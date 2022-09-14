Read full article on original website
Related
Man accused of calling in bomb threat to daycare pleads guilty, released on time served
A man accused of calling in a bomb threat to his child's daycare in May pleaded guilty in court Friday and will walk out of jail a free man. The post Man accused of calling in bomb threat to daycare pleads guilty, released on time served appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested in connection with theft investigation in Miller County
A Columbia man is arrested in connection with a theft investigation in Miller County. Bryan Cook, 48, is charged with felony stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. Authorities say further charges are pending. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified Monday that a tractor had been stolen...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONY IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall woman has been charged with a felony in Saline County. According to a police statement, Marshall Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Chelsey Green. Green’s vehicle had two passengers. According to an officer, the smell of marijuana permeated from the vehicle. Dispatch advised officer that Green did not have a valid medical marijuana card. Authorities determined that Green was also a fugitive from the Columbia Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of no insurance. Green was transported to the Marshall Police Department where she was booked and then transported to the Saline County Sheriff’s Department.
koamnewsnow.com
Armed burglary suspect flees after resident holds him at gunpoint; Surrenders to K9 Unit
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Boone County Deputies arrested a man who they say entered a residence with a large knife with the intent to burglarize the occupants. At around 12:30 p.m. on September 13, a caller alerted Boone County Dispatch regarding a burglary in progress. The 911 caller stated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH SEVERAL FELONIES AFTER DRUG INVESTIGATION
A 26-year-old Sedalia man has been charged with felonies after a drug investigation on September 15. According to a release from the Sedalia Police Department, members of the Crime Resolution Unit and the Special Response Team responded to a residence to serve a search warrant related to an on-going drug investigation. Upon arrival at the home, officers made contact with Elijah Nash, who was taken into custody without incident.
kjluradio.com
Benton County man turns himself in for 2019 murder
A Benton County man turns himself in and confesses to the murder of another Benton County man. Caleb Self, 24, of Cole Camp, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Matthew Reyburn, 24, of Lincoln. Self is being held without bond and has a hearing scheduled on September 20.
kjluradio.com
Large amount of cocaine discovered during early morning bust in Sedalia
Numerous drug and weapon charges are pending against a Sedalia man following an early morning drug bust. The Sedalia Police Department reports it served a search warrant around 6 a.m. this morning at a home in the 300 block of W. 5th Street as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
kmmo.com
FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED IN PETTIS COUNTY FOR THREE FELONIES
A Florence man was arrested in Sedalia for three felonies on Monday, September 12. According to a probable cause statement, Logan Lewis was arrested at 1525 East 6th Street by authorities at approximately 12:07 p.m. Lewis, who was wanted on a previous warrant was observed running into the residence. Authorities...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjluradio.com
Eldon man sentenced to probation for breaking into house in Cole County, stealing car
An Eldon man is sentenced to probation after breaking into a house and running from deputies in Cole County. Jesse Scott, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle and resisting arrest Tuesday. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces 10 years in prison.
Columbia police looking for missing 72-year-old woman
Police are looking for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen Friday afternoon in northeast Columbia. The post Columbia police looking for missing 72-year-old woman appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 54-year-old Willie Waddell is wanted for failure to appear for driving while revoked, domestic assault, and DWI persistent. Waddell is five-foot-nine and 180 pounds.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man sentenced to prison for burglarizing car wash
A Sedalia man is headed to prison for allegedly burglarizing the same car wash twice in one day. Walter Nicholson, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of felony stealing last week. He was sentenced to seven years in prison. Nicholson was arrested in July...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City businessman charged in bank fraud scheme stole 100-plus social security numbers, prosecutors say
A Jefferson City businessman indicted by a federal grand jury for a $27-million bank fraud scheme is described by federal prosecutors as a “convicted fraudster.”. Prosecutors use that term in a court motion requesting that 59-year-old Tod Ray Keilholz be detained without bail until the trial. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Keilholz also allegedly stole the social security numbers of 104 people to aid in his scheme to defraud. 939 the Eagle News has reviewed court documents and the prosecutor’s bond motion, and it’s unclear if any of the 104 people are from mid-Missouri. Those details likely won’t come out until a trial. He’s also charged with four counts of making false statements to the Small Business Administration (SBA).
KOMU
Eldon jeweler issues warning about fake gold
ELDON − Henley Jewelers, Inc. has issued a warning that at least a dozen customers have recently come in with fake gold, all with the same story. According to a Facebook post by Henley Jewelers, victims said they met a group of scammers at a gas station. The scammers said they need money to get home because their credit cards aren't working and that they have gold jewelry they can sell in exchange for money.
Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a car crash on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Columbia dispatch log. The crash happened in the northbound lane just south of Grindstone in Columbia. ABC 17 crews on scene saw a damaged car on the side of The post Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Charges dropped in deadly 2021 Lake of the Ozarks Shooting
Charges against a Hickory County man accused in a deadly shooting at a bar in Lake Ozark in 2021 appear to have been dropped, although prosecutors will not confirm that or comment on the case.
kjluradio.com
Osage Beach man, woman face drug charges after search of their home
An Osage Beach man and woman are facing drug charges after authorities find methamphetamine during a search of their home. Rory Borden, 36, and Christina Schaffer, 45, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man indicted for $27 million fraud scheme
A Jefferson City man is federally indicted for a fraud scheme totaling more than $27 million. Tod Keilholz, 59, was charged in a 52-count indictment earlier this week. He was arrested without incident at his home but will remain in federal custody because he’s been deemed a serious flight risk. He’s scheduled for a detention hearing on September 20.
Man sentenced over ‘extraordinary quantity’ of meth in Missouri
A federal judge sentenced a California man Monday in federal court for transporting an "extraordinary quantity" of methamphetamine in a car while he traveled in Missouri.
Boonville PD to add extra patrols for joggers following concerns from residents
The Boonville Police Department announced it would increase patrols on Main Street, after residents raised concerns following attacks on joggers across the nation. The post Boonville PD to add extra patrols for joggers following concerns from residents appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 1