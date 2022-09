President Joe Biden paid a visit to the Detroit Auto Show floor Wednesday, taking the time to see the latest from America's automakers up close. Among the most interesting parts of his stroll was when he got behind the wheel of the new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, started it, and gave it some revs. Later that day Biden's official Twitter account published a tweet talking about the electric vehicles he saw firsthand that gave him "so many reasons to be optimistic about our future," alongside a picture of the Z06. Unsurprisingly, car Twitter went mad.

