ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health Headlines: Long COVID drives people from the workforce

WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifxK3_0hvEMoBX00

(WTNH) — A new study has found that nearly a half million people have disappeared from the workforce due to long COVID. The question is, why?

And, with the flu season fast approaching, the CDC has recommendations on how to keep people safe and healthy. One of the easiest ways to avoid the flu is a flu shot, but many are asking, how should you time out your COVID boosters and flu shots?

Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine Dr. Arjun Venkatesh joined News 8 to address some of these questions and more.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Health Headlines: Omicron-specific booster shots

(WTNH) – In this edition of Health Headlines, News 8 will answer the question: was the Omicron booster ever tested in humans? And, when should you be getting your Omicron-specific booster? Speaking of vaccines and boosters, flu season is right around the corner, which means flu shots are coming up too. Are two arms better […]
HEALTH
NBC News

Virus associated with polio-like muscle weakness is spreading among kids, CDC warns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about the spread of a common childhood virus that can cause muscle weakness or paralysis in rare cases. The CDC issued an alert Friday about enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among kids, with symptoms that are often mild but can become severe. The enterovirus family is large, and polio falls within it; both EV-D68 and poliovirus can invade the nervous system and cause muscle weakness.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Yale University#Emergency Medicine#Linus Covid#General Health#Yale Medicine#Yale School Of Medicine#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
msn.com

CDC Warns of a Rise in Cases of AFM, a Rare, Polio-Like Condition Among Children

Health officials are warning of a possible increase in cases of a rare, polio-like condition among children. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert detailing a rise in severe respiratory illness this fall that can lead to a condition called acute flaccid myelitis. Acute...
KIDS
msn.com

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
POPSUGAR

Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do

One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
HEALTH
sciencealert.com

The New COVID Subvariant BA.4.6 Is Spreading. Here's What We Know

BA.4.6, a subvariant of the Omicron COVID variant which has been quickly gaining traction in the US, is now confirmed to be spreading in the UK. The latest briefing document on COVID variants from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) noted that during the week beginning August 14, BA.4.6 accounted for 3.3 percent of samples in the UK. It has since grown to make up around 9 percent of sequenced cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Common childhood bug 'hyped up as tomato flu'

Leading clinicians and medical researchers in India say they are aghast at the media reports that portray hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD)—a common, relatively mild, viral infection afflicting children—as caused by a new virus responsible for what is dubbed "tomato flu." The reports appear to originate from...
WORLD
PennLive.com

CDC warns pediatricians to watch out for a rare, but serious respiratory infection impacting children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning pediatricians to watch out for a rare yet serious respiratory infection impacting children. The virus isn’t related to the Flu or COVID-19 but is called Enterovirus D68, according to KY3. The virus, which typically emerges in late summer and early fall, can lead to acute flaccid myelitis or AFM.
HEALTH
cdc.gov

CDC Confirms Another Human Infection with Flu Virus from Pigs

August 19, 2022—CDC has reported another human infection with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads only in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to four. This new infection was caused by a different flu virus subtype (H1N2v) than the three previously reported infections (H3N2v) during 2022. Sporadic human infections with flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting where pigs are present; however, not all variant virus infections have been in people with known pig exposure. This H1N2v infection occurred in a person who reported no contact with pigs or attendance at an agricultural fair. A public health investigation did not find any illness among household contacts and about 10 percent of reported variant flu virus infections in the United States since 2010 have been in people who did not have any documented swine contact. No person-to-person spread with this H1N2v virus has been confirmed.
OREGON STATE
Verywell Health

What Does ‘Tomato Flu’ Look Like?

A non-life-threatening illness referred to as “tomato flu” has emerged among young children in India. Experts believe tomato flu is not a new virus, but rather a variation of hand, foot, and mouth disease. Distinguishing symptoms include large red blisters, as well as mouth ulcers. Cases resolve on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

Blue Diamond Is Recalling Nearly 350,000 Pounds of Almonds Due to Salmonella

Just when you tossed out your Cheetos supply for something healthier, Blue Diamond is recalling nearly 350,000 pounds of almonds as the result of a potential salmonella contamination. Self-described "big almond guy" Tom Brady is shaking. This weekend, the FDA announced that the California almond company had initiated the recall...
COLORADO STATE
WTNH

3 convicted felons arrested in Waterbury drug bust

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men are facing drug and firearm charges following a search Wednesday at multiple residences on Chestnut Avenue in Waterbury. Multiple firearms, ammunition and high-capacity magazines were found during the search, along with 112.5 grams of marijuana and $9,192 in cash, according to police. All three are convicted felons are are […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Person of interest identified in deadly East Hartford shooting

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was shot and killed Wednesday night in East Hartford. Officers found 28-year-old Devonte Gardner on the ground near Park Avenue and Garden Street at about 7:45 p.m. Police said he was shot “several times.” He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said they have identified a […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Vigil held for Hartford man shot on Hillside Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A prayer vigil was held Thursday evening for a man who was shot and killed on Hillside Avenue earlier this week. The vigil was held by Mothers United Gun Violence on Hillside Avenue. Family and friends gathered to remember 28-year-old Jose Arriaga, known to many as a loving father, brother and friend. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy