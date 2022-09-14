ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs, GA

Holly Springs Elementary students learn about agriculture through mobile classroom

By Staff reports, Special
Cherokee Tribune
 2 days ago
Students participate in interactive educational activities in the Georgia Ag Experience mobile classroom. Special

Third and fifth graders at Holly Springs Elementary School STEM Academy participated in a variety of technology-based activities this week to learn more about Georgia grown products and the source of their food, fiber and fuel.

The Georgia Ag Experience mobile classroom visited Holly Springs Elementary Monday and Tuesday. Eight stations featured different aspects of agriculture: horticulture, poultry, livestock, tractor, cotton, pecans, peanuts and vet.

Offered through the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture, the program is designed to give students an introduction to agriculture throughout the state through games and other activities. Students also learn about careers in agriculture.

