vermontbiz.com
The Vermont Building at the Big E opens its doors today
Vermont Business Magazine For 17 days each September, the Big E in West Springfield, MA, fills with hundreds of thousands of fairgoers. Since 1929, the historic Vermont Building has introduced many of those visitors to the dynamic products and unique Vermont food experiences that make visiting Vermont so special. The 2022 event begins today and runs until October 2nd.
mynbc5.com
Over 20 businesses are representing Vermont at this year's The Big E fair
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday kicks off The Big E, a three-week long fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The six-state fair highlights each state in New England. This year, the Vermont building will have everything from clothing to metalworking, and of course, some of our state's great food. Over 20...
NECN
‘We're Lucky:' Hollywood Actor & Adoptive Dad Encourages LGBTQ+ Foster Parenting
Vermont’s largest celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride is this Sunday, September 18, and will include a parade through downtown Burlington. The co-grand marshal of the parade is actor Alec Mapa, whose resume includes roles in shows like “Ugly Betty” and “Desperate Housewives.” However, the performer is not in Vermont just to celebrate – he’s also coming to advocate.
newportdispatch.com
Northeast Kingdom resident keynote for 2022 Vermont Suicide Prevention Symposium
NEWPORT — The Vermont Suicide Prevention Center (VTSPC), a public-private partnership of the Center for Health and Learning and the Vermont Agency of Human Services, is inviting all to register to attend the 2022 Vermont Suicide Prevention Symposium. The Symposium will occur virtually at the end of Suicide Prevention...
mynbc5.com
In-state tuition rates expanded for refugees
Refugees living in Vermont are now able to pay in-state tuition rates to attend local community colleges. The program, which began in June, allows refugees to pay the same rate to attend schools in the Vermont State Colleges system as residents due to an expansion of Act 166. Schools that...
mynbc5.com
USDA announces $1.63M in grants for two Vermont health care institutions
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is sending $1.63 million in funding to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Little Rivers Healthcare in an effort to support rural health care providers. The funding, which totals $1,637,600, was given via Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, the agency said...
mynbc5.com
Pride Center of Vermont declines Hannaford's sponsorship in an act of solidarity
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Pride Center of Vermont declined Hannaford's sponsorship of this year's parade after the grocery chain failed to meet with representatives of Migrant Justice. Since 2019, Migrant Justice has urged Hannaford's to sign on to their Milk with Dignity Program protecting workers' rights and improving labor...
In first head-to-head debate, Brenda Siegel tries to put Phil Scott on the defensive
While the governor argued that Vermonters should trust him to continue working on the state’s challenges, his Democratic opponent pressed him about his record on pensions, housing and the opioid crisis, among other topics. Read the story on VTDigger here: In first head-to-head debate, Brenda Siegel tries to put Phil Scott on the defensive.
Vermont’s top education official says school districts cannot deny tuition to religious schools
In an email to superintendents Tuesday, Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French told schools that they could not withhold public tuition dollars to private religious schools. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s top education official says school districts cannot deny tuition to religious schools.
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses
The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
mynbc5.com
Vermont nonprofits launch Food Access Network to reduce hunger
Agencies serving food-insecure Vermonters are launching a new network, with strengthened community partnerships and technology upgrades, which they think could revolutionize the way charitable food support is delivered to potentially tens of thousands of recipients in the Champlain Valley. The familiar food shelf is not going away, but in an...
This New England High School Just Missed the Top 25 Best US Schools List at No. 26
Parents, it's that time of year to apply to colleges for high school seniors. Does it really matter which school you attend for high school? Some say yes, because not all high schools are created equal. According to U.S.News & World Report, the magazine released rankings for public high schools...
lafamilytravel.com
Five Best Places In Fall To Visit in Vermont With Kids
Vermont is one of the smallest states in the country, but for our family, it has one of the biggest places in our hearts. While we love to plan our family travel there year-round, fall is by far the best time to experience the natural wonder of this gorgeous area. Whether your family is looking for outdoor adventures or prefers to relax and take in scenic views and some of the best fall colors found in the United States, an autumn trip to Vermont is not to be missed. For some pro tips and family-friendly recommendations on the best places to visit in Vermont, check out our fall guide to making the most of your family vacation in the Green Mountain state.
Online ordering system created for Vermonters facing food insecurity
People who have trouble accessing nutritious, affordable food in Franklin, Grand Isle, Chittenden and Addison counties will be able to choose the food they want and have it delivered to their home or available for pickup. Read the story on VTDigger here: Online ordering system created for Vermonters facing food insecurity.
WCAX
Vermont local weather observers wanted
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service uses a lot of advanced radar, satellite, and other data modeling to come up with forecasts, but they also depend on a network of on-the-ground observers. Weather enthusiasts across Vermont are part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network, also...
3 local schools among 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
Three local schools in the capital region have been selected to the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools list. Chango Elementary School of Shenendehowa Central School District, Elsmere Elementary School of Bethlehem Central School District, and Lake Avenue Elementary School of Saratoga Springs City School District are three of the 20 New York schools named to the prestigious list, which recognized 297 schools nationwide.
mynbc5.com
Out of state experts could have a solution to Vermont's cyanobacteria problem
BURLINGTON, Vt. — As toxic algae and cyanobacteria have caused numerous beach closures this summer, outside agencies are now taking notice and said they may have a solution to the problem. BlueGreen Water Technologies said its mission is to protect water resources. They've come to Vermont after getting word...
What Are The “Drunkest” Cities In Maine And New Hampshire?
Unless a town is either loaded with bars, like Las Vegas, or completely "dry", we can't really logically call one town or city "drunker" than any other. But, let's face it, there are towns and cities in every state whose residents are perceived as being more prone to getting their drink on.
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
