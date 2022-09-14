ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

kjzz.org

AZ home inventory highest since 2019; price increases could slow

A combination of factors could slow down increases in the costs of home buying in Arizona. According to the state’s Office of Economic Opportunity, the number of homes on the market in the state hit 23,719 . That’s the highest inventory amount since mid-2019. Combine that with the...
knau.org

O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company

Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
AZFamily

Consumer input sought in proposed 11.5% Southwest Gas rate hike

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Monday, Arizona consumers will have the chance to weigh in on a proposed rate hike for Southwest Gas. The utility is proposing an 11.5% rate increase. “Basically, their shareholders would be earning more money and consumers would be paying more money if Southwest Gas gets their way,” said Diane Brown, the executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group. “It’s important for customers to recognize that we have a chance to make an impact in a rate case. Last year, APS did not get everything they wanted, in part due to citizen outcry.”
KYMA News 11

Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona growers, lawmakers, attorneys, and business leaders came together in Tempe to address the water shortage on the Colorado River. The purpose of the Agribusiness and Water Council of Arizona is to maintain the integrity of Arizona's water supplies and industries that rely on these essentials for the benefit of The post Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue

Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses.
KTAR.com

6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award

PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
SignalsAZ

Mesa Offers Limited Income Senior Rate Program

The City of Mesa’s Limited Income Senior Rate Program (LISR) is a residential utility assistance program that provides a 30 percent discount on the water service rate, one of the key water rate components on a customer’s bill. For the most common type of water service, the discount reduces the fixed monthly charge from $29.23 per month to $20.46 per month. That is an $8.77 monthly savings! The program does not change any other water rate component.
AZFamily

More Arizona workers leaving old jobs for better ones

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Chris Morin had a good job working for Discover Financial for seven years, but he wondered if there was something better out there, especially with a wife and two young children at home. “I was pretty selective,” said Morin. “I wasn’t in a rush to get out of my job, but I thought I’ve got some companies that have really good reputations and I was going to see if maybe there was something there.”
12 News

Mesa considers adding 'drought' charge to local water bills

MESA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Arizona's dreary drought conditions is prompting the City of Mesa to consider charging a little more on consumer water bills. Rising inflation and water shortages have made the cost of delivering water to the East Valley...
kjzz.org

AZ minimum wage to increase by more than $1 next year to $13.85

The consumer price index released Tuesday showed that inflation is remaining high at 8.3% since last August. Because of a 2016 law, that will raise Arizona’s minimum wage in the new year. Based on Tuesday's CPI report, the state’s lowest wages will increase to $13.85 an hour in the...
azbigmedia.com

Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’

The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
fox10phoenix.com

Inflation Reduction Act impact on Phoenix: Will it actually help struggling households?

PHOENIX - The White House is positive about its plan to fight inflation through the Inflation Reduction Act, but it's a message that's a tough sell for many in Phoenix. St. Marys Food Bank is certainly feeling the effects of inflation while dealing with the highest demand for their services ever. They're seeing more clients than they did during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
AZFamily

National railroad strike could affect Arizona economy, experts say

Family mourning teen killed in fiery car crash in Queen Creek. Deputies say 18-year-old Caleb Rodriguez was killed in the crash and the driver, 18-year-old Ezana Tessema, was under the influence.
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
azbigmedia.com

5 common summer plumbing issues in Arizona

The summer weather can cause many issues when it comes to your home’s plumbing system. More people being at home, monsoon rains and extreme heat are all factors that go into problems occurring with your home’s plumbing. Throughout my years in the Valley with SAK Electric Plumbing Inc I have seen these summer plumbing issues arise quite often. Here are five of the most common plumbing problems Arizona homeowners experience during the summer months.
