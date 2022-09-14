Read full article on original website
Ernie Shepherd (February 23, 1952 - September 16, 2022)
Ernie Shepherd, 70, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away on September 16, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home and are incomplete at this time. A full obituary is unavailable at this time. Don't worry, boat happy!. $79 For $159 XTow Captains Club Membership (50% OFF) FREE Boat...
Tiffany Nichole Dust (August 13, 1990 - September 7, 2022)
Tiffany Nichole Dust, age 32, of Urbana, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from an automobile accident. Tiffany was born August 13, 1990, in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Rex and Amanda James. Tiffany was saved and baptized on September 30, 1997, at her home church of National Heights...
Gregory Warren Mantei Sr., (January 27, 1958 - September 12, 2022)
Obituary of Gregory Warren Mantei Sr. Gregory Warren Mantei Sr., age 64, of Camdenton, Missouri, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Missouri, with his wife Peggy and daughter Maggie by his side. Greg was born on January 27, 1958, in...
Larry Lee Herod (February 26, 1942 - September 16, 2022)
It is with great sadness, Larry Lee Herod, age 80 of Versailles, suddenly passed away at his home on September 16, 2022. Larry was born on February 26, 1942, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Fred L. and Lena Marie (Arnote) Herod. Larry and his wife, the love of...
KYTV
BikeFest draws thousands to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -BikeFest is drawing thousands to Lake of the Ozarks marking the unofficial end of summer at the lake. “Bike Week is super exciting,” said Sgt. Scott Hines. Many people come from out of the area, and the increase in traffic can create a greater risk...
Mary Ann Berve (January 3, 1970 - September 15, 2022)
Mary Ann Berve, age 52, of Versailles, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City. She was born January 3, 1970, in Macon, Missouri, daughter of the late Rean and Georgia (Hill) McElhaney. On December 28, 2001, in Versailles, she was united in marriage...
Gene Melton (March 2, 1955 - September 9, 2022)
Eugene F. “Gene” Melton, 67, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at his home in Laurie, Missouri. He is survived by his wife, Diana Melton; three children, Jamie Miller and husband Marcus of Denver, Colorado, Ryan Melton and wife Heather of Steamboat Springs, Colorado and Kent Melton of Seattle, Washington and his sister, Billie Jean Copeland of Comanche Oklahoma.
Kelsey Ray Dust (November 17, 2017 - September 10, 2022)
Kelsey Ray Dust, age 4, of Urbana, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Kelsey was born November 17, 2017, in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Phillip and Tiffany Dust (James). Kelsey was a preschooler at the Skyline Elementary School, where she loved to make...
Local Church Collects Over 430 Articles Of Clothes For Camdenton Schools
Harper Chapel United Methodist Church in Osage Beach recently held an “Undie Sunday” which is an annual event where church members donate new underwear and t-shirts. Jan and John Berry delivered these items on behalf of Harper Chapel. Over 430 items were collected for local schools. Undie Sunday fits right in with the mission to serve students through the school district’s “Looking Good Program.”
MoDOT uses asphalt made with plastic on Missouri road
Instead of throwing away plastic bottles and bags into a landfill, The University of Missouri along with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Dow are testing if recycled plastic waste can be mixed with asphalt.
Missouri law enforcement agencies join together for National Child Passenger Safety Week
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Police Department along with other statewide law enforcement agencies and safety advocates are joining together for national child passenger safety week. The campaign will start Sunday Sept.18th and run through Saturday Sept.24th. The effort from the agencies is aimed at reducing serious injuries and fatalities for children involved in crashes and to increase The post Missouri law enforcement agencies join together for National Child Passenger Safety Week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Louella "Lou Lou" Teresa Stoll (August 22, 1932 - September 13, 2022)
Obituary of Louella (Lou) Stoll (Linderer) Louella (Lou) Stoll (Linderer), 90 of Crystal City, Missouri died September 13, 2022 at her home. She was a member of Our Lady Church in Festus, Missouri and St. Anthony Church in Camdenton, Missouri. Born August 22, 1932 in Crystal City, Missouri the daughter of Fred and Rosella (Sloan) Linderer.
Thomas L. Stafford (March 19, 1952 - September 13, 2022)
Thomas L. Stafford, age 70, of Versailles, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Humphreys, Missouri. He was born March 19, 1952, in Indianola, Iowa, a son of the late Lester and Helen (Branson) Stafford. Tommy was always a hard worker whether it was working...
kmmo.com
HOLDEN WOMAN INJURED IN ATV ACCIDENT
A 40-year-old Holden woman was injured in an ATV accident on Saturday, September 17. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred as an ATV driven by Kevin Smith was traveling up a hill and had a mechanical malfunction, causing the vehicle to fall down the hill and eject both Smith and his passenger, Jennifer Pemberton.
KMZU
Motorcycle accident in Cole County
COLE COUNTY- A Dixon driver was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in Cole County. The Missouri Highway Patrol report says 35 year old, Thomas Buttner was going over a hill while passing in a no passing zone westbound of Old Bass road. His vehicle travelled off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence. Buttner was ejected from his vehicle on impact.
A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?
When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
Mid-Missouri meat processor benefits from tax credits that lawmakers are debating in Jefferson City
Gov. Mike Parson's plan for tax change in Missouri includes extending and creating agricultural tax credits. The post Mid-Missouri meat processor benefits from tax credits that lawmakers are debating in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
speedonthewater.com
Raiden Emerges—Waves And Wheels Nails Skater 50SS Conversion
Similar to what the team at Waves and Wheels did last summer after it finished the radical conversion of the Scalp Hunter Apache Powerboats V-bottom for longtime client Todd Crossley, Justin Wagner, the founder of the Osage Beach, Mo.-based marine audio, upholstery and fabrication shop, got together with his go-to video producer Andy Sievers to document one of the company’s coolest project boats to date.
Jana L. Manning (February 13, 1961 - September 13, 2022)
A COMPLETE OBITUARY IS UNAVAILABLE AT THIS TIME. Jana L. Manning, age 61, of Sunrise Beach, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her home. A celebration of Jana's life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach...
Classic Country Jamboree Returns To Lake Of The Ozarks With Big Music Performers
Country music fans rejoice! The Classic Country Jamboree returns to the Lake this fall, set for Oct. 2, 2022 at the Lodge of Four Seasons Campana Hall. The Genuine Country Music Association (GCMA) will be host its Tenth Annual Classic Country Jamboree benefit at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2. A...
