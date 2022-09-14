ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 7

Related
The Exponent

Students stand against Indiana Abortion Ban

Despite the growing crowd outside of Stewart center, the atmosphere was solemn. The number of students and activists alike, most of them women, had grown to the point they were blocking the pathways leading into Memorial Mall. The scene was unnaturally quiet, the loudest sounds were church bells tolling across the street.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Republican Morales declines debates in Indiana Secretary of State race

Republican Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales is resisting calls to participate in a debate. Morales’s campaign said his focus is on traveling all 92 Indiana counties. They point to interviews he’s done and note there are no congressional debates in Indiana this year, nor in other statewide races for state auditor and treasurer.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Government
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana Democrats issue call to action for voters on first day of abortion ban

Democratic state legislative candidates say the only way to repeal Indiana’s near-total abortion ban is by electing Democrats to the Statehouse. Candidates issued a call to action Thursday, the day the ban took effect. Joey Mayer is running against Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel), an incumbent in a suburban district...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

HOWEY: Mitch Daniels and ‘aiming higher’ in 2024

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — During the closing minutes of a podcast with The Bulwark’s Mona Charen last week, Mitch Daniels once again speculated on his tombstone epitaph: “He raised four wonderful daughters and reformed the BMV.” By Sunday, the Frugal Hoosiers for Mitch Twitter feed appeared to revise its intent: “#runmitchrun … for Governor … or President would be great too.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WNDU

Indiana women’s care providers prepare for abortion ban on Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s abortion clinic will stop doing abortions, but it won’t close its doors. Whole Woman’s Health has announced that the clinic on Lincolnway West will continue to operate beyond the effective date of Indiana’s new abortion ban, which is Thursday of this week.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court
warricknews.com

Planning to vote this year in Indiana? You must register by Oct. 11

Time is running out for Indiana residents planning to vote in the Nov. 8 general election to register in advance to cast a ballot, as required by state law. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11 for this year's election that will see Hoosiers pick a U.S. senator; congressmen in each of Indiana's nine districts; a secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer; half of the 50-member Indiana Senate; all 100 members of the House; and a host of county, township, school district and local government offices.
INDIANA STATE
WHAS11

Indiana officials respond to Oath Keeper claims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 400 law enforcement personnel across the country were or members or are current members of "Oath Keepers," according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The findings show nine current or former members who also work in law enforcement live in Indiana and...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022

Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
INDIANA STATE
showmegrantcounty.com

Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812

Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy