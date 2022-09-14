ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: What You Need to Know About the New iPhone OS

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its "Far Out" event, where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
itechpost.com

Apple Releases iOS 16: Here's What's New, How to Install Update

IPhone users can now download and enjoy the newest features Apple has to offer with iOS 16. Apple has just released iOS 16, the "biggest update" it brings to the iPhone Lock Screen, as well as the capability to edit iMessages. The free update for iPhone 8 and newer devices comes after the tech giant last week revealed the iPhone 14, which became the subject of many memes on the internet.
CNET

When Does My Phone Unlock? How Can I Get My Carrier to Do It?

With the iPhone 14 relying on eSIM in the US, switching between carriers could soon become faster and easier than ever. You won't have to head into a store or wait for a physical SIM card to ship to you. With eSIM, adding new wireless service could be done in a matter of minutes and be as simple as downloading an app. Some providers, like T-Mobile, have already even turned to the technology as way to get you to test drive its network alongside your current one.
The Penny Hoarder

Credit Karma Paying $3 Million to Users Targeted by ‘Pre-Approved’ Cards

Have you ever been turned down for a credit card that Credit Karma claimed you were pre-approved for? If so, you’re far from the only one. Credit Karma is in legal trouble because it was pushing supposedly “pre-approved” credit cards on customers who then got rejected by credit card companies, hurting their credit scores, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC is ordering the popular credit monitoring service to pay $3 million to customers who were affected.
BGR.com

The simple new iOS 16 feature iPhone users can’t stop talking about

IOS 16 has been out since Monday, and iPhone owners are already picking out their favorite features of the major update. Unsurprisingly, the redesigned Lock Screen is dominating the conversation. There are already countless YouTube videos, tweets, and TikToks showcasing the creativity that the new Lock Screen supports. But other features that are not quite as obvious are making just as big of a splash, including haptic feedback.
Business Insider

How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger

To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
CNET

iOS 16 Lock Screen: All the New Widgets for Your iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, Apple's latest operating system update for iPhones, adds some cool functionality like unsending messages or automatically removing objects from photos, but the most visible new feature is a customizable lock screen.
SlashGear

How To Copy And Paste On iPhone

Whether you want to save important information or don't want to type something out many times over, the copy and paste function on the iPhone is useful. It may seem like a simple task, but how it can be done may not be immediately obvious. There are a few different ways it can be done, depending on what it is you're trying to copy and paste. If it's words, for example, the process is different on the iPhone than copying and pasting pictures.
CNET

The iPhone 14's Newest Features Have Been on Android for Years

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. With the iPhone 14 now on sale, people can experience some of the "breakthroughs" Apple touted during its reveal event. But for those on Android, some of these upgrades are very familiar.
Newsweek

Family Check Bank Account To Find They're $99 Billion in Debt: 'Distraught'

A family was left in shock recently when they discovered a bank balance of -$99,999,999,999.22 on their online banking information. Nineteen-year-old Kana Kardong, from Seattle, shared a screenshot of the image on Reddit where it has received more than 49,000 upvotes. Alongside the image, she joked: "Either my bank messed up, or I am going to have to start making financial adjustments."
