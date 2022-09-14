Read full article on original website
2023 Toyota GR Supra
When the Toyota GR Supra launched a few years ago, diehard enthusiasts were furious that it wasn't available with a manual transmission option. After three model years on sale, Toyota has answered those demands, offering the 2023 GR Supra with a six-speed manual on all six-cylinder models. We've driven aftermarket efforts before, but this is the first time you've been able to get the A90 Supra from the factory with three pedals.
UPDATE: Canada Dealer Not Honoring Ford F-150 Lightning Pre-Order Prices
It comes as no surprise Ford is raising prices on its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. Most people likely saw this coming, as the automaker is not only following suit with its rivals, but also with pricing on most items across the globe. However, people may expect that if they already placed an order and put down a deposit, they will get the pricing they were promised.
Tesla's Back-To-Office Policy Said To Cause Drop In Employee Morale
On May 31, Elon Musk asked salaried staff to work from the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week before being allowed to do remote work, "or depart Tesla." Tesla's CEO is not a big fan of remote work and said that only "particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible" will be exempted from the new policy, with each case to be reviewed and approved directly by him.
Is the Jeep Wagoneer S a Rivian R1S Killer?
The Jeep Wagoneer S midsize electric SUV is coming. Is it a Rivian R1S killer? The post Is the Jeep Wagoneer S a Rivian R1S Killer? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jeep, Rivian & Mercedes, VinFast, And EV Dealers: EV News Sept 16, 2022
This week, we have news on EV Dealership Decisions, Jeep, VinFast, and Rivian & Mercedes. It's our Top EV News for the week of September 16, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. Bio: John is...
Drivers Sue Tesla Over Reported False Autopilot & Self-Driving Claims
Tesla was sued this week in a proposed class action that accuses CEO Elon Musk's electric car company of providing misleading information to get people excited about its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving advanced driver-assist systems. Tesla's active safety features have been under fire for years, due in part to how they're named and what they're capable of (or not).
Nexa3D Adds New Photoplastic Materials, Further Expanding its Industrial 3D Printing Applications
VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Nexa3D, the leading maker of ultrafast professional and industrial polymer 3D printers, today announced the expansion of its high performance functional resin portfolio, with the immediate commercial availability of three new photoplastic resins tailored to address the growing demand for rapid production and prototyping. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005021/en/ Nexa3D’s new xMODEL15 resin delivers enhanced printability and superb surface finish at an economical price point. (Photo: Business Wire)
Chameleon raises cash to help SaaS companies build better onboarding experiences
One recent, noteworthy shift in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry has been toward “consumerized” business models, Agrawal told me in an interview. Month-to-month payments from end-users are replacing annual corporate contracts sold to executives — one recent survey found that more than 50% of SaaS companies now leverage usage-based pricing. Tangibly, this means that the decision-making power is increasingly in the hands of the individual user, posing a problem for software vendors that lack a way to engage these users.
AEye Partners With GridMatrix to Provide the Most Complete Data Collection and Visualization Solution in the Industry
DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced integration with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide highly accurate data needed by transportation departments to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. The first-of-its-kind integration creates the industry’s most comprehensive data collection and visualization tool for intersection management and incident detection, designed to help cities and states reduce accidents, traffic congestion, and emissions, all in real time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005441/en/ AEye integrates with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide the highly accurate data that transportation departments need to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. (Photo: Business Wire)
Watch Tesla Model 3s Towing Trees In Norway
Norway is a world leader in EV adoption and people use their electric cars for everything, even tasks that would be best handled by some kind of truck... or a tractor. In a new video just posted on Instagram, two Tesla Model 3s can be seen towing trees behind them, with the caption saying Norwegian farmers are waiting for their Tesla Cybertruck and that until then they will use what they have, in this instance the smallest Tesla available.
Colorado Teardrop EV Range Extender Camper Trailer Has Its Own Battery Pack
Electric vehicles have more than enough torque to be good at towing, but a big problem is range is dramatically affected when you hook up a trailer. But Colorado Teardrop says it has the answer, with the Boulder camper trailer that actually gets its own built-in battery pack that you can use to charge your EV and thus extend its range.
Get Your Groove On With MOD’s New Electric Beach Cruiser
We previously talked about e-bike manufacturer MOD and its retro-inspired Easy SideCar. As it turns out, the brand has a knack for taking nostalgic styling and adapting it to fit modern day preferences. While the Sidecar is perfect for taking you and your friends plus a pet on a relaxing picnic in the countryside, the Groove is perfect for cruising around the neighborhood in groovy, laid-back style.
Ford Reforming Its Dealership Model, Aptera Gamma Full Debut
InsideEVs is proud to present the one hundred and twenty-eighth regular episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the show covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.
ABB Builds New DC Fast Charger Production Facility In South Carolina
Another day brings us another noticeable EV-related investment in the US, which means more manufacturing capacity and further strengthening of electrification. This time, ABB announced that it will invest a multi-million dollar amount to launch a new manufacturing facility of DC fast chargers in Columbia, South Carolina. Due to increasing...
Is the Jeep Recon Replacing the Wrangler?
The Recon is an all-new Jeep boasting open-air freedom and and EV drivetrain. So are the Wrangler's days numbered? The post Is the Jeep Recon Replacing the Wrangler? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chinese E-Bike Manufacturer Eskute Introduces Budget-Friendly Netuno E-MTB
Chinese made electric bikes certainly aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but they surely have their place in the rapidly growing electric bike market. For years now, e-bikes from China have been providing commuters and budget-focused enthusiasts fun and affordable means of getting around on two wheels, and given the advancements of technology, Chinese e-bikes are only getting better.
Silicon Valley startup SambaNova offers new AI system, triples previous system speed
Sept 14 (Reuters) - SambaNova Systems, a SoftBank-backed Silicon Valley artificial intelligence chip and systems startup, said on Wednesday it has started offering its new AI system called DataScale SN30, tripling the speed of its previous product.
Of Course The Bugatti Chiron Wants A Piece Of The Tesla Model S Plaid
The Bugatti Chiron and Tesla Model S Plaid need no introduction, but they definitely need to drag race one another. Who wouldn’t want to see how the mighty 1,479-horsepower Bugatti Chiron deals with the phenomenal 1,020-horsepower Tesla Model S on the drag strip?. Well, buckle up because the guys...
