Big Tex Gets a New Shirt
The State Fair of Texas revealed Big Tex’s new shirt last Friday at the Cotton Bowl Stadium. They spread out several of his old shirts across the field as well. Dickies crews take weeks to make his shirts. The fair will be open on September 30, and Big Tex’s...
Texas Metro Named ‘Most Obese’ in the U.S.
Nearly half of adults in the United States are projected to be obese by 2030 with one in four likely to be clinically defined as morbidly obese, carrying around 100 pounds more than the normal body weight. According to County Health Rankings, Texas has an obesity rate amongst adults of...
Governor Abbott Proclaims Hispanic Heritage Month
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has proclaimed the month from September 15 to October 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month, urging Texans to celebrate and recognize this month in the Lone Star State. “Across our nation, a month is set aside to recognize and appreciate the rich heritage, vibrant culture, and manifold...
Drought Conditions in Texas Improve
Drought conditions have been present in several regions throughout Texas for most of the summer. With conditions finally beginning to improve, a little over 21% of the Lone Star state was drought-free as of September 15, according to Austin American Statesman. These conditions were improved by recent rainfall in Texas,...
Texas Obesity Continues Disturbing Upward Trend
Texas is showing a disturbing trend when it comes to the prevalence of obesity among its residents. Over the last 10 years, two of Texas’ 254 counties have maintained a consistent percentage of residents with obesity, while the other 252 have all shown significant increases in obesity within their populations.
East Texas man snags massive 14-foot gator just days before Gator Fest
Anahuac Gator Fest runs from Sept. 16-18
Rural Texas Roads $27B Behind in Maintenance Backlogs
Texas is growing in terms of population and economic development, but investments in rural roadways have not kept up with growth in the movement of people and goods, according to a recent report by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit. Thousands of trucks traverse rural roads daily, hauling food and...
Local Resident Wins $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize
A North Richland Hills resident recently claimed a scratch-off ticket prize worth $1 million. The Texas Lottery Commission announced on Thursday the top prize-winning ticket was claimed in the Texas Lottery game Ultimate 7s. The winner, who has decided to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at a Kroger store located...
East Texas News
Polk County News
The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas historically elected Millie Thompson Williams as its second chief-elect on Sept. 14. Williams is a lifelong resident of the Alabama-Coushatta tribal community and has been an educator and health/mental health coordinator of the tribe’s Head Start Program for over 35 years. She is also...
Wanted Felon in Texas Arrested in Washington
The Washington Police Department arrested fifty-nine-year-old Scott Anthony Wagg of Washington for a felony warrant out of Texas for Possession of a Controlled Substance Second-Degree Felony. According to Texas law, a second-degree felony conviction can result in imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
A view of Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Ex-girlfriend, youth advocate add to picture of accused mass murderer. Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
South Memphis shooting caught on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they’re looking for a man and possibly several others responsible for a dangerous South Memphis shooting caught on camera. The video released by Memphis Police shows the black Ford Fusion coming to a stop at the corner of St. Paul Avenue near Lauderdale on Sept. 9. Three people get out […]
$7.6 Million Texas Ranch Up for Sale
A Texas ranch with more than 100 acres of pristine real estate west of Fort Worth was recently put on the market. The “Dolce Vita” or “Good Life” Ranch is a sprawling 130-acre property located approximately an hour and a half from Dallas and only 30 minutes from downtown Fort Worth, in the Park County city of Weatherford, Texas. Dolce Vita Ranch was listed for $7.6 million and is considered a model property for any landowner, rancher, or architecture enthusiast.
Local Congressman proposes new fentanyl murder bill
SAN ANTONIO - A newly proposed bill from a local Congressman would make it felony murder to distribute fentanyl, resulting in someone's death. The bill was introduced by Congressman Tony Gonzales and Florida Senator Marco Rubio. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death in U.S. adults between the ages of...
SWLA arrest report - Sept. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 16, 2022. Joseph Charles Flowers, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Angela Jolene Rodriguez, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; possession of a Schedule II drug. Louis Morgan Hebert, 35, Lafayette: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; instate...
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups score. Friday marked the full slate of games in the Mid-South and we have full coverage of the week’s biggest games. We will have it at 10 p.m. every Friday night. Here are the scores from Sept. 16. Briarcrest 12 vs...
Gov. Abbott Campaigns With Local Law Enforcement
Governor Greg Abbott was in Fort Worth on Wednesday for a campaign event with law enforcement. After Fort Worth Police Association President Manny Ramirez and Austin Police Association President Thomas Villarreal endorsed Abbott, the Governor touted what he stands for regarding law enforcement. “I am running for re-election to secure...
Officers Find 99 Pounds of Pot
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Highway Interdiction Unit stopped a 2019 Alpha Romeo on Interstate 10, Orange, Texas after it was observed committing several traffic violations. During the investigation, detectives noticed what appeared to be a large amount of marihuana in plain...
Reward offered for poached alligator found in Liberty
Liberty County game wardens Jake Noxon and Chad McKinney are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for illegally killing an alligator and leaving the remains near the boat ramp at the Port of Liberty. “We got a call Sunday morning from a man who was...
Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook Hoax Case Begins
A jury started hearing evidence in a Connecticut court on September 13, which will determine how much InfoWars founder Alex Jones should have to pay the families of a Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting after he said that the murders at the school were a hoax. A Texas jury last...
