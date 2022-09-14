Read full article on original website
Lions Sign Veteran Running Back To Active Roster
The Detroit Lions are adding some depth to their backfield ahead of their Week 2 tilt with the Washington Commanders. On Wednesday, the Lions added running back Justin Jackson to their active roster. Jackson, 26, spent the preseason with the Lions. In the preseason finale, he had 44 rushing yards...
Yardbarker
Lions Promote RB Justin Jackson, Re-Sign OT Darrin Paulo To PS
Jackson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he’s been ever since. Jackson played out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal with...
CBS Sports
Brandon Carr, former Cowboys cornerback, arrested for DWI in Texas
Free agent NFL cornerback Brandon Carr, most known for his tenure as a starter for the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested Thursday for driving while intoxicated in Allen, Texas. According to a report by KDFW, Carr was released on a $1,500 bond following his arrest. A fifth-round pick by the Kansas...
ESPN
Denver Broncos place star safety Justin Simmons on injured reserve with thigh injury
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- As if the Denver Broncos didn't leave Seattle with enough disappointment packed in their luggage, safety Justin Simmons suffered a thigh injury in the Week 1 loss that will keep him out at least a month. Simmons, who played every defensive snap Monday night in the Broncos'...
ESPN
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow ruled out vs. Washington Commanders because of injury
ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Injuries continue to hit the Detroit Lions hard entering Week 2 as starting center Frank Ragnow (groin/foot) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Washington. The 2020 Pro Bowler underwent season-ending toe surgery last season, missing all but four games, but did play in the...
Vaitai Has Surgery, Lions Sign Justin Jackson to Active Roster
Detroit Lions now have 53 members on the active roster.
Atlanta Hawks Hire New Assistant Coach
Ashton Gibbs announced that the Atlanta Hawks hired him for an assistant coaching position.
Rams Sign Rookie RB Ronnie Rivers to Practice Squad
Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
Will UW-Michigan State Showcase Bring Out the Reluctant Fans?
Somewhat empty stadium greeted the Huskies in first two games.
Evaluating the potential playoff matchups for the New York Yankees
As the conventional playoff bracket forms into shape, the New York Yankees must win just 13 games to clinch a
Inside the Detroit Tigers' home run race of 2022 with ... Aaron Judge?
The 2022 MLB season is winding down, meaning it’s time to focus in on the races that matter. Not in Detroit! Instead, we’ll be watching the big home run race as Aaron Judge attempts to catch … the Detroit Tigers! (Sorry, Roger Maris fans, but stick with us here for a bit …)
