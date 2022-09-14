Vermont is one of the smallest states in the country, but for our family, it has one of the biggest places in our hearts. While we love to plan our family travel there year-round, fall is by far the best time to experience the natural wonder of this gorgeous area. Whether your family is looking for outdoor adventures or prefers to relax and take in scenic views and some of the best fall colors found in the United States, an autumn trip to Vermont is not to be missed. For some pro tips and family-friendly recommendations on the best places to visit in Vermont, check out our fall guide to making the most of your family vacation in the Green Mountain state.

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO