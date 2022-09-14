Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Poor air quality not a problem for Reno Air Races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The smoke didn’t let up even as the first day of the Reno Air Races came to a close. Yesterday’s air quality measured in at 180, which is considered unhealthy for all groups. It didn’t stop the Air Races from taking off though.
L.A. Weekly
3 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on East Golden Valley Road [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (September 16, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, three individuals sustained injuries in a head-on collision at East Golden Valley Road. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. along East Golden Valley Road and Spearhead Way, per initial reports. According to authorities, a trailer-towing truck and an SUV clashed head-on...
Reno-Sparks air quality expected to remain at unhealthy levels Friday, Saturday
With Northern California's Mosquito Fire still only at 20% containment as of Thursday afternoon, forecasters with the Environmental Protection Agency predicted unhealthy air quality for the Reno-Sparks area lasting through at least Saturday. Keep up: Mosquito Fire is California's largest wildfire of 2022 ...
Nevada Appeal
NDOT Board approves series of road projects
The state transportation board this week approved a series of contracts to resurface and upgrade nearly a dozen roads and highways across the state. Most of the projects are in rural Nevada except for some work on Interstate 580 and Interstate 80. A spokesman for NDOT said the projects are...
visitcarsoncity.com
Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet
Copy This Itinerary: Your 2022 Nevada Day Weekend Getaway Cheat Sheet. I was sitting on my patio a couple of weeks ago sipping iced coffee when it happened. First of all, it was the risky 3 pm iced coffee that may or may not wear off in time for bed, but it’s summer in Carson City. Memories to be made – no regrets. Anyway, the calendar still said “August” at this moment, when time itself slowed down and my sights zeroed in on a single yellow leaf falling from above.
KDWN
Northern Nevada: smoke from California wildfires closes schools in Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has most public schools closed in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials on Wednesday cited hazardous air quality, National Weather Service projections and the potential for harm to students who walk or bike to school. The University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College also canceled classes for the day but said online classes and essential services would continue. More than 3,000 firefighters are battling a wildfire that has charred more than 91 square miles in rugged mountains east of Sacramento.
mynews4.com
City of Reno offering hundreds of trees at discounted rates
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno is offering 300 trees to customers at a steep discount in an effort to conserve energy. The discounted trees are made possible through a partnership with the city and ReLEAF Reno. Residents can reserve one 5-gallon sized tree here for $20 each.
Hot, smoky September gives way to cool temps and early-season snow showers in Reno, Tahoe area
Remember those hot, record-breaking temperatures in Reno earlier this month? The temperature gauge has shifted, and going into the weekend Northern Nevada is expected to see much cooler than normal temperatures and even some mountain snow. ...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM doubles reward for info on wild horse shootings
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is doubling its reward offer for information on five wild horse shootings. Previously, the department offered $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting and mortally wounding five wild horses in eastern Nevada last year.
FOX Reno
After latest illegal sideshow, Reno councilwoman wants more police resources, task force
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After the latest illegal sideshow in south Reno over the weekend, councilwoman Naomi Duerr said she wants more police resources to crack down on the dangerous trend. Video shared on the Nextdoor app and provided to News 4-Fox 11 shows a...
mynews4.com
City of Sparks narrows down search for new fire chief to six finalists
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — In the search for a new fire chief, the City of Sparks announced on Wednesday that they'll choose between six finalists to fill the open position. The City has been actively recruiting for the next fire chief after Chief Jim Reid...
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada
New leadership it set to take over the Tesla Gigafactory based in Reno, NV. The move was not unexpected as Chris Lister, the former Vice President of Gigafactory Operations, left earlier this Summer. In his absence, Hrushi Sagar has been promoted to take the reins of the Gigafactory going forward. He will also be running Tesla’s Fremont assembly plant and reporting directly to CEO, Elon Musk.
Chewy opens 800,000-square-foot Reno fulfillment center, adding 1,500 jobs
Chewy new Reno fulfillment center is officially open for business. The pet retailer celebrated the grand opening of the new Chewy logistics facility Thursday at 8001 N. Virginia St. The Reno fulfillment center is the second Chewy facility in the region — and 13th overall, according to the company. Chewy opened its first fulfillment center in...
mynews4.com
As poor air quality continues to plague northern Nevada, Reno Aces forced to move games
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Aces have been forced to move their games to Sacramento as poor air quality continues to blanket northern Nevada. A six-games series between the Aces and the River Cats was supposed to start in the Biggest Little City on Tuesday but was ultimately moved to Sacramento due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire.
Reno-Sparks air quality: 'Very unhealthy' conditions expected to last into Thursday
2 p.m. update: The EPA's air quality ranking in Reno-Sparks improved slightly Wednesday afternoon, improving from "hazardous" to "very unhealthy," but unsafe conditions are expected to linger into Thursday. The air quality index in both Reno and Sparks was at 245 as of 1 p.m. Wednesday. ...
mynews4.com
Wildlife officials confirm highly contagious bird flu found in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed a highly contagious bird flu in wild bird populations in the state. The highly contagious virus circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to contagious nature, wildlife officials believe it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno offering 300 trees to residents
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is giving residents 300 discounted trees through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Savings Trees, a program aiming to reduce energy bills and conserve energy by planting trees. Residents of the Biggest Little City can reserve one five-gallon sized tree here at a cost of...
L.A. Weekly
Andrew Ruiz Perez Killed, Diana Shemyakina Arrested after Solo-Car Crash on Pioneer Trail [South Lake Tahoe, CA]
Woman Arrested Following Fatal Rollover Crash near Golden Bear Trail. The fatal incident happened on September 11th, just before 7:00 p.m. on Pioneer Trail at Golden Bear Trail. According to the California Highway Patrol, Diana Shemyakina, in a 2011 Honda CR-V made an unsafe turn at a high-speed rate. As...
KOLO TV Reno
Ramp, lane closures begin Thursday in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be implementing overnight lane and ramp closures starting Thursday. The lane closures will be on eastern McCarran Boulevard in Sparks to repave a section of the highway. Starting Thursday through late October, the single lane closures will take place between...
mynews4.com
Poor air quality closes all Tahoe Truckee Unified School District schools Friday
TRUCKEE, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — All Tahoe Truckee Unified School District schools will be closed on Sept. 16 due to poor air quality caused by smoke from California wildfires. Extracurricular activities are also canceled. In addition to the poor air quality, schools officials say they are...
