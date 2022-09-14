Read full article on original website
FELL NEVER FALLS
WARREN OH- One if the more under the radar players in the area right now is Champion’s quarter back Joey Fell. Fresh off a season with 1000 pass, and rush yards, it’s hard to imagine him even doing better. But like all great athletes Fell has raised the bar on himself and his teammates. After a tough 0-2 start the Golden Flashes have stormed on a 2 game win streak, and have a shot to push above .500 in Week 5 against LaBrae. As the season keeps going, Fell’s main goal is to put his team in a position to make the playoffs, something Champion football hasn’t done in a long time.
SOUTH RANGE PUTS DOWN THE DRAGONS
CANFIELD OH- South Range got a much needed win inside the NE8 on Thursday as they took down the Niles Red Dragons at home in a sweep. (25-12 25-22 25-12) Olivia Meli led the Raiders offense with 9 kills. She also put some stats up in every category with 4 digs, 2 blocks, and 2 aces. Maria Primavera was right behind her with 8 kills, and also 8 digs. Sarah Kuhns set up 19 assists. Gianna Pasquale led the back row with 14 digs.
FRANK STOPS THE PLAY AT POINT-BLANK
Canfield, OH- Senior defensive tackle and linebacker Noah Frank joined the show on Wednesday night at Cocca’s Pizza in Canfield. Frank made one of the best defensive plays of the year on Friday night against St. Thomas More, timing the snap perfectly and tackling the quarterback before the play started.
VALLEY CHRISTIAN FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH ANDY HAKE
BOARDMAN, OH- Back by popular demand, the “Head Ball Coach” of the War Eagles of Valley Christian’s gridiron gang is back for his second season of Coach’s Corner on YSN. Andy Hake’s team is off and flying to a 4-0 start on the year, and coming...
FLASHES FIGURE OUT WAYS TO WIN
The Lady Rams golf team traveled to Bristolwood Golf Course to take on the undefeated Champion Lady Flashes. The Lady Rams had a very tough time playing on the freshly aerated greens; however they gave it their all. The Lady Rams were led by Savannah Davison shooting a 59. Aubree Brunton shooting a 62. Brynn Brunton and Alivia Robinson rounded out the scoring shooting a 68 and 69. The Lady Rams are back in action next week at home for Senior Night against the Columbiana Lady Clippers.
WARRIORS GRAB NARROW WIN
COLUMBIANA OH OH- The Warrior soccer team traveled to Columbiana on Thursday and defeated the Clippers 3-2 at Columbiana High School. The win pushes the boys record to 3-5-1 on the season. Scoring goals for the Warriors were Nate Legros, Bryce Biery and Gavin Clemens. Matthew Cederbloom, Legros, and Clemens...
LISBON WINS THIRD IN A ROW
LISBON OH- Lisbon is on some kind of streak right now, as they won their third game in a row on Wednesday at home against Malvern in four sets. (23-25 25-20 25-22 25-14) Eliza Baker put together another fantastic performance, she finished the game with 31 digs! Stefanee Stacey gathered a double double with 18 digs, and 14 assists. Hannah Weems had 19 points to go along with 13 digs, and Madison Marriner finished with 13 digs.
URSULINE GETS BACK ON TRACK
WARREN, OH- Ursuline traveled to Warren to face the Warren Harding Raiders in a night celebrating the 1972 Warren Western Reserve championship. The Irish would spoil the party. Scoring 28 points after being down 7 points in the first quarter. Quarterback Jack Ericson would have 3 combined touchdowns in the winning effort.
MELLOTT MAKES HER MILESTONE MOMENT
SALINEVILLE OH- Southern junior Rylee Mellott has done something amazing. She has already reached 1,000 career assists. On Monday night, she took to the floor and made her milestone moment in front of her home crowd. She has spent her entire high school career working towards this goal, and probably never thought she’d get it with a season and a half still to play in her career. As talented of a setter as she is, Rylee is smart enough to know that her passers, and hitters have played a huge role in getting her here. She doesn’t have to spend too much time running around the court to try and get the offense in system. The passes she receives from her back row are almost always on target, and make the life of a setter easy. Rylee has built a strong bond with her hitters, she knows where to put the ball, and she has the accuracy to always place it where it needs to be.
EAGLES SPREAD THEIR WINGS IN OVERTIME
HUBBARD, Ohio – In a matchup dating back to 1916, the Hubbard Eagles (4-1) played host to the Struthers Wildcats (1-4) in an NE8 Conference matchup. Both teams entered the night coming off loses to start conference play, the Wildcats a 13-23 defeat to the defensing champion South Range Raiders, while Hubbard saw themselves lose a second half lead to the Poland Bulldogs 21-28. The Hubbard offense seemed to have picked up where it last left off in Poland, on a bad note. Of the Eagles five first half possession, the boys in blue were forced to punt four times with two three-and-outs. The only score of the first half would come from a Struthers punt return by senior Alec Grzyb from fifty-two-yards out.
WEST BRANCH MAKES QUICK WORK OF QUAKERS
BELOIT OH- The age-old rivalry between The Salem Quakers and The West Branch Warriors has found a home inside of The Eastern Buckeye Conference (EBC) in recent years. One thing is for certain, no matter the sport, the record or the year, when it is Salem vs. West Branch, heads turn.
CADEN STANDS UNSHAKEN
Canfield, OH- Caden Kohout is a senior line backer and defensive lineman for the Canfield Cardinals football team. Kohout was a second team All-AAC selection for both football and wrestling last season. Kohout talks about playing two physical sports at Canfield, and his leadership role as an experienced linebacker. To learn more about senior Caden Kohout, check out this player profile brought to you by:
CHANEY COWBOYS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 5) WITH SETH ANTRAM
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Coming off an impressive offensive display against Marlington, 35-10, but head coach Seth Antram and the Chaney Cowboys are looking forward to testing their abilities against their toughest opponent so far this season. The Cowboys will welcome in the Canfield Cardinals to Rayen Stadium on Friday night as this match up has huge playoff implications in Region 9 of Division 3.
CANFIELD FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER: WITH MIKE PAVLANSKY
Canfield, OH- Canfield football Head Coach Mike Pavlansky sat down for another coach’s corner brought to you by Cocca’s Pizza. This a huge week for the Cardinals, as they will travel to Chaney to take on the number 7th ranked team in division 3. Coach Pavlansky talks about the talent Chaney brings to the table, and the skill guys for the Cowboys. To get an in depth look into week 5, check out another Canfield coach’s corner brought to you by:
SALEM FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 3) WITH RON JOHNSON
SALEM OH- I caught up with Salem head coach Ron Johnson this week, as they look to rebound from a tough loss in Week for the the Canton Central Catholic Crusaders. Coach Johnson talked about rebounding and learning from the first loss of the year, and also how proud he was that they kept taking shots and responding, albeit in a loss. Get ready for Week 5 with Episode 3 of Coach’s Corner With Ron Johnson.
