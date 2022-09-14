ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
Charlie Munger
Ray Dalio
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Benzinga

Biden Doesn't Want You To Worry About Today's Market Crash Or Inflation Numbers: 'Economy Is Still Strong'

President Joe Biden said the stock market is not reflective of the state of the economy in comments made after casting his vote at a local polling station in Delaware. What Happened: Biden said, “The stock market doesn’t necessarily reflect the state of the economy, as you well know. And the economy is still strong. Unemployment is low. Jobs are up. Manufacturing is good,” according to The White House.
The Ringer

The Housing Recession Is Coming

While the broader economy is almost certainly not in a recession, the U.S. housing market is facing a painful reset. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to reduce inflation, the most rate-sensitive sector of the economy—which is housing—is taking it on the chin. Today’s guest, Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, breaks down the queasy state of the U.S. housing market, the prospect of a correction, what nationwide falling housing prices will mean for the broader economy, the global synchronized decline in housing, and how China’s extremely bizarre year is affecting our economy.
Newsweek

The War on Inflation Is About to Get Ugly | Opinion

Get ready. The war on inflation is about to get ugly. This week's consumer price index report shows annual inflation still roaring at 8.3 percent. Even without food and energy included, core inflation rose back above six percent year-on-year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This means the...
Fortune

The stock market plunge shows ‘The Fed has the worst problem in the world’ with inflation—and recession is the only solution

Stocks plunged on Tuesday as fears that the Federal Reserve will ultimately spark a recession spread like wildfire after a hotter-than-expected inflation print. The Fed has raised interest rates four times this year in an attempt to cool rising consumer prices, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying that his inflation fight is “unconditional” and rate hikes will continue even if it means some “pain” for Americans.
Reuters

Fed likely to hike by 100 bps in September -Nomura

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Open Market Committee, the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee, is likely to raise its short-term interest rate target by a full percentage point at its policy meeting next week, because of the emergence of upside inflation risks, Nomura analysts said on Tuesday.
freightwaves.com

Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude

Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
US News and World Report

U.S. May Need 7.5% Unemployment to Curb Inflation -Research

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. unemployment rate may need to reach as high as 7.5%, double its current level, to end the country's outbreak of high inflation, according to new estimates from a team of researchers including two staff economists from the International Monetary Fund. That would entail job losses...
Motley Fool

Did This Single Stock Just Signal a Deep Recession?

Markets fell sharply in premarket trading on Friday morning. FedEx's warning about its shipping business caused some to draw broader conclusions about weakness in the economy. Investors should look at what UPS and Amazon say for confirmation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
