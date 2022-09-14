Read full article on original website
Related
Lamar Jackson makes end-all statement about Ravens contract situation
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson made a final statement on his uncertain contract situation with the team. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Jackson said he is done discussing his contract. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson were unable to come to an agreement ahead of the regular season....
brownsnation.com
3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Jets
The Cleveland Browns have won their first season opener since 2004 and have their best start to a season in nearly two decades. Up next for the Browns is the New York Jets, who lost to the Baltimore Ravens 24-9 on Sunday. With QB Joe Flacco stepping in for an...
Yardbarker
Jets HC Robert Saleh Doubles Down On His Comments
Things are still not looking good for head coach Robert Saleh and the New York Jets. They have lost six of their last seven games dating back to last season, including their 2022 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. The Jets scored only one touchdown and nine total points in...
NFL・
Bob Glauber: Browns are catching the Jets at a good time; complicated equation for their playoff chances
Bob Glauber talks about the Browns’ matchup with the Jets, why he thinks the Browns’ chance at a playoff berth is a complicated matter, Brian Daboll’s win in his coaching debut with the Giants, the biggest overreactions in Week 1 and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Ringer
Week 2 Preview: Ravens-Dolphins, Eagles-Vikings, and More
Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz start by previewing Ravens-Dolphins and talk about how each team’s defense matches up against Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa (3:40). Then they predict the Monday morning headlines for Bengals-Cowboys, Seahawks-Niners, and Saints-Bucs (28:49). They wrap up by explaining why Justin Jefferson was able to get so wide open last week, and question whether that’ll translate into this week’s game against the Eagles (48:51).
NFL・
Comments / 0