mariscos El Pulpo within Mercado Del Barrio in San Diego's Barrio Logan for the opening of a new fine dining concept dubbed La Divina.
‘You Have Failed, Us and Yourself’ – Bill Walton Has Had It with the Mayor’s Approach to Homelessness
For the last several weeks, Bill Walton, the basketball legend, Grateful Dead fan and avid bicyclist – perhaps San Diego’s most famous resident – has been sending Mayor Todd Gloria emails about the homeless crisis in San Diego. He’s extremely frustrated. “you have failed, us and...
HOMELESS COUPLE, AFTER FLEEING WILLOWS FIRE IN LAKESIDE, NEEDS HOUSING TOGETHER
September 16, 2022 (Lakeside) – After the Willows Fire burned out homeless camps along the San Diego Riverbed in Lakeside on August 31, I went back to speak with those who suffered losses. I found a couple, two men, who openly talked about their lives, how they got here, and shared some alarming thoughts on the fire.
Boys to Men Mentoring Network kicks off 100 Wave Challenge
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Surfers of all ages and cultures gathered at Bird’s Surf Shed on Tuesday Sept. 13 to celebrate the official kick-off of the 13-th annual 100 wave challenge. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by former surfing world champion and besting-selling author Shaun Tomson as he...
Mother bitten by a San Diego Police K9 that got loose to get $600,000 from city
SAN DIEGO — On September 20, San Diego City Council is expected to approve a $600,000 settlement to a mother who was bit repeatedly by a San Diego Police K9 after the dog jumped over her backyard fence and tried to attack the woman's 5-year-old daughter. The attack occurred...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Sept. 16-18 – Two by Two
Cooler (saner?) weather prevails this weekend, so there will be relief at the various outdoor events as we soak in every last second of this San Diego summer. And do we have some pairs for you. We’ll go two by two by activity and geography, folks. Here you go.
San Diego Lifeguard tryouts for Summer 2023 start next week
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Lifeguards are set to have lifeguard tryouts next week for the Summer of 2023. The first swim tryouts are Sept. 22, 23, 24 at Ventura Cove. The tryout consists of a swim of 500 meters in under 10 minutes. KUSI’s Allie Wagner was...
Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
San Diego Wave, Bad Bunny set to bring massive crowds this weekend
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is set to host several massive events this weekend. It all kicks off Saturday with San Diego Wave's first home game of the season at Snapdragon stadium. The match is a complete sell out, 32,000 tickets were sold, as the home team takes on...
Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro competition returns to the Oceanside Pier
SAN DIEGO – (KUSI) One of the world’s largest women’s surf contests, Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro, is about to bring more than 90 of the top pro surfers to San Diego. Former Super Girl Surf California champion, Samantha Sibley, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to preview the event and to invite you down to the beach to check it out for yourself.
Amps & Ales in Downtown Chula Vista offers unlimited tastings of over 40 breweries
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Local and International brews, bites, and beats meet at this year’s Amps & Ales in the heart of Downtown Chula Vista on Saturday, September 17th. Previously held at Memorial Park, this is the first year attendees will be able to stroll along Third Avenue while enjoying unlimited tastings of over 40 local an international breweries, two music stages and a variety of local food vendors.
Navy retires LCS Coronado just seven years after maiden deployment
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The LCS Coronado is one of one-dozen Naval littoral combat ships that have proven burdensome for the military to maintain since their commission in the mid-2010’s. Now, seven years after her maiden deployment in 2016, the LCS Coronado is the third littoral combat ship to be decommissioned.
“Elephant man” scheduled for sentencing
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sentencing is scheduled for Jose Manuel Navarrete, who entered an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo while carrying his daughter. His two-year-old daughter was not injured during the incident. He is eligible for up to two years in prison.
