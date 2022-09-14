Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Lee County
A man driving a motorcycle has been killed in a head-on crash in Lee County. Alabama State Troopers say 57-year-old George Shapely of Valley was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided head-on with an SUV. The crash happened on Lee County 146, about six miles south of Opelika.
ALEA looking to identify drag racer who hit, killed pedestrian in east Alabama
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking to identify the person responsible for killing a pedestrian in Bullock County. On Sept. 5, 21-year-old Qye Darrious D. Williams was struck by a car that was drag racing against another car on Bullock County 7, approximately eight miles from Union Springs. On […]
WTVM
One dead in two-vehicle wreck on Moores Mill Rd. in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Opelika. The incident happened on Moores Mill Road early Friday morning, September 16. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the victim has been identified as 57-year-old George P. Shapely of Valley. Officials say Shapely’s...
selmasun.com
Two killed in Pike County motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist and his passenger are dead after a crash occurred in Pike County on Thursday evening. According to Alabama News Network the victims have been identified as Dylan Richards, 28, from Goshen and Joseph McQuagge of Glenwood, 28. The accident reportedly occurred at around 9 p.m. on Pike County...
Pedestrian hit and killed during drag race, investigators looking for driver
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WRBL) – A Union Springs man is dead after he was hit during a drag race and later died from his injuries. Investigators are searching for the vehicles and drivers involved in the deadly pedestrian crash. The incident happened Monday night, Sept. 5. Darrious D. Williams, 21, was struck and critically injured […]
unionspringsherald.com
Drag Racing update
Submitted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, has caused a Union Springs man to be hospitalized. Qye Darrious Devante’ Williams, 21, was struck when two vehicles that were alleged to be drag racing. Williams was transported...
Pedestrian dies days after being struck by drag racing vehicle, Alabama troopers report
State police said an Alabama man has died this week days after he was struck as two cars drag raced on a county road. Alabama state troopers said the single-vehicle wreck involved a pedestrian, Qye Darrious D. Williams, 21, of Union Springs, was critically injured on September 5 as two vehicles were drag racing on County Road 7 in Bullock County, Alabama, state police said.
wdhn.com
Pike county crash leaves two dead
PIKE COUNTY, Ala(WDHN)— A late evening single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle has left two dead. Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, was fatally injured after the Kawasaki motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned on Pike County 3339 near Pike County 3316, approximately eight miles west of Brundidge.
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Launch Homicide Investigation after Body Found in Macon County
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a Montgomery man was found in Macon County. Police say the body of Anthony Matthews, Jr. was discovered Wednesday afternoon in the Shorter area. Police believe he was shot and killed in Montgomery. The discovery of the body involved...
alabamanews.net
Man Killed in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a fatal shooting. Police say 23-year-old Dante Gholston of Montgomery was found shot to death in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle at about 12:25AM Thursday. That location is off Woodley Road, south of the bypass. Police have released no other information....
WSFA
3 sought in Montgomery capital murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects sought in a capital murder investigation. According to Maj. Saba Coleman, the fatal shooting happened on July 8th in the 4400 block of Troy Highway. Two victims were injured in the incident but one, later identified as James Cobb, 55, died from his injuries. The other victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries/.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Two Arrests Made in Shooting of Teenager in Opelika
Opelika police say two people have been arrested in a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition. Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot at about 3PM Thursday in an area around Chester Avenue and Easy Street. He is in critical condition at a hospital in Columbus, Georgia. Investigators...
WSFA
Montgomery police open homicide probe after man’s body found
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after it was determined a man whose body was found in Macon County Wednesday was shot and killed in the capital city. Police have identified the victim as Anthony Matthews Jr., 27, of Montgomery. Montgomery police and Fire Rescue,...
WTVM
1 dead after single-vehicle wreck in Tallapoosa County
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Rockford man in Tallapoosa County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around noon on Sept. 13. Officials say Michael T. Steadman, 47, was seriously injured in his 2003 Honda Accord left the...
WSFA
Images released of vehicle possibly involved in fatal Prattville hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police are releasing images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 4 on Gin Shop Hill Road just before 7:30 p.m. Unfortunately, due to the location of the accident, there were no video surveillance cameras in the area of the crash. However, police say some potential video evidence has been collected from nearby locations, and a vehicle of interest has been identified.
WTVM
17-year-old injured in Opelika shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police are investigating a shooting that has left a 17-year-old shot in Opelika. According to the Opelika Police Department (OPD), around 3 p.m., officers received reports of a juvenile being shot in the area of Chester Avenue and Easy Street. Arriving at the scene, officers found...
unionspringsherald.com
ALEA Assists in Bullock County Manhunt, Suspect Apprehended
At the request of the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office, several units from various divisions within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) responded to assist in a manhunt for an attempted murder suspect at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022. The suspect, identified as Notorius Crenshon Baldwin, 26,...
18-year-old killed in shooting at Selma store
An overnight shooting in Selma left an 18-year-old dead. Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford the deadly shooting happened about 9 p.m. Thursday at B&B Grocery on Water Avenue. Officers arrived at the store and pronounced the teen dead on the scene. The chief identified the victim as Sean Wiggins. No...
wtvy.com
Prattville man arrested after Elmore County manhunt
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested after multilple law enforcement agencies responded to an Elmore County manhunt Tuesday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has since identified the man as Joseph Wise, 32, of Prattville. ALEA says a state trooper made a traffic stop shortly before 8:30...
