Kenny Kendall
OGDEN, Iowa—Kenneth Wayne Kendall, age 63 of Ogden, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home. Kenneth was born January 12, 1959 in Knoxville, Iowa, the son of John and Martha Marlene (Mavin) McDaniel. His parents later separated and he was adopted by Robert Kendall. He graduated from Boone High School in the class of 1977.
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Deidre DeJear in Boone
BOONE, Iowa—With less than two months remaining for the November General Election, candidate campaigns are picking up. Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Deidre DeJear stopped in Boone Thursday and visited with more than four-dozen residents from the area. She talked priorities for her campaign and focused on education. She also directed comments to mental health services and especially mental health services for the youth of Iowa. DeJear encouraged people to talk to friends and neighbors and listen to their concerns and then let them know that they are not alone when trying to deal with issues.
Drought Conditions Expand, Intensify in Past Week
DES MOINES, Iowa—This weeks map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows both expansion in drought conditions and intensity in Iowa. Extreme Drought conditions more than doubled. Increases in all areas showed up. Statistically, Boone County only had a minor change in the northeast corner of the county, returning to an abnormally dry condition.
Weather Service Updates Expectations for Storm and Heat
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has provided updated information on the expectations for storms and heat, through the weekend and into next week. (contributed information, NWS)
DMACC Students From Ogden, Madrid and Russell Selected as 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars
Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges. Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars are selected by PTK based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential. Each student recognized will receive a $1,000 scholarship to help defray educational expenses...
