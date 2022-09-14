3 teens caught burglarizing cars in Tampa neighborhood, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of teens linked to several overnight car burglaries in Tampa was arrested early Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Tampa Police Department said a 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds were arrested after a concerned homeowner called 911 to report several people burglarizing vehicles and the garage of a neighbor’s home.

When officers arrived to the neighborhood on South Kissimmee Steet around 2 a.m. they found seven unlocked vehicles that appeared to have been ransacked. One garage door was als found open due to the garage door opener being accessible inside an unlocked vehicle.

Shortly after officers canvassed the area, they spotted the teens walking along West Interbay Boulevard.

One of the 15-year-olds was found to be carrying a 9mm pistol in his waistband, along with stolen credit cards and a stolen military identification card linking him back to a victim of the Kissimmee Street burglaries.

The other teens, described as accomplices in the burglaries, were each arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and multiple counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance. One teen is facing additional charges of carrying a concealed firearm and a minor in possession of a firearm.

Officers are still trying to find out who the gun belongs to.

Tampa Police Department encouraged residents to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables from plain sight to reduce the risk of burglaries.

