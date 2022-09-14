University of Cincinnati alumna Deasa Dorsey wants Black nurses and nursing students across the Greater Cincinnati region and beyond to know they belong in the profession. Dorsey, who graduated in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and teaches undergraduate courses at UC College of Nursing, remembers she could count on one hand the number of Black students in her class. Following George Floyd's murder in 2020, she was inspired to affect change in her professional community. She started the Black Nurse Network, a social, emotional and financial support organization for nurses and nursing students.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO