San Diego, CA

kusi.com

19th Annual Harvest for Hope this weekend, Sept. 18

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 19th annual Harvest for Hope is happening Sunday, Sept. 18 at Coasterra on Harbor Island starting at 2 p.m. This year, the main objective of the event is to raise $300,000 for the Emilio Nares Foundation. This foundation provides free transportation to medical treatments and other family support programs to underserved children with cancer.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

El Cajon made to house 45% of San Diego homeless with hotel vouchers

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Officials in the City of El Cajon are calling out San Diego County for making El Cajon’s homeless issue “even worse.”. Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

“Strut for Sobriety” to celebrate Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – September is National Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month, and there is one organization that is “Strutting” their stuff to help. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by Executive Director Gretchen Burns Bergman of A New Path to talk about the 18th annual “Strut for Sobriety” event, and how it’s helping those seeking recovery.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

El Cajon celebrates 10th Annual Chaldean American Fest Sept. 17

EL CAJON (KUSI) – San Diego will be graced with carnival rides, live music, and authentic food at the 10th Annual Chaldean American Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17. San Diego has one of the largest Chaldean communities in the nation, so it is only fitting to celebrate the rich culture and history of the Chaldean people on a sunny San Diego Saturday.
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Super Girl Pro Series showcases lady surfers in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro will celebrate its 15th year at the Oceanside pier this weekend. The nationally-televised event is the largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 90 of the world’s top professionals scheduled to compete. We spoke with former...
OCEANSIDE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

HOMELESS COUPLE, AFTER FLEEING WILLOWS FIRE IN LAKESIDE, NEEDS HOUSING TOGETHER

September 16, 2022 (Lakeside) – After the Willows Fire burned out homeless camps along the San Diego Riverbed in Lakeside on August 31, I went back to speak with those who suffered losses. I found a couple, two men, who openly talked about their lives, how they got here, and shared some alarming thoughts on the fire.
LAKESIDE, CA
kusi.com

Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon in Del Mar this Sunday, Sept. 18

DEL MAR (KUSI) – The Del Mar dog beach will be packed this Sunday, Sept. 18 for Helen Woodward’s Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon starting at 8 a.m. Spectators are welcome to set up camp on the beach and watch all 70 surfing dogs compete for “Top Surf Dog”.
DEL MAR, CA
socalthrills.com

Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort

This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

“Elephant man” scheduled for sentencing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sentencing is scheduled for Jose Manuel Navarrete, who entered an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo while carrying his daughter. His two-year-old daughter was not injured during the incident. He is eligible for up to two years in prison.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
kusi.com

Boys to Men Mentoring Network kicks off 100 Wave Challenge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Surfers of all ages and cultures gathered at Bird’s Surf Shed on Tuesday Sept. 13 to celebrate the official kick-off of the 13-th annual 100 wave challenge. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by former surfing world champion and besting-selling author Shaun Tomson as he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
escondidograpevine.com

Escondido’s Grape Day Festival stomped through history

Despite the intense heat in Southern California the last few weeks, and the sudden hurricane and rain just one day before, The Grape Day Festival held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 was a complete success. We had perfect weather, comparatively, as the community of Escondido, California...
ESCONDIDO, CA

