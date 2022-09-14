ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Reason.com

Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban

Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Pence says ‘whoever’ is next GOP president will back national abortion ban

Former Vice President Mike Pence said in a new interview that the next Republican elected to the Oval Office, “whoever that may be,” will support a national abortion ban. “I welcome any and all efforts to advance the cause of life in state capitals or in the nation’s capital,” Pence said in an interview with RealClearPolitics published Wednesday. “And I have every confidence that the next Republican president, whoever that may be, will stand for the right to life.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object

South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
U.S. POLITICS
960 The Ref

GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
NEVADA STATE
The Intercept

Lindsey Graham’s “Late-Term” Abortion Ban Is a Lie

On Tuesday, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham announced plans for a federal abortion ban. Anyone who has paid even marginal attention to the right’s long assault on reproductive justice expected this move. This was never about states’ rights; a nationwide ban, a mass criminalization program, was always the plan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims late-term abortion is a 'made up term'

MSNBC's The Reidout host Joy Reid claimed Tuesday that "late-term abortion" is a "made up" term. Reid had been discussing Sen. Lindsey Graham's, R-S.C., new abortion bill, the "Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act," which she called a "dangerous, ugly, desperation move." Graham's bill limits abortion far later...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Mike Pence BACKS federal legislative efforts to ban abortion after Republicans split on Lindsey Graham's bill to outlaw the practice at 15 weeks of pregnancy

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday affirmed his support for new efforts to ban abortion – even as some senior Senate Republicans were keeping their distance from Sen. Lindsey Graham's new bill to outlaw abortion nationwide at 15 weeks. 'I welcome any and all efforts to advance the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The List

Lindsey Graham's Proposed National Abortion Ban Has Twitter Fuming

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is no stranger to controversy. According to his official website, the Republican politician has been in Congress since 2002, making his Senatorial term two decades long. This year alone, Graham has appeared in headlines for how he has reacted to historical moments, such as walking out during Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson's Senate hearing and predicting what would happen to Donald Trump if he gets prosecuted in regards to his pending investigations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

GOP pollster warns party on total abortion bans

A North Carolina-based GOP pollster is issuing a warning to Republican legislators: Voters are ready to punish the party for restricting access to abortion too much. In a poll of 800 likely North Carolina voters conducted by Paul Shumaker, a longtime GOP consultant who works on congressional and state races across the country, only a quarter of the respondents said that abortions should either not be legal in any circumstance or only be legal if the life of the mother is endangered. Support for abortion restrictions doubles if the procedure is permitted “in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, or in the case of rape, incest, or to protect the mother’s life.”
ELECTIONS
TheDailyBeast

Sean Hannity’s Version of the ‘Big Lie’: Abortion Is ‘Now Illegal’ in the U.S.

Fox News host Sean Hannity and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich provided GOP candidates with some free media training on Tuesday, the final day of primary contests before the general election.In particular, Hannity appeared concerned about Republicans’ answers to questions about Jan. 6 and former President Donald Trump, and about how “the media” wants to “talk about and demagogue and lie about that abortion is now illegal in America.”“Every woman needs to know that is a big lie,” insisted Hannity, who wrongly predicted in May that there will be “no loss of abortion access” if the Supreme Court overturned Roe...
POTUS
The Hill

Graham introduces nationwide 15-week abortion ban legislation

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday introduced a bill that would ban abortions nationally after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The bill comes three months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion and marks the most serious effort by Republicans in Congress to pass a nationwide abortion restriction.
CONGRESS & COURTS

