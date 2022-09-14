Read full article on original website
Related
Cincinnati Public Schools isn't meeting state education expectations
These report cards are broken down into categories and then given a star rating. Three stars or higher means districts are meeting the state’s expectations.
spectrumnews1.com
School district gives students more days out of class
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — An Ohio school district is trying something different to help students learn. They’re giving students more days out of class. Courtnie Puckett is trying to help students get to their dreams. She’s a teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary in Middletown, but she's not running a traditional classroom.
linknky.com
Three NKY schools named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners
This article has been corrected. See note below. Two local public schools and one Catholic school were among only five in Kentucky named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners this year. The U.S. Department of Education recognized Longbranch Elementary School in Union, which is part of Boone County Schools, and Samuel...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Public does not meet any of 5 state standards, new Ohio report card shows
-- CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati Public Schools’ five-star ratings on the newly released school report cards were few and far between. The district itself scored mostly two-star ratings in the categories of achievement, progress, gap closing and early literacy. For graduation, which correlates to 2021 graduating students, the district scored one out of five stars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Ohio college to close at end of semester, will transition into nonprofit agency
FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — A college in Ohio is transitioning to a nonprofit agency, meaning this semester will be the last one for students. Chatfield College, which has campuses in Brown County and Over-the-Rhine, said its fall semester is the last for academic classes. Watch WLWT's top headlines for Sept....
uc.edu
Black nurses and nursing students: you belong
University of Cincinnati alumna Deasa Dorsey wants Black nurses and nursing students across the Greater Cincinnati region and beyond to know they belong in the profession. Dorsey, who graduated in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and teaches undergraduate courses at UC College of Nursing, remembers she could count on one hand the number of Black students in her class. Following George Floyd's murder in 2020, she was inspired to affect change in her professional community. She started the Black Nurse Network, a social, emotional and financial support organization for nurses and nursing students.
spectrumnews1.com
Hamilton County offers free tampons in bathrooms to help address 'period poverty'
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County has installed more than 70 no-cost period product dispensers in public restrooms at county-owned buildings as a “small but meaningful step” toward addressing systemic gender inequalities, according to Commissioner Denise Driehaus. What You Need To Know. Hamilton County installed 74 no-cost period product...
Fox 19
Hamilton County judge blocks Ohio’s six-week abortion ban
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio’s six-week abortion ban is no longer in effect after Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins granted a temporary restraining order in a case challenging the law. The defendants in the case, including Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, are prohibited from enforcing the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
WKRC
This local university ranks highest on U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Miami University is once again leads locally on a U.S. News & World Report list of the best post-secondary schools nationwide. Miami, the region’s second-largest university, ranked No. 105 on the media outlet's “Best Colleges Rankings,” the highest positioning in the region. The list, released Monday morning, aims to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions throughout their college search. It is one of U.S. News’ most popular of the year.
spectrumnews1.com
As more families switch their kids to private school, one Boone County mom explains why she did
FLORENCE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky parent provided a different perspective on a recent study showing more Kentucky families are turning to non public education for their kids. While the author of the study says it’s likely the pandemic played a large role in this growing trend, Karen KC...
Fox 19
Bellevue High School facility continues to flood despite finger-pointing
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Frustration is spreading in the Bellevue community about flooding that continues to impact the track at Bellevue High School. Community members including district parents and even Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves want something done about the flooding that’s plagued the school for years. Whether a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dayton woman denied life-saving chemotherapy due to pregnancy
The statements presented by the party in court recounted the stories of patients seeking abortion services who were turned away as a result of S.B. 23, often under some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable.
linknky.com
Fairgrounds become ‘Candyland’ for senior picnic
Boone County hosted a sold-out senior picnic on Wednesday as the 4-H fairgrounds were transformed into Candyland. The crowd of residents ages 55 and older was smaller than previous years. According to Boone County Public Information Officer Chris Courtney, the limit was placed at 600 tickets versus the 1,000-plus tickets sold in previous years.
Fox 19
UC punter donates NIL profits to UC football walk-ons
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international student athlete at the University of Cincinnati announced that he is donating all profits made from merchandise sales with his name on it toward UC football walk-ons. UC’s punter, Mason Fletcher made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning, stating that he is not allowed to...
sibcyclinenews.com
2022 Local Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals
Visit a local farm and pumpkin patch in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana, Dayton and Springfield, Ohio. It’s fall and time to make your way through a corn maze or enjoy a local fall festival. Here’s our list of places to visit organized by region:. Cincinnati, Ohio.
Fox 19
Extra police at Simon Kenton High School following social media threat
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Police presence at Simon Kenton High School was increased Wednesday after a parent reported a rumor on social media about a school shooting, the principal wrote in a message on Facebook. Principal Craig Reinhart says the parent contacted school staff after their child saw a Snapchat...
Fox 19
Ohio referee shortage could force high-school football from Friday nights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Concern is mounting about a shortage of high-school and peewee football referees in Ohio amid a dwindling pool of applicants. Bill Klamo with the Ohio Athletics Association says games are unlikely to be canceled or rescheduled this year, but come next year, it could become a problem.
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
Dayton ranked top 5 deadliest city in US: report
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce announced that the association would be conducting a study of their membership on the effect of public safety on their businesses.
Comments / 0