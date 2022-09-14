Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A SEMI-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 102
Earlier today, at approximately 7:15 a.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash between a semi-vehicle and another vehicle on Highway 102, between Crookston and Fertile, near 375th Street, about 13 miles southeast of Crookston and 7 miles north of Fertile. According to reports from the Department, the owner of the semi-vehicle was not injured in the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
UPDATED: More than 500 residents west of Lake Ashtabula seeing power outage
--- (Valley City, ND) -- Roughly 536 Cass County Electric Cooperative members north of Valley City and west of lake Ashtabula are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews are being dispatched to restore power to the region. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. You can learn...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police Chief joins WDAY Midday to addresses parking ordinance criticisms
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo's Police Chief is explaining his proposed parking ordinance and police office system changes he outlined last week to the city's commission. Police Chief Dennis Otterness joined WDAY Midday to clarify rumors he has heard about his own proposal. He began the conversation talking about the less controversial topic, specifically looking to increase efficiencies. He is looking for an update in software, which would reduce the workload and amount of repetitive processes needed to be done for each citation they write.
Man missing in Polk County area
POLK COUNTY, Minn. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 58-year-old man who went missing in the area. Police say the man, Michael Minteer, was last seen traveling on foot in rural Comstock in east central Polk County on Sept. 6. He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt when he was seen last.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism. Fortunately, the West Fargo Park District says the spray paint was cleaned up by the Park Maintenance team. They were able to get a majority off today. Their team is now working...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
CCEC: Power restored to thousands of West Fargo residents
(West Fargo, ND) -- UPDATE: A representative for CCEC says power has been restored to all members in West Fargo. The representative says the cause of the power outage was an "equipment malfunction" at the substation. INITIAL REPORT:. Thousands of residents in West Fargo are being impacted by a power...
trfradio.com
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
Two arrested in Watford City Shooting
WATFORD CITY (KXNET) — Two Watford City residents were arrested on Wednesday after a domestic violence incident led to shots fired in the parking lot at the Boulder Ridge Apartment Complex at 909 Park Ave West. According to the Watford City Police Department, police responded to multiple 911 calls of gunfire occurring at the apartment […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOX News Radio
NDHP: Williston man dies in crash after police end pursuit (Update)
Authorities have identified an 18-year-old Williston man killed Tuesday when his motorcycle hit an SUV – shortly after Williston Police ended their pursuit of the man. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says William Chamley had been fleeing police, but police ended the pursuit about a minute before the accident around 11:45 AM.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Suspicious bag near Fargo Homeless Shelter contained fireworks
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a suspicious bag found near a Fargo homeless shelter contained commercial fireworks parts. Officers responded to the location Wednesday afternoon and called in the Red River Valley Bomb Squad. No bomb materials were found. The fireworks were properly disposed of and no...
Motorcyclist killed in Williston crash shortly after brief police chase
The motorcycle driver had previously been fleeing a Williston Police Department Officer.
Missing: Michael Minteer, 58, last seen in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.Michael Minteer, 58, was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County. He was wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans. The sheriff's office says Minteer may be armed, and he "suffers from a mental health disorder." They advise anyone who sees him to not approach him, and instead call 715-485-8300.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polk County officials report body found days after man goes missing
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they have located a dead body, days after asking for the public's help to find a missing man.The 58-year-old had last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County.The sheriff's office said that he "suffers from a mental health disorder."On Thursday, at about 4 p.m., the county sheriff's office said they located the man's body in the woods near Johnstown. They said they believe it was the person who went missing, though his identity was not yet confirmed.
valleynewslive.com
Fergus Falls Police ask for help identifying burglary suspects
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who they think were involved in an attempted burglary. They say it happened at a business on the southeast side of Fergus Falls. Police say the two people ran...
valleynewslive.com
Bus aide given leave of absence for slapping child who spit on them
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bus aide has been given a leave of absence after slapping a Fargo Public School student with special needs on a bus Thursday afternoon. Valley Bus, who runs the buses for the district, says the incident happened after the student spit on the aide.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man wanted in connection to Fargo homicide caught in Twin Cities
(Fargo, ND) -- A man wanted in connection to a homicide in Fargo has been caught in the Twin Cities. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY radio that 58-year-old Roberto Garcia was arrested and taken into custody Wednesday morning in Saint Paul. Garcia was arrested by the North Star Fugitive...
Name released of 18-year-old killed in Williston motorcycle crash
WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The name of the 18-year-old man who fled police and died after colliding with an SUV in Williston has been released. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was William Chamley, an 18-year-old Williston resident. On Tuesday afternoon, Chamley fled police on his motorcycle after police tried to pull […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Car Wash employee fired after alleged theft
(Fargo, ND) -- An employee of Don's Car Wash is out of a job after an allegation of theft. The owner of the car wash says a couple claims four thousand dollars was stolen from their console by the employee seen vacuuming the interior of the vehicle. The car wash...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Commissioner Preston on downtown Fargo bridge project: "Plain old pedestrian bridge is not going to do it"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Arlette Preston says the commission needs to carefully consider how much money to spend on a proposed pedestrian bridge from City Hall to the west side of the Red River. "If we're going to do this, we have to do it right so that...
valleynewslive.com
Traffic slowed as crews clean up gravel truck tipped near 52nd Ave. S.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is down to one lane on the road off 52nd Ave. S. near Walmart in south Fargo. A gravel truck carrying a load tipped on its side on 38th St. S. while turning to go south. The driver, who was uninjured, told Valley News Live, that it might have been loaded to the one side, causing it to tip. The truck is one of several taking loads to a nearby field for future use.
Comments / 0