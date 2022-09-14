Read full article on original website
Related
Law enforcement searching for owners of dog found with chain embedded in his neck
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Law enforcement is seeking the public's help Friday in identifying the owners of a young dog found with a chain embedded in his neck in the Webster neighborhood. Back in July, a 4-year-old French Mastiff named Charpi, was on the brink of death but...
Encinitas man meets rescuers who helped saved his wife at Moonlight Beach
Encinitas man meets rescuers who helped saved his wife, knocked down by wave while boogie boarding at Moonlight Beach
kusi.com
19th Annual Harvest for Hope this weekend, Sept. 18
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 19th annual Harvest for Hope is happening Sunday, Sept. 18 at Coasterra on Harbor Island starting at 2 p.m. This year, the main objective of the event is to raise $300,000 for the Emilio Nares Foundation. This foundation provides free transportation to medical treatments and other family support programs to underserved children with cancer.
kusi.com
Padres star Randy Jones reveals pains of living next to homeless motel
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kusi.com
El Cajon made to house 45% of San Diego homeless with hotel vouchers
EL CAJON (KUSI) – Officials in the City of El Cajon are calling out San Diego County for making El Cajon’s homeless issue “even worse.”. Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
kusi.com
“Strut for Sobriety” to celebrate Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – September is National Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month, and there is one organization that is “Strutting” their stuff to help. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by Executive Director Gretchen Burns Bergman of A New Path to talk about the 18th annual “Strut for Sobriety” event, and how it’s helping those seeking recovery.
Mother bitten by a San Diego Police K9 that got loose to get $600,000 from city
SAN DIEGO — On September 20, San Diego City Council is expected to approve a $600,000 settlement to a mother who was bit repeatedly by a San Diego Police K9 after the dog jumped over her backyard fence and tried to attack the woman's 5-year-old daughter. The attack occurred...
kusi.com
El Cajon celebrates 10th Annual Chaldean American Fest Sept. 17
EL CAJON (KUSI) – San Diego will be graced with carnival rides, live music, and authentic food at the 10th Annual Chaldean American Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17. San Diego has one of the largest Chaldean communities in the nation, so it is only fitting to celebrate the rich culture and history of the Chaldean people on a sunny San Diego Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free October events for kids in Mission Bay
Things to do range from princess visits and lightsaber lessons to hula dancing and tug-of-war.
kusi.com
Super Girl Pro Series showcases lady surfers in Oceanside
OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – The Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro will celebrate its 15th year at the Oceanside pier this weekend. The nationally-televised event is the largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 90 of the world’s top professionals scheduled to compete. We spoke with former...
eastcountymagazine.org
HOMELESS COUPLE, AFTER FLEEING WILLOWS FIRE IN LAKESIDE, NEEDS HOUSING TOGETHER
September 16, 2022 (Lakeside) – After the Willows Fire burned out homeless camps along the San Diego Riverbed in Lakeside on August 31, I went back to speak with those who suffered losses. I found a couple, two men, who openly talked about their lives, how they got here, and shared some alarming thoughts on the fire.
Humane Society Shelters Nearly Full, Adoption Fees Waived for Adult Dogs
With shelter space for adult dogs rapidly filling, the San Diego Humane Society announced Tuesday it will waive all adoption fees for dogs 7 months and older through Sunday. The organization has 1,742 animals currently in its care, including 172 adult dogs that are vaccinated, spayed or neutered and ready for adoption.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kusi.com
Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon in Del Mar this Sunday, Sept. 18
DEL MAR (KUSI) – The Del Mar dog beach will be packed this Sunday, Sept. 18 for Helen Woodward’s Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon starting at 8 a.m. Spectators are welcome to set up camp on the beach and watch all 70 surfing dogs compete for “Top Surf Dog”.
News 8 KFMB
Extremely rare 'megamouth' shark sighting near San Diego
Fishermen spotted two megamouth sharks 30 miles from the coast. Megamouth sharks have only been seen a few hundred times throughout history.
socalthrills.com
Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
kusi.com
“Elephant man” scheduled for sentencing
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sentencing is scheduled for Jose Manuel Navarrete, who entered an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo while carrying his daughter. His two-year-old daughter was not injured during the incident. He is eligible for up to two years in prison.
kusi.com
SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
kusi.com
Boys to Men Mentoring Network kicks off 100 Wave Challenge
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Surfers of all ages and cultures gathered at Bird’s Surf Shed on Tuesday Sept. 13 to celebrate the official kick-off of the 13-th annual 100 wave challenge. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by former surfing world champion and besting-selling author Shaun Tomson as he...
California mayor 'calls foul' as homeless people are sent to city's hotels without notice
The mayor of a San Diego suburb sounded the alarm on "Fox & Friends" Friday about homeless people being bussed to hotels in his city without his knowledge. El Cajon, California Mayor Bill Wells described a huge influx of homeless people, with some hotels becoming full due to the program.
escondidograpevine.com
Escondido’s Grape Day Festival stomped through history
Despite the intense heat in Southern California the last few weeks, and the sudden hurricane and rain just one day before, The Grape Day Festival held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 was a complete success. We had perfect weather, comparatively, as the community of Escondido, California...
Comments / 0