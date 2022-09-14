Read full article on original website
This is why I added Earthquake insurance to my policy for around $40 a year. Even a slight shift of your foundation would be very expensive to repair. It’s not if but when this will happen, the odds are not great to risk it.
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
cannonbeachgazette.com
Earthquake: Small undersea tremor off Oregon Coast
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports a small earthquake occurred off the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 15. The USGS reports the 4.4 magnitude tremor occurred below sea at 10 kilometers approximately 100 miles west of Port Orford along the Southern Oregon Coast.
thunderboltradio.com
Small Earthquake Recorded Thursday Night in Lake County
A small earthquake was recorded in Lake County on Thursday night. The Center for Earthquake Information said a 2.3 magnitude tremor was recorded just after 11:00. The earthquake was centered near the intersection of Tiptonville Ferry Road and Cates Landing Levee Road. The tremor was recorded at a depth of...
KTVU FOX 2
Here's how to get California earthquake alerts
OAKLAND, Calif. - California's earthquake warning system activated swiftly Tuesday night, sending an alert to the cellphones of Santa Rosa residents and those in surrounding areas of a 4.4 magnitude temblor. California uses science, state-of-the-art ground motion monitoring, and new and existing alerting methods to deliver warnings to residents' cell...
4.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa in Northern California, USGS says
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa in Northern California Tuesday evening, according to the USGS.
2 earthquakes with magnitudes above 4.0 shake California's Wine Country
The tremors hit Tuesday night near the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa in the North Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
Believe it or not, the St. Francois Mountains are in Missouri and several mountains shape this range
View towards the Saint Francois Mountains of the Missouri Ozarks from the top of Knob Lick Mountain.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a mountain range in southeast Missouri known as the St. Francois Mountains. They're referred to as Precambrian igneous mountains. They climb over the Ozark Plateau. Precambrian dates back to the Earth's early history.
Alaska storm could bring "worst coastal flooding in 50 years" before heading to Bay Area
Alaska is bracing for dangerous weather as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. Forecasters predict that the storm, set to hit on Friday, could bring "potentially historical" flooding, with some coastal areas seeing water levels up to 11 feet higher than the normal high tide. "Latest models show coastal surge higher than the November 2011 storm that brought significant flooding to the area," the National Weather Service forecasted early Friday morning, adding that the flooding could be "potentially historical." "This is a dangerous storm that will produce widespread coastal flooding south of the Bering strait with water...
