Late summer push of heat next week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a brief taste of fall, hot weather is set to develop into the Southeast next week. Even though highs this week have been in the 80s, highs in the 90s to even near 100 degrees are possible for most of next week. This is...
Sunshine is Staying
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The summer season is sticking around a little while longer, hot weather returns next week!. SATURDAY: Expect a day full of sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 80s! Overnight lows will remain mild in the mid to upper 60s. SUNDAY: We will gradually increase...
Columbus native inducted into Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Five pioneers in broadcasting in Mississippi were inducted into the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame this week. Columbus native Birney Imes Jr. is part of the 2022 class. Imes began his career in broadcasting with WCBI radio in Columbus. He opened other radio...
Prep capsules: Starkville takes its unbeaten record to Louisville
It has been a season of utter domination so far for Starkville, who after defeating Olive Branch, 42-10, on Friday, is now a perfect 3-0 this season. The Yellow Jackets have given up just 23 points as a team compared to scoring 38 points a game as an offense. They...
New Miss Mississippi State University crowned
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Anna-Katherine Thompson, a junior communication major from Ruston, Louisiana, was crowned Miss Mississippi State University Sunday [Sept. 11]. The competition is a preliminary pageant for Miss Mississippi and Miss America. In addition to Thompson (second from left), Sunday’s winners included (from left), Lydia Bishop, a senior marketing major...
Performance Marine partnered with Miss. Lottery to host Summer of Promos
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – All summer long Performance Marine in Columbus partnered with the Mississippi Lottery to host a Summer of Promotions. People that entered into the drawing had the chance to win prizes from grills, gift cards, and even a $25,000 cash prize. The biggest prize for their...
Cross Construction begins in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re driving in Starkville, you may have noticed some heavy equipment and steel around the intersection of Highway 25 South and Longview Road. In about a week those stacks of steel will be transformed into a symbol visible for miles around. Construction is...
Gradually Heating Up
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Humidity will stay relatively low, but our temperatures are on the rise with no chance of rain in sight!. TONIGHT: Cool and comfortable. Low near 59°. Clear skies with calm winds. THURSDAY: Slightly warmer than Wednesday. Sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 80s....
Recent inventory check shows 34 handguns unaccounted for at CPD
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly three dozen Columbus Police Department guns are unaccounted for and now there’s an investigation to figure out where they went. City leaders are trying to understand what happened to the handguns during a recent inventory check. The agency has seen guns taken in...
Goings On with Grant: New Tampico Bay food truck now open in Columbus
The only thing better than the cool Monday weather was the discovery of Columbus’ latest food truck!. Tampico Bay Mexican Restaurant co-owner Christopher Rosales opened his family’s food truck for the first time on Monday to serve lunch right across the street from the restaurant located at 1515 College St.
New shopping center begins opening stores
Located on Highway 12, the new Triangle Crossing shopping center will begin opening the doors of stores in the plaza this fall. Five Below opened on Sept. 2. Other stores such as Ulta Beauty, Marshalls, Sports Clips, Aspen Dental, Rack Room Shoes, Aldi and PetSmart will be opening later this year.
Stolen Jeep recovered in Tupelo after chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police say an Okolona man fled from officers in a stolen Jeep. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident began Saturday evening at approximately 6:15 near South Gloster Street and Mitchell Road Extended. Tupelo Police tried to stop a gray Jeep but...
The Starkville Oktibbeha School District teaches about Vaping Dangers
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Oktibbeha School District is making an effort to educate parents on the hazards of vaping. The meeting’s goal was to expand their knowledge of Nicotine and THC products. Every Wednesday and Thursday The Starkville Oktibbeha School District provides parents with information on...
Columbus Interim Police Chief speaks on unaccounted for handguns
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A follow up to the story we brought to you yesterday. Columbus police department still has guns unaccounted for. Yesterday, sources told WCBI that there were 34 handguns unaccounted for within the department. Interim chief Dorian Johnson would say it was thirty something guns initially...
Oktibbeha Co. Chapter of the NAACP donates water to Jackson residents
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Chapter of the NAACP teams up with a local church to help provide water for Jackson residents. Area churches and civic organizations carried bottled water by the case to Mt. Pelier Church in Starkville this morning. The church and the NAACP...
Audit shows how 3 school districts could save money
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to new performance audits released by State Auditor Shad White’s office, three school districts in Mississippi could save taxpayers annually. The three school districts, Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, Kemper County School District, and South Pike School District, were evaluated to determine how they could maximize the use of taxpayer […]
Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting. Investigator Tina Williams tells WCBI the shooting happened on Robinson Road in the Cedar Creek community. Early Sunday morning, someone reportedly fired shots at an SUV traveling east on Robinson Road. There were four...
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office joined water donation efforts for those in Jackson
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The first trip was so successful, that they decided to do it again. The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office joined others around the state in collecting water and taking it down to Jackson last week. But when they came back, the staff realized the...
The Starkville Fire Department attends classes for their mental health
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – When you need help First responders, such as firefighters, are there with just one call, but after many calls they find themselves needing someone to talk to. Firefighters in Starkville have been learning how to deal with the stress to take care of themselves and...
