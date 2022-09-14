Read full article on original website
Related
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
cbs2iowa.com
BLOCKtoberfest celebrates the Cedar Rapids community
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — BLOCKtoberfest took downtown Cedar Rapids by storm Friday night for the first time. The fest was held at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and 3rd St. SE. It started at 5:00 p.m. and finished at 10:00 p.m, and was filled with live music, food and fun.
KIMT
Iowa's only inpatient eating disorder unit set to close
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Margaret Tillotson is on the path to recovery. The 22-year-old Burlington woman has struggled with anorexia nervosa for years. During her lowest point, Tillotson — who is 5-foot-10 — said she weighed just 113 pounds. Now, her health has improved and she’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids superintendent to take medical leave
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced that superintendent Noreen Bush will take medical leave on September 19th. She will continue operating as superintendent during this time. Bush has battled cancer for the last two and a half years while serving as the District’s superintendent....
KCJJ
Illinois man living in Cedar Rapids accused of threatening Iowa City restaurant patron with loaded firearm
An Illinois man currently living in Cedar Rapids faces charges that he threatened a downtown Iowa City restaurant patron with a loaded firearm. According to arrest records, 27-year-old Traveon Johnson was arguing with his girlfriend at Panchero’s on South Clinton Street just before 2am Sunday when another subject tried to diffuse the situation. Johnson reportedly pulled up his shirt, displayed a firearm that was tucked into his waistband, and asked the man, “What now?”
KCRG.com
One killed in Waterloo crash
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 12:34 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a crash involving one vehicle in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive. Officials arrived and found the only person in the vehicle dead at the scene.
KCCI.com
University of Iowa student becomes first Sikh Air Force cadet in US history
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Gursharan Virk has always wanted to become a fighter pilot. But because of his Sikh faith, he was worried he would need to choose faith over his dream career. Thanks to the help of the University of Iowa's Air Force ROTC Detachment 255, Virk became...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man navigates homelessness resource to find his new home
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Cevyn Morse was excited to talk about his new apartment in Dubuque Friday; especially after last year when he lived when he spent 6-months living in a tent in Cedar Rapids. “A lot of people take that for granted that they’ve got a nice bed to...
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
KCRG.com
12 Hudson teachers all diagnosed with cancer in less than a decade
Organizers also promoted more environmentally friendly transportation - as the city tries to reduce greenhouse gas emmissions by 50 percent by 2030. The company says the vast majority of its 50-plus locations are highly profitable. Centerville Police Officer fired. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officer Downs had been part of the...
Bees producing honey atop building in Marion
The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports he sells his Rooftop Honey brand at Scout, Fine Lines in Coralville and the Marion Farmers Market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
You Can Fly In A World War 2 Bomber Plane Visiting Eastern Iowa
A little (big) piece of history will be seen in Iowa over the weekend as a B-25 bomber plane will be flying around eastern Iowa. When I say little I mean a piece of history that weighs over 20,000 lbs. I'm not the biggest fan of heights and the thought...
KCRG.com
Two of the four eastern Iowa Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close announced
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bed Bath and Beyond has released a list of some of the stores it plans to close. The list includes the company’s Waterloo and Dubuque stores, two of the four stores that are expected to close in eastern Iowa. Last month, the company announced...
Take A Peak Behind The Curtain Of A Popular Iowa Brewery [PHOTOS]
If you are a beer and Iowa lover, you might want to add this Northeast Iowa brewery to your list of places to visit in Iowa. While visiting Manchester Iowa for the first time this week, I was told I needed to make sure I found time to visit Franklin Street Brewing Company- which I was able to actually do two days later.
KCRG.com
Iowa DOT proposes changes to NW Arterial in Dubuque
Cedar Rapids city workers will remove and replace the aging playground at Bever Park. A new state grant is helping a Cedar Rapids nonprofit move into a new space downtown. Distracted driver rear-ends Dubuque County school bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. The bus had just dropped off its last student...
Your 2022 Guide to Eastern/Central Iowa Haunted Houses [LIST]
In just a couple of weeks, haunted houses in Eastern and Central Iowa will begin opening for the season. Here's the information we have so far on all those haunted houses:. Fridays & Saturdays in October from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets range from $25 to $60 - purchase yours...
Experimental plane crashes in Iowa, no injuries pilot says
The engine was getting weaker, and pilot Jerry Coussens knew he'd have to think fast.
KCRG.com
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials. At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa secretary of state candidates disagree on how to handle voting restrictions, election deniers
Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate and Democratic challenger Joel Miller disagreed during a Friday taping of Iowa Press on how vocal Iowa’s top election official should be in the lawmaking process and in pushing back on false election claims from prominent politicians. Pate is running for a fourth...
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0