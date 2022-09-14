ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 3

By Schuyler Callihan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPykP_0hvELOOY00

A look at where each team stands heading in to Week 3.

Week 2 Results

Kansas 55, West Virginia 42 (OT)

No. 1 Alabama 20, Texas 19

Kansas State 40, Missouri 12

Texas Tech 33, No. 25 Houston 30 (2OT)

Iowa State 10, Iowa 7

No. 11 Oklahoma State 34, Arizona State 17

TCU 59, Tarleton 17

No. 21 BYU 26, No. 9 Baylor 20 (2OT)

Week 3 Rankings (last week's ranking if changed)

10. West Virginia Mountaineers (6)

Boy, the Mountaineers have fallen on hard times. There is still a lot of football left to be played but as of right now, it's hard to put them anywhere else other than dead last.

9. Kansas Jayhawks (10)

The Jayhawks are 2-0. Yes, this is real life. We'll see if they can continue their winning ways this week against Houston but if they are at least competitive, it may just mean they're not as bad as they normally are.

8. TCU Horned Frogs (7)

TCU drops a spot, but mainly due to what the two teams in front of them did. Hard to impress when you play Tarleton.

7. Iowa State Cyclones (8)

The Cyclones came out on top of a low-scoring 10-7 football game that set college football back 70 years. Nonetheless, winning on the road against a tough defensive team slides them up to seventh.

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders (9)

This may be the highest Tech makes it in the power rankings, so enjoy it while it last Red Raider fans.

5. Baylor Bears (3)

It was hard to drop Baylor considering they played a tough BYU team on the road and went into double overtime. That said, I can't ignore the scare Texas gave Alabama.

4. Texas Longhorns (5)

I figured the Longhorns would be down 20 at the half to the Crimson Tide, but they damn near won the game. We'll see if they can remain competitive with QB Quinn Ewers out 4-6 weeks.

3. Kansas State Wildcats (4)

K-State took Mizzou to the woodshed, further cementing my belief that they will be in the mix for the Big 12 title. No, Missouri isn't any good but they did what they were supposed to do against an inferior team - something they've struggled with in the past.

2. Oklahoma Sooners (1)

If you take out the 24-point third quarter, the Sooners only put up nine points on Kent State.

1. Oklahoma State Cowboys (2)

Oklahoma State's defense is still a work in progress, but the offense is legit. They rushed for 197 yards against Arizona State while Spencer Sanders threw for 268.

Week 2 Matchups (all times Eastern)

No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska, 12 p.m. on FOX

Texas State at Baylor, 12 p.m. on FS1

Towson at West Virginia, 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Ohio at Iowa State, 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Tulane at Kansas State, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Kansas at Houston, 4 p.m. on ESPNU

Arkansas Pine-Bluff at No. 8 Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Texas Tech at No. 16 North Carolina State, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

UTSA at Texas, 8 p.m. on LHN

#Texas Tech Red Raiders#Kansas State#College Football#American Football#Texas Tech 33#Jayhawks#Red Raider
