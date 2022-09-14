Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Lady In the Yellow Dress’ Captures Millions of Hearts On TikTok While She Searches For Her Boo
The good samaritans of TikTok are rallying together using hashtags and videos to help a woman find her ex-bae — but it’s all in good fun. The lady in the yellow/green dress is what they call her and she is boldly determined and on a mission to find her boo and make us laugh along the way.
Meet a woman who gave birth to a giant size baby as big as a toddler
All the women would agree that giving birth is one of the most painful experiences in women's lives, and it may happen to anybody. The miracle of life is joyful, unless when it isn't, so imagine having to give birth to a toddler-sized infant.
12tomatoes.com
Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler
Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
msn.com
New Mom Surprises Family With Baby On FaceTime and Their Faces Say It All
There's nothing like the first time you see a loved one's newborn. The arrival of a baby into the world is one of the most truly pure occasions on this planet, and it touches people on a super emotional level. You can never know how someone will react when they're presented with a newborn: Will they scream with delight? Cry happy tears? Fill the room with joyful laughter? In this video from @krazykera, we get to see a bunch of different people's reactions in a row thanks to one mom's unique way of breaking the news to her family and friends. "I didn't tell anyone I went into labor and surprised them with baby Ziya," she posted. Then she called everybody (the aunties, the godparents, the grandparents) one-by-one on Facetime and gave them a huge surprise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Toddler Turns Time Out into A Dance Party and It’s Adorable [Video]
When you think of ‘Time Out’ you likely think of a sad quiet child or a crying child just begging to come out. But these parents didn’t think of the alternative – their toddler would have the time of their life by turning time out into a time of dance.
Teen Praised for Refusing to Babysit Cousin's Baby While Dad Has 'Day Off'
The dad's parents are "conservative" and think he "shouldn't be bathing a kid or changing his diaper" while his wife is away.
msn.com
Watch Deaf Dad and Toddler Daughter Have the Cutest Sign Language “Fight”
Being a parent is hard enough, but being a parent while Deaf has to be especially challenging. After all, it comes with different obstacles as they navigate the world, and it can take awhile for kids to learn sign language enough to be able to communicate with their parent, but in the end, the love and the relationship between them is the same — and sometimes, so is the arguing.
Watch Ky Toddler’s Reaction to Ice Cream on His Diaper It’s Two Scoops of Funny
Kids say the darndest things at the most unsuspecting times. A Kentucky toddler's reaction to ice cream dripping on his diaper has us laughing hysterically. If you're a parent you already know. Kids come up with some of the most off-the-wall and craziest things to say. They usually wait to say them at the most inconvenient times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parents Magazine
Watch Toddler's Excitement As Mom Understands His Halloween Ask
Sometimes, it can seem like toddlers and pre-schoolers speak in code. It takes a while to control the tip of their tongues, so "r's" can sound like "w's," and they may mix up tenses. These little mispronunciations are all part of normal language development. Still, sometimes adults have to listen extra carefully, and it can take a while to decipher what the little one is saying.
I Had a Baby 2 Months Ago, and My 7-Minute Dyson Airwrap Blowout Is Helping Me Feel Put Together
When I gave birth to my son this past July, my priorities immediately changed. Perhaps unsurprisingly, styling my hair shifted to a low spot on the list amid that mental reorg. My baby didn’t seem to care what I looked like, so long as I was available to tend to his every need. But if I’m being totally honest, my postpartum lack of care for my hair wasn’t just a response to my new boss’s needs; during my first few weeks of motherhood, I personally felt guilty about the notion of taking the time to wash my hair, let alone style it.
Comments / 0