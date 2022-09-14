SALINEVILLE OH- Southern junior Rylee Mellott has done something amazing. She has already reached 1,000 career assists. On Monday night, she took to the floor and made her milestone moment in front of her home crowd. She has spent her entire high school career working towards this goal, and probably never thought she’d get it with a season and a half still to play in her career. As talented of a setter as she is, Rylee is smart enough to know that her passers, and hitters have played a huge role in getting her here. She doesn’t have to spend too much time running around the court to try and get the offense in system. The passes she receives from her back row are almost always on target, and make the life of a setter easy. Rylee has built a strong bond with her hitters, she knows where to put the ball, and she has the accuracy to always place it where it needs to be.

SALINEVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO