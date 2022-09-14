Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Worst is yet to come: Economist Stephen Roach says U.S. needs 'miracle' to avoid recession
Negative economic growth in the year's first half may be a foreshock to a much deeper downturn that could last into 2024. Stephen Roach, who served as chair of Morgan Stanley Asia, warns the U.S. needs a "miracle" to avoid a recession. related investing news. "We'll definitely have a recession...
JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession
Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
kitco.com
The Fed is ready to ‘inflict pain’ on economy to bring inflation down; stocks, Bitcoin to see more downside - Alfonso Peccatiello
The Fed will ‘inflict pain’ to get inflation down to 2 percent, said Alfonso Peccatiello, Author of The Macro Compass. The central bank’s resulting policy will adversely affect stocks and cryptocurrencies. In his August 26th speech at Jackson Hole, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell adopted a hawkish...
Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the Fed will hike interest rates as high as 9% if inflation stays high
Mark Mobius thinks the Fed will hike rates as high as 9% to tame inflation, adding that it believe rates must be higher than inflation to bring it down.
RELATED PEOPLE
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
The stock market will fall another 26% if the Fed sparks a recession in its fight against inflation, Goldman Sachs says
The stock market could fall another 26% if the Fed gets too aggressive with its interest rate hikes, according to Goldman Sachs. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates next week in its continued bid to tame rising inflation. Goldman estimates that an unemployment rate at 6% would send...
Two of the world's greatest economists disagree on whether you have to lose your job to bring inflation down
When the IMF’s former chief economist, Olivier Blanchard, was asked if inflation will come down without rising unemployment, his answer was simple: “I wish, but no.” Goldman’s chief economist isn’t so sure.
Now is the time to buy stocks as inflation will resolve itself and the global economy will avoid a recession, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic says
Investors should buy stocks as the Fed will pivot and the global economy will avoid a recession, according to JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic. Kolanovic expects inflation to "resolve on its own" as pandemic-related distortions begin to fade. "The Fed has over-reacted with 75bps hike. We will likely see a Fed pivot,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden Doesn't Want You To Worry About Today's Market Crash Or Inflation Numbers: 'Economy Is Still Strong'
President Joe Biden said the stock market is not reflective of the state of the economy in comments made after casting his vote at a local polling station in Delaware. What Happened: Biden said, “The stock market doesn’t necessarily reflect the state of the economy, as you well know. And the economy is still strong. Unemployment is low. Jobs are up. Manufacturing is good,” according to The White House.
The Ringer
The Housing Recession Is Coming
While the broader economy is almost certainly not in a recession, the U.S. housing market is facing a painful reset. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to reduce inflation, the most rate-sensitive sector of the economy—which is housing—is taking it on the chin. Today’s guest, Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, breaks down the queasy state of the U.S. housing market, the prospect of a correction, what nationwide falling housing prices will mean for the broader economy, the global synchronized decline in housing, and how China’s extremely bizarre year is affecting our economy.
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
The War on Inflation Is About to Get Ugly | Opinion
Get ready. The war on inflation is about to get ugly. This week's consumer price index report shows annual inflation still roaring at 8.3 percent. Even without food and energy included, core inflation rose back above six percent year-on-year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This means the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
White House downplays inflation-fueled stock market losses
On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested that President Joe Biden and his administration were not concerned by his viral, split-screen moment from the day prior.
The S&P 500 will bounce back by the end of the year as inflation likely peaked in July, a top Morgan Stanley strategist says
The S&P 500 will enjoy some upside by year-end, a top Morgan Stanley strategist said. Speaking on CNBC, Andrew Slimmon said the S&P 500 will "end the year closer to" where it started at around 4,778. His bullishness over the stock market comes as inflation likely peaked in July. The...
The stock market plunge shows ‘The Fed has the worst problem in the world’ with inflation—and recession is the only solution
Stocks plunged on Tuesday as fears that the Federal Reserve will ultimately spark a recession spread like wildfire after a hotter-than-expected inflation print. The Fed has raised interest rates four times this year in an attempt to cool rising consumer prices, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying that his inflation fight is “unconditional” and rate hikes will continue even if it means some “pain” for Americans.
CNN reports ‘staggering’ 72% of economists say the U.S. is in a recession or ‘headed there very soon’
CNN reported Monday that 72% of economists believe the U.S. is already in a recession or will soon will enter one. This news, which marks a contrast from the network's attempts to present the economy as being strong, was delivered by reporter Matt Egan during "CNN Newsroom With Ana Cabrera."
Fed likely to hike by 100 bps in September -Nomura
Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Open Market Committee, the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee, is likely to raise its short-term interest rate target by a full percentage point at its policy meeting next week, because of the emergence of upside inflation risks, Nomura analysts said on Tuesday.
freightwaves.com
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude
Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
US News and World Report
U.S. May Need 7.5% Unemployment to Curb Inflation -Research
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. unemployment rate may need to reach as high as 7.5%, double its current level, to end the country's outbreak of high inflation, according to new estimates from a team of researchers including two staff economists from the International Monetary Fund. That would entail job losses...
Motley Fool
Did This Single Stock Just Signal a Deep Recession?
Markets fell sharply in premarket trading on Friday morning. FedEx's warning about its shipping business caused some to draw broader conclusions about weakness in the economy. Investors should look at what UPS and Amazon say for confirmation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Comments / 0