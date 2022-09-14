Update: WKU gives the 'all clear' after 'potential explosive device' led to evacuations, temporary suspension of classes on Bowling Green campus

Read full article on original website
WBKO
U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green set to temporarily reopen this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. 31-W Bypass between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and E. 15th Avenue is expected to temporarily reopen late Friday night, Sept. 16, as Bowling Green Municipal Utilities s expected to halt work over the weekend. The road in this section is expected to close...
wnky.com
WKU bomb threat Yik Yak ‘joke’ ends in incarceration; WKU police debunk YOUR online anonymity
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One Western Kentucky University student’s idea of a practical joke ended with handcuffs, a felony charge, and a six-thousand dollar bond. When 20-year-old small-town sorority sister Hailee Reed posted to social media Wednesday, she expected a few laughs, and maybe some upvotes. Instead, she ended the day behind bars facing a newfound first-degree terroristic threatening charge.
WHAS 11
Police arrest WKU student for fake bomb threat
Hailee Reed admitted to police that she posted the threat as a joke and she didn't mean to cause trouble. She was charged with terroristic threatening.
wvlt.tv
UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE 3:03 p.m.; WKUPD has arrested a woman in connection to the alleged bomb threat on campus. Hailee Reed, a student at WKU, was arrested by police and charged with Terroristic Threatening, First Degree. [Story continues below mugshot]. 12:59 p.m. UPDATE: Anonymous threat against PS2...
wcluradio.com
Several High School Football Games Around the Area Tonight
THE GLASGOW FOOTBALL TEAM OPENS UP DISTRICT PLAY TONIGHT WITH A CONTEST ON THE ROAD AT HART COUNTY. THE SCOTTIES ARE 4-0 ON THE SEASON WITH A WIN LAST WEEK OVER ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE WHILE THE RAIDERS ARE 3-1 AFTER SUFFERING THEIR FIRST LOSS TO CAMPBELLSVILLE ONE WEEK AGO. JOIN US FOR THE BROADCAST WITH THE DON FRANKLIN AUTO COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF BEGINNING AT 6:30 ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN MUNFORDVILLE WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THE STADIUM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M. KICKOFF IS SET FOR 7:00.
wkdzradio.com
Princeton’s Porter Road Pops Up At Hopkinsville Job Fair
Representatives of Porter Road in Princeton would’ve loved to have been a part of the 2021 “ComeBack” Job Fair in Hopkinsville, but the timing wasn’t there. The Nashville-based butcher shop was in the midst of its massive move from Hopkinsville Road to Masonic Drive — going from a 7,000-square-foot facility to one four times as large. Things were positive, but hectic.
wnky.com
Traffic to increase near Happy Valley Road this weekend
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police are warning the public about some expected traffic delays. The Entertain Glasgow Committee will be hosting the Groove & Glow this Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at the Glasgow Municipal Airport. GPD says this will cause delays on Highway 90/Happy Valley Road Area during...
14news.com
Some Ohio Co. residents under boil advisory
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some water customers in Ohio County could see some changes to their water this morning. The county water district says there was a leak in the main that feeds the Windy Hill Water Tank. That’s set to be repaired at 8. Those in the...
WBKO
Barren Co. teen fighting brain tumor gets wish granted to visit Pearl Harbor
BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes for kids with critical illnesses since 1980. That comes to about one wish granted, every 34 minutes. For one Barren County Middle School student, this year, he fulfilled the wish of a lifetime . “Jake is extremely resilient to he’s...
Drone video shows recovery 9 months after western Kentucky tornadoes
(WEHT) - More than 9 months after a series of tornadoes took the lives of 81 Kentuckians, Dawson Springs continues to show progress on the road to recovery.
Kentucky’s Wigwam Village is a blast from the past
"When we arrived, it was my first time. My mind was blown," Megan Smith said. "And Keith said, 'Well, you know it's for sale.'"
Storm chaser captures WKY tornado recovery by drone video as it happens
We've seen what the tornado recovery in western Kentucky looks like on the ground. A western Kentucky storm chaser is also showing everyone what it looks like from sky above.
wnky.com
Glasgow Police Department in search of man in connection to theft
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department is searching for an individual in relation to a theft investigation. If you have any information, call the GPD at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151 to speak with Detective Lt. Steven Fields.
WBKO
Stadium Park Plaza under new management; Warren Co. Downtown Economical Development Authority to take ownership
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority held a meeting with city officials to discuss resolutions and agreements on the businesses located at stadium park plaza, and what plans will be moving forward. SKY Property Management will be taking over the day to day operations...
jpinews.com
City of Glasgow Approves Counter Offer For Justice Center
Following lengthy discussions on September 12 in regards to the judicial center project, Glasgow City Council members voted to approve a resolution that will allow the city to enter into an agreement with Barren County Public Properties Corporation to allow them the option to purchase city-owned property. The 3.26 acreage...
wnky.com
Bowling Green reacts to “By Parties Unknown”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the Capitol, a documentary was shown on one Kentucky account of lynching. News 40 set up after the documentary ran its course and asked viewers what they thought of the film. Of the people that took time to speak to us, the words “disturbing”, “sad” and “I had no idea” hung in the air. One viewer said “children are born loving, we teach them to hate.” while another said “It’s history, it may not be pretty but it happened, it’s the truth and we need to educate each other so these things don’t continue to happen.”
wcluradio.com
Traffic delays expected this weekend during ‘Groove & Glow’
GLASGOW — Motorists in Barren County could experience traffic delays along Highway 90 on Saturday as Entertain Glasgow hosts its Groove & Glow event. The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The event at Glasgow Municipal Airport’s Moore Field will create significant traffic impacts along Highway 90 toward Cave City.
wnky.com
‘Groove & Glow’ hot air balloon festival to take place in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – This Saturday is the second annual Groove and Glow event in Glasgow!. The family event will light the sky tomorrow night with hot air balloons and fill the air with live music. Show up hungry – because plenty of food trucks will be there to serve...
wkyufm.org
WKU celebrating “Constitution Week” with event series
Western Kentucky University will celebrate America’s founding document with a lineup of events next week. The WKU Department of Political Science, Office of the Provost, Political Engagement Project, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee are sponsoring the events, which begin Tuesday and wrap up Thursday. Dr. Saundra Ardrey, professor...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Sept. 6, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Sept. 6 – Sept. 9, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Sept....
