Tucson, AZ

Lions Sign Veteran Running Back To Active Roster

The Detroit Lions are adding some depth to their backfield ahead of their Week 2 tilt with the Washington Commanders. On Wednesday, the Lions added running back Justin Jackson to their active roster. Jackson, 26, spent the preseason with the Lions. In the preseason finale, he had 44 rushing yards...
Lions Promote RB Justin Jackson, Re-Sign OT Darrin Paulo To PS

Jackson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he’s been ever since. Jackson played out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal with...
Brandon Carr, former Cowboys cornerback, arrested for DWI in Texas

Free agent NFL cornerback Brandon Carr, most known for his tenure as a starter for the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested Thursday for driving while intoxicated in Allen, Texas. According to a report by KDFW, Carr was released on a $1,500 bond following his arrest. A fifth-round pick by the Kansas...
