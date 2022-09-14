ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

iOS 16 Is Out Today. But Is Your iPhone Compatible?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The latest iPhone software update has arrived. Apple introduced iOS 16 during its WWDC keynote back in June and then announced the official release date at last week's iPhone 14 event. And iOS 16 is now here, available for you to download and install on your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to unlock your iPhone if you forget your passcode

One of the first things you have to do when setting up an iPhone is set a passcode along with Face ID or Touch ID. That’s how you secure the privacy of your data and ensure that others can’t access your iPhone, especially thieves. But you also have to make sure that you don’t forget your iPhone’s passcode once you start using Face ID to unlock your phone.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

The simple new iOS 16 feature iPhone users can’t stop talking about

IOS 16 has been out since Monday, and iPhone owners are already picking out their favorite features of the major update. Unsurprisingly, the redesigned Lock Screen is dominating the conversation. There are already countless YouTube videos, tweets, and TikToks showcasing the creativity that the new Lock Screen supports. But other features that are not quite as obvious are making just as big of a splash, including haptic feedback.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

iOS 16 features – which are coming to your iPhone?

While iOS 16 was confirmed to launch on September 12, bringing a redesigned Lock Screen, better safety features and other exciting goodies, some older iPhones won't have access to certain improvements. It makes sense for the most part - the chips inside some iPhones will simply struggle with what's available...
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Apple Releases iOS 16: Here's What's New, How to Install Update

IPhone users can now download and enjoy the newest features Apple has to offer with iOS 16. Apple has just released iOS 16, the "biggest update" it brings to the iPhone Lock Screen, as well as the capability to edit iMessages. The free update for iPhone 8 and newer devices comes after the tech giant last week revealed the iPhone 14, which became the subject of many memes on the internet.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)

Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone Tweaks for iOS 16: How to Fix the Most Annoying Features

For those who have installed the iOS 16 public beta version, you've probably already decided which are your most and least favorite new features. Leading contenders for the former are battery percentage in the icon, unsending text messages and automatically removing objects from your photos. The less popular features? The...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Facebook’s latest app update brings iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets

This week, the Meta-owned app quietly released an app update to include support for iOS 16 and Lock Screen widgets. There are two Facebook Lock Screen widgets for you to choose from: “Birthdays at a Glance” and “Top Updates.”. The Birthdays at a Glance widget comes in...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how

IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iOS 16 release: Apple makes new iPhone software update available to download

Apple has released iOS 16, the latest update for the iPhone.The new operating system brings with it a range of changes, mostly focused on personalisation, from redesigned notifications to the ability to delete and edit messages.Apple also released WatchOS 9, the new Apple Watch operating system, at the same time. That adds changes to the workout app so that it will show new information such as running power, as well as some of those same personalisation changes that come to the iPhone.However, Apple did not release iPadOS 16, the operating system for its tablets. Every previous year, those new...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

10 iPhone apps with iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets you need to try

One of the most significant new features that Apple introduced in iOS 16 is the ability to put widgets on the Lock Screen. In addition to most of Apple’s first-party apps, many third-party app developers introduced Lock Screen widgets for their apps shortly after iOS 16 rolled out on Monday. If you’re looking to test a few of them out, we’ve put together a list of some of our favorite apps with Lock Screen widgets below.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iOS 16.1: Apple preparing new iPhone software with ‘Live Activities’ and other updates

Apple is preparing another major update for the iPhone, soon after its new iOS 16 download has arrived.This week, Apple introduced a significant new software update for its phones. The download brought a range of new features, including a redesigned Lock Screen and the option to delete sent messages.However, some of the major features that were initially promised for iOS 16 were left out. Notable among them was Live Activities, a tool that allows notifications to show constantly changing information, such as sports scores , on the Lock Screen.That feature was promoted even more heavily with the iPhone 14 Pro...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google outs new and animated Android emojis for the first time

Google just previewed the new round of Unicode 15.0 emojis that are coming to your Android handset via system updates in December. Of course, the Google Pixel phones will get them sooner, as they will be integrated into the stock AOSP Android in the next few weeks. The new Unicode...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

6 Easy Ways to Lock Your Computer

Locking your computer is a simple feature that we rarely take a second glance at. However, this simple feature is rather very important for every person’s privacy and security. If you leave your computer without locking, any individuals can go through your files and make unnecessary changes. While this...
COMPUTERS

