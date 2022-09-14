Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
Inc.com
5 Things You Should Do Immediately After You Install iOS 16 on Your iPhone
Yesterday, Apple released the latest version of iOS, the software that powers the iPhone. It included a number of new features, though that's not what this article is about. This article is about a few things you should do right away to take advantage of those features. It can be...
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: What You Need to Know About the New iPhone OS
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its "Far Out" event, where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
itechpost.com
Apple Releases iOS 16: Here's What's New, How to Install Update
IPhone users can now download and enjoy the newest features Apple has to offer with iOS 16. Apple has just released iOS 16, the "biggest update" it brings to the iPhone Lock Screen, as well as the capability to edit iMessages. The free update for iPhone 8 and newer devices comes after the tech giant last week revealed the iPhone 14, which became the subject of many memes on the internet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNET
When Does My Phone Unlock? How Can I Get My Carrier to Do It?
With the iPhone 14 relying on eSIM in the US, switching between carriers could soon become faster and easier than ever. You won't have to head into a store or wait for a physical SIM card to ship to you. With eSIM, adding new wireless service could be done in a matter of minutes and be as simple as downloading an app. Some providers, like T-Mobile, have already even turned to the technology as way to get you to test drive its network alongside your current one.
Credit Karma Paying $3 Million to Users Targeted by ‘Pre-Approved’ Cards
Have you ever been turned down for a credit card that Credit Karma claimed you were pre-approved for? If so, you’re far from the only one. Credit Karma is in legal trouble because it was pushing supposedly “pre-approved” credit cards on customers who then got rejected by credit card companies, hurting their credit scores, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC is ordering the popular credit monitoring service to pay $3 million to customers who were affected.
The simple new iOS 16 feature iPhone users can’t stop talking about
IOS 16 has been out since Monday, and iPhone owners are already picking out their favorite features of the major update. Unsurprisingly, the redesigned Lock Screen is dominating the conversation. There are already countless YouTube videos, tweets, and TikToks showcasing the creativity that the new Lock Screen supports. But other features that are not quite as obvious are making just as big of a splash, including haptic feedback.
Business Insider
How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger
To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iOS 16 out now with new Lock Screen and message editing – here’s how to update your iPhone
As Apple announced last week at the iPhone 14 event, iOS 16 is now available to download. The update rolled out to the public on Monday, September 12, bringing a fresh coat of paint to Apple’s mobile OS ahead of the iPhone 14 launch on Friday. As long as you have a compatible device, you can download iOS 16 right now.
Apple's iOS 16 is here: how to improve your iPhone for free
The iPhone 14 lineup ships with iOS 16 but it is also available as a free download for iPhone 8 and newer models
Apple Not The 'Market Leader' For Smartphones, Says CEO Tim Cook. 'Facts Don't Bear You Out'
Apple Inc AAPL CEO Tim Cook said in an interview at the annual Code Conference this week that the iPhone maker faces fierce competitors. What Happened: Cook was asked about competition in the interview and whether Apple was a monopoly. “The facts don't bear you out,” he said. “We have...
iPhone users are showing off their awesome new iOS 16 lock screens
When Apple finally unleashed customisable home screens with the release of iOS 14 in 2020, iPhone users relished the chance to share their personalised designs with the world. And now, history is (sort of) repeating itself with the advent of customisable lock screens. With iOS finally released to the public...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
iOS 16 Lock Screen: All the New Widgets for Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, Apple's latest operating system update for iPhones, adds some cool functionality like unsending messages or automatically removing objects from photos, but the most visible new feature is a customizable lock screen.
How To Copy And Paste On iPhone
Whether you want to save important information or don't want to type something out many times over, the copy and paste function on the iPhone is useful. It may seem like a simple task, but how it can be done may not be immediately obvious. There are a few different ways it can be done, depending on what it is you're trying to copy and paste. If it's words, for example, the process is different on the iPhone than copying and pasting pictures.
CNET
The iPhone 14's Newest Features Have Been on Android for Years
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. With the iPhone 14 now on sale, people can experience some of the "breakthroughs" Apple touted during its reveal event. But for those on Android, some of these upgrades are very familiar.
9to5Mac
iOS 16 brings a new iPhone lock screen, but there are still some things you can’t change
IOS 16 is finally here, and it comes with a new, customizable lock screen for iPhone. For the first time, iPhone users can not only create multiple lock screens with different wallpapers, but also change aspects of the interface such as the font, colors, and add widgets. But there are still some things that you can’t change on the iPhone lock screen with iOS 16.
No Apple Store queues to buy iPhone 14 at Friday launch as UK mourns Queen
BRITS won't be queueing outside the Apple Store for a chance to buy the new iPhone this year. A new restricted system is in place over the weekend – before a full UK store closure on Monday. Apple is operating a restricted retail experience temporarily in the national mourning...
Family Check Bank Account To Find They're $99 Billion in Debt: 'Distraught'
A family was left in shock recently when they discovered a bank balance of -$99,999,999,999.22 on their online banking information. Nineteen-year-old Kana Kardong, from Seattle, shared a screenshot of the image on Reddit where it has received more than 49,000 upvotes. Alongside the image, she joked: "Either my bank messed up, or I am going to have to start making financial adjustments."
CNET
Score a Free iPhone 14 or Half Price Apple Watch Series 8 While Verizon's Preorder Deals Last
Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hit store shelves tomorrow, meaning today is your last opportunity to score a great iPhone 14 preorder deal. The same goes for the all-new Apple Watch Series 8. Verizon is offering some of the most compelling deals at this early stage, with as...
The Ethereum Merge: The biggest moment in crypto history as billions of dollars make the 'switch'
IE wrote earlier this month that the second biggest cryptocurrency in the world, Ethereum, is now choosing to go green. In a system switchover known as 'The Ethereum Merge'- or more simply known as 'The Merge'- the digital currency is about to use a new operating model that uses 99.9% less energy.
Comments / 0