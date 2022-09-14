Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGlendale, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
kjzz.org
AZ home inventory highest since 2019; price increases could slow
A combination of factors could slow down increases in the costs of home buying in Arizona. According to the state’s Office of Economic Opportunity, the number of homes on the market in the state hit 23,719 . That’s the highest inventory amount since mid-2019. Combine that with the...
knau.org
O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company
Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
AZFamily
Consumer input sought in proposed 11.5% Southwest Gas rate hike
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Monday, Arizona consumers will have the chance to weigh in on a proposed rate hike for Southwest Gas. The utility is proposing an 11.5% rate increase. “Basically, their shareholders would be earning more money and consumers would be paying more money if Southwest Gas gets their way,” said Diane Brown, the executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group. “It’s important for customers to recognize that we have a chance to make an impact in a rate case. Last year, APS did not get everything they wanted, in part due to citizen outcry.”
AZFamily
Agricultural experts hold meeting in Tempe to discuss historic drought, discuss water cuts
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Following the recent announcement of water cuts from the Colorado River for southwestern states, many questions are left unanswered on how exactly this will impact our daily lives. Drought experts met on Friday for the annual Agribusiness & Water Council of Arizona. The meeting comes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona growers, lawmakers, attorneys, and business leaders came together in Tempe to address the water shortage on the Colorado River. The purpose of the Agribusiness and Water Council of Arizona is to maintain the integrity of Arizona's water supplies and industries that rely on these essentials for the benefit of The post Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue
Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Supply chain faring better but improvements still underway, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells Arizona's Family Susan Campbell that...
KTAR.com
6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award
PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
gilaherald.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is The Highest Point In Arizona
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the highest points in each state.
SignalsAZ
Mesa Offers Limited Income Senior Rate Program
The City of Mesa’s Limited Income Senior Rate Program (LISR) is a residential utility assistance program that provides a 30 percent discount on the water service rate, one of the key water rate components on a customer’s bill. For the most common type of water service, the discount reduces the fixed monthly charge from $29.23 per month to $20.46 per month. That is an $8.77 monthly savings! The program does not change any other water rate component.
AZFamily
More Arizona workers leaving old jobs for better ones
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Chris Morin had a good job working for Discover Financial for seven years, but he wondered if there was something better out there, especially with a wife and two young children at home. “I was pretty selective,” said Morin. “I wasn’t in a rush to get out of my job, but I thought I’ve got some companies that have really good reputations and I was going to see if maybe there was something there.”
Mesa considers adding 'drought' charge to local water bills
MESA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Arizona's dreary drought conditions is prompting the City of Mesa to consider charging a little more on consumer water bills. Rising inflation and water shortages have made the cost of delivering water to the East Valley...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjzz.org
AZ minimum wage to increase by more than $1 next year to $13.85
The consumer price index released Tuesday showed that inflation is remaining high at 8.3% since last August. Because of a 2016 law, that will raise Arizona’s minimum wage in the new year. Based on Tuesday's CPI report, the state’s lowest wages will increase to $13.85 an hour in the...
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
fox10phoenix.com
Inflation Reduction Act impact on Phoenix: Will it actually help struggling households?
PHOENIX - The White House is positive about its plan to fight inflation through the Inflation Reduction Act, but it's a message that's a tough sell for many in Phoenix. St. Marys Food Bank is certainly feeling the effects of inflation while dealing with the highest demand for their services ever. They're seeing more clients than they did during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
AZFamily
National railroad strike could affect Arizona economy, experts say
The candidates spoke about critical race theory, school safety and more. Family mourning teen killed in fiery car crash in Queen Creek. Deputies say 18-year-old Caleb Rodriguez was killed in the crash and the driver, 18-year-old Ezana Tessema, was under the influence. Grand Canyon University looking to combat nursing shortage...
Governor Doug Ducey makes statement on Hispanic Heritage Month
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey began the month's special celebration on Hispanic heritage with a statement.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
KOLD-TV
Phoenix real estate seeing shift from sellers market to buyers market
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Looking for a new home? While prices have been sky-high for the past few months across the Valley, the market is cooling off and some homes are selling for less than what’s listed. That’s according to the latest Phoenix metro housing data from RE/MAX...
azbigmedia.com
5 common summer plumbing issues in Arizona
The summer weather can cause many issues when it comes to your home’s plumbing system. More people being at home, monsoon rains and extreme heat are all factors that go into problems occurring with your home’s plumbing. Throughout my years in the Valley with SAK Electric Plumbing Inc I have seen these summer plumbing issues arise quite often. Here are five of the most common plumbing problems Arizona homeowners experience during the summer months.
