Vermont State

vermontbiz.com

The Vermont Building at the Big E opens its doors today

Vermont Business Magazine For 17 days each September, the Big E in West Springfield, MA, fills with hundreds of thousands of fairgoers. Since 1929, the historic Vermont Building has introduced many of those visitors to the dynamic products and unique Vermont food experiences that make visiting Vermont so special. The 2022 event begins today and runs until October 2nd.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
NECN

‘We're Lucky:' Hollywood Actor & Adoptive Dad Encourages LGBTQ+ Foster Parenting

Vermont’s largest celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride is this Sunday, September 18, and will include a parade through downtown Burlington. The co-grand marshal of the parade is actor Alec Mapa, whose resume includes roles in shows like “Ugly Betty” and “Desperate Housewives.” However, the performer is not in Vermont just to celebrate – he’s also coming to advocate.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

In-state tuition rates expanded for refugees

Refugees living in Vermont are now able to pay in-state tuition rates to attend local community colleges. The program, which began in June, allows refugees to pay the same rate to attend schools in the Vermont State Colleges system as residents due to an expansion of Act 166. Schools that...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

USDA announces $1.63M in grants for two Vermont health care institutions

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is sending $1.63 million in funding to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Little Rivers Healthcare in an effort to support rural health care providers. The funding, which totals $1,637,600, was given via Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, the agency said...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
VTDigger

Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses

The Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to businesses in Middlebury, Rutland and Burlington. But retailers say the start of retail sales next month could be slow. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont issues 1st retail cannabis licenses.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont nonprofits launch Food Access Network to reduce hunger

Agencies serving food-insecure Vermonters are launching a new network, with strengthened community partnerships and technology upgrades, which they think could revolutionize the way charitable food support is delivered to potentially tens of thousands of recipients in the Champlain Valley. The familiar food shelf is not going away, but in an...
VERMONT STATE
lafamilytravel.com

Five Best Places In Fall To Visit in Vermont With Kids

Vermont is one of the smallest states in the country, but for our family, it has one of the biggest places in our hearts. While we love to plan our family travel there year-round, fall is by far the best time to experience the natural wonder of this gorgeous area. Whether your family is looking for outdoor adventures or prefers to relax and take in scenic views and some of the best fall colors found in the United States, an autumn trip to Vermont is not to be missed. For some pro tips and family-friendly recommendations on the best places to visit in Vermont, check out our fall guide to making the most of your family vacation in the Green Mountain state.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont local weather observers wanted

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service uses a lot of advanced radar, satellite, and other data modeling to come up with forecasts, but they also depend on a network of on-the-ground observers. Weather enthusiasts across Vermont are part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network, also...
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

3 local schools among 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Three local schools in the capital region have been selected to the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools list. Chango Elementary School of Shenendehowa Central School District, Elsmere Elementary School of Bethlehem Central School District, and Lake Avenue Elementary School of Saratoga Springs City School District are three of the 20 New York schools named to the prestigious list, which recognized 297 schools nationwide.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

