ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 1

Related
kmmo.com

MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONY IN SALINE COUNTY

A Marshall woman has been charged with a felony in Saline County. According to a police statement, Marshall Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Chelsey Green. Green’s vehicle had two passengers. According to an officer, the smell of marijuana permeated from the vehicle. Dispatch advised officer that Green did not have a valid medical marijuana card. Authorities determined that Green was also a fugitive from the Columbia Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of no insurance. Green was transported to the Marshall Police Department where she was booked and then transported to the Saline County Sheriff’s Department.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH SEVERAL FELONIES AFTER DRUG INVESTIGATION

A 26-year-old Sedalia man has been charged with felonies after a drug investigation on September 15. According to a release from the Sedalia Police Department, members of the Crime Resolution Unit and the Special Response Team responded to a residence to serve a search warrant related to an on-going drug investigation. Upon arrival at the home, officers made contact with Elijah Nash, who was taken into custody without incident.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Benton County man turns himself in for 2019 murder

A Benton County man turns himself in and confesses to the murder of another Benton County man. Caleb Self, 24, of Cole Camp, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Matthew Reyburn, 24, of Lincoln. Self is being held without bond and has a hearing scheduled on September 20.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED IN PETTIS COUNTY FOR THREE FELONIES

A Florence man was arrested in Sedalia for three felonies on Monday, September 12. According to a probable cause statement, Logan Lewis was arrested at 1525 East 6th Street by authorities at approximately 12:07 p.m. Lewis, who was wanted on a previous warrant was observed running into the residence. Authorities...
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjluradio.com

Eldon man sentenced to probation for breaking into house in Cole County, stealing car

An Eldon man is sentenced to probation after breaking into a house and running from deputies in Cole County. Jesse Scott, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle and resisting arrest Tuesday. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces 10 years in prison.
COLE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 54-year-old Willie Waddell is wanted for failure to appear for driving while revoked, domestic assault, and DWI persistent. Waddell is five-foot-nine and 180 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia man sentenced to prison for burglarizing car wash

A Sedalia man is headed to prison for allegedly burglarizing the same car wash twice in one day. Walter Nicholson, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of felony stealing last week. He was sentenced to seven years in prison. Nicholson was arrested in July...
SEDALIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
939theeagle.com

Jefferson City businessman charged in bank fraud scheme stole 100-plus social security numbers, prosecutors say

A Jefferson City businessman indicted by a federal grand jury for a $27-million bank fraud scheme is described by federal prosecutors as a “convicted fraudster.”. Prosecutors use that term in a court motion requesting that 59-year-old Tod Ray Keilholz be detained without bail until the trial. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Keilholz also allegedly stole the social security numbers of 104 people to aid in his scheme to defraud. 939 the Eagle News has reviewed court documents and the prosecutor’s bond motion, and it’s unclear if any of the 104 people are from mid-Missouri. Those details likely won’t come out until a trial. He’s also charged with four counts of making false statements to the Small Business Administration (SBA).
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Eldon jeweler issues warning about fake gold

ELDON − Henley Jewelers, Inc. has issued a warning that at least a dozen customers have recently come in with fake gold, all with the same story. According to a Facebook post by Henley Jewelers, victims said they met a group of scammers at a gas station. The scammers said they need money to get home because their credit cards aren't working and that they have gold jewelry they can sell in exchange for money.
ELDON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a car crash on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Columbia dispatch log. The crash happened in the northbound lane just south of Grindstone in Columbia. ABC 17 crews on scene saw a damaged car on the side of The post Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Osage Beach man, woman face drug charges after search of their home

An Osage Beach man and woman are facing drug charges after authorities find methamphetamine during a search of their home. Rory Borden, 36, and Christina Schaffer, 45, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man indicted for $27 million fraud scheme

A Jefferson City man is federally indicted for a fraud scheme totaling more than $27 million. Tod Keilholz, 59, was charged in a 52-count indictment earlier this week. He was arrested without incident at his home but will remain in federal custody because he’s been deemed a serious flight risk. He’s scheduled for a detention hearing on September 20.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy