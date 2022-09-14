ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

alabamanews.net

Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Lee County

A man driving a motorcycle has been killed in a head-on crash in Lee County. Alabama State Troopers say 57-year-old George Shapely of Valley was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided head-on with an SUV. The crash happened on Lee County 146, about six miles south of Opelika.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

One dead in two-vehicle wreck on Moores Mill Rd. in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Opelika. The incident happened on Moores Mill Road early Friday morning, September 16. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the victim has been identified as 57-year-old George P. Shapely of Valley. Officials say Shapely’s...
OPELIKA, AL
selmasun.com

Two killed in Pike County motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist and his passenger are dead after a crash occurred in Pike County on Thursday evening. According to Alabama News Network the victims have been identified as Dylan Richards, 28, from Goshen and Joseph McQuagge of Glenwood, 28. The accident reportedly occurred at around 9 p.m. on Pike County...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Drag Racing update

Submitted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, has caused a Union Springs man to be hospitalized. Qye Darrious Devante’ Williams, 21, was struck when two vehicles that were alleged to be drag racing. Williams was transported...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
Alabama Now

Pedestrian dies days after being struck by drag racing vehicle, Alabama troopers report

State police said an Alabama man has died this week days after he was struck as two cars drag raced on a county road. Alabama state troopers said the single-vehicle wreck involved a pedestrian, Qye Darrious D. Williams, 21, of Union Springs, was critically injured on September 5 as two vehicles were drag racing on County Road 7 in Bullock County, Alabama, state police said.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
wdhn.com

Pike county crash leaves two dead

PIKE COUNTY, Ala(WDHN)— A late evening single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle has left two dead. Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, was fatally injured after the Kawasaki motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned on Pike County 3339 near Pike County 3316, approximately eight miles west of Brundidge.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
GOSHEN, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Killed in Montgomery Shooting

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a fatal shooting. Police say 23-year-old Dante Gholston of Montgomery was found shot to death in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle at about 12:25AM Thursday. That location is off Woodley Road, south of the bypass. Police have released no other information....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

3 sought in Montgomery capital murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects sought in a capital murder investigation. According to Maj. Saba Coleman, the fatal shooting happened on July 8th in the 4400 block of Troy Highway. Two victims were injured in the incident but one, later identified as James Cobb, 55, died from his injuries. The other victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries/.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Two Arrests Made in Shooting of Teenager in Opelika

Opelika police say two people have been arrested in a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition. Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot at about 3PM Thursday in an area around Chester Avenue and Easy Street. He is in critical condition at a hospital in Columbus, Georgia. Investigators...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police open homicide probe after man’s body found

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after it was determined a man whose body was found in Macon County Wednesday was shot and killed in the capital city. Police have identified the victim as Anthony Matthews Jr., 27, of Montgomery. Montgomery police and Fire Rescue,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

1 dead after single-vehicle wreck in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Rockford man in Tallapoosa County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around noon on Sept. 13. Officials say Michael T. Steadman, 47, was seriously injured in his 2003 Honda Accord left the...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Images released of vehicle possibly involved in fatal Prattville hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police are releasing images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 4 on Gin Shop Hill Road just before 7:30 p.m. Unfortunately, due to the location of the accident, there were no video surveillance cameras in the area of the crash. However, police say some potential video evidence has been collected from nearby locations, and a vehicle of interest has been identified.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WTVM

17-year-old injured in Opelika shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police are investigating a shooting that has left a 17-year-old shot in Opelika. According to the Opelika Police Department (OPD), around 3 p.m., officers received reports of a juvenile being shot in the area of Chester Avenue and Easy Street. Arriving at the scene, officers found...
OPELIKA, AL
unionspringsherald.com

ALEA Assists in Bullock County Manhunt, Suspect Apprehended

At the request of the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office, several units from various divisions within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) responded to assist in a manhunt for an attempted murder suspect at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022. The suspect, identified as Notorius Crenshon Baldwin, 26,...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
AL.com

18-year-old killed in shooting at Selma store

An overnight shooting in Selma left an 18-year-old dead. Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford the deadly shooting happened about 9 p.m. Thursday at B&B Grocery on Water Avenue. Officers arrived at the store and pronounced the teen dead on the scene. The chief identified the victim as Sean Wiggins. No...
SELMA, AL
wtvy.com

Prattville man arrested after Elmore County manhunt

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested after multilple law enforcement agencies responded to an Elmore County manhunt Tuesday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has since identified the man as Joseph Wise, 32, of Prattville. ALEA says a state trooper made a traffic stop shortly before 8:30...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

