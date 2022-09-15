ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Your City Has A Zodiac Sign—Here’s How Astrology Impacts Places All Around The World

By Roya Backlund
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

The more you explore the world of astrology, the deeper it gets. It usually starts with a casual interest in reading your daily horoscope, but sooner or later, you’re calculating charts and analyzing your compatibility with everyone you know. Eventually, you may even find yourself wondering whether cities have zodiac signs , which is where astrology gets even juicier. Not only can the astrology of locations explain why you enjoy being in one place more than another, it can also tell you what the future holds for cities all around the world.

In astrology, it’s not just people who have birth charts , because places, countries, institutions, ideas and even organized religions have them too. In fact, using the zodiac to understand a city from a cultural, historical and political perspective is the oldest and purest form of astrology in existence. This branch is known as locational astrology, better known as “mundane astrology”. After all, the world “mundane” comes from the Latin word “mundus” which translates to “world”.

In order to find your city’s zodiac sign , you need to uncover the date that best represents what your city’s birthday might be. It’s most likely the date in which your city was founded, but it may also be the date your country’s current constitution went into effect. And because the inception of many different cities are associated with various dates and times, you might need to calculate more than one chart in order to get a full picture of the astrology at play.

When analyzing the chart of a city, it’s important to remember that the astrological meaning of each planet may differ in the context of locations rather than people. In a city’s astrology chart, the sun represents leadership and national heroes while the moon represents the common people. However, a city’s rising sign and ruling planet is symbolic of its overall cultural identity. Mercury represents journalism, publishing and local transportation. Venus represents women, children and the arts. Mars represents the military, Jupiter represents education and Saturn represents law. The list goes on!

Here’s a glimpse of what astrology says about 22 of the most important and influential cities in the world:

What Is Your City’s Zodiac Sign?

Boston, Massachusetts

Virgo

Known for its commitment to logic and higher education, Boston represents the side of Virgo that is all about critical thinking and analysis. Adorned with a uniform of rusty-red brick buildings and brimming with tributes to U.S. history, Boston is always searching for patterns and establishing narratives. With a rising sign in mysterious and investigative Scorpio—a zodiac sign that screams “dark academia”—Boston’s ruling planet is ambitious Mars in judicial Libra, sitting right in the 11th house of people and community affairs. Is it any wonder that Boston is famous for its law schools, particularly Harvard? It’s through Boston that people can change the fabric of society, but only if they’re willing to fight for it.

Founded: September 17, 1690 (10:11 a.m.)

Cairo, Egypt

Leo

Cairo is a city that is as ancient as it is mesmerizing. However, what sets Cairo apart from so many other cities is just how long this city has remained so timeless and beautiful. Founded while the sun was in Leo, the enduring mystique of this roving metropolis only makes sense. After all, Leo is a zodiac sign that’s famous for its association with wealth, status and luxury, which is a deadly combination that suits a Pharaoh well.

During the year 969, Saturn—planet of karma and longevity—was in sensual and materialistic Taurus, which also explains the way Cairo has cultivated countless archaeological treasures that have largely been stolen and looted over the years. It’s important to note that now, in the year 2022, the North Node of Destiny is also moving through Taurus. And because the Grand Egyptian Museum is set to open during November 2022—right around the lunar eclipse in Taurus—it’s clear that Cairo is about to experience a full-circle moment.

Founded: August 5, 969

Dubai, UAE

Sagittarius

Who doesn’t want to travel to Dubai? Being that Sagittarius is a worldly and adventure-seeking fire sign, it’s clear that Dubai was founded with the intention of being a destination to add to your bucket list. On the day this city was founded, the Sagittarius sun was forming a conjunction with Neptune—planet of fantasy—as well as Jupiter—planet of extravagance—which speaks to the romantic sheen wrapped around Dubai’s reputation. Being that Dubai is a sparkling jewel wedged right next to a long stretch of desert, the hypnosis this city puts you under can only be explained by the influence from both dreamy Neptune and larger-than-life Jupiter. After all, when someone thinks of Dubai, the first thing they probably think of is money, wealth and over-the-top luxury.

Founded: December 2, 1971

Honolulu, Hawaii

Taurus

Because Honolulu was incorporated by the U.S. government on April 30, 1907, the city of sun-slicked surfers, paddling sea turtles and juicy bowls of ahi tuna poke is most definitely a Taurus. After all, Taurus is the zodiac sign of natural beauty that comes straight from the raw, organic earth. It’s also the zodiac sign of sensuality and earthly pleasure, which is why there’s always the scent of salt water and plumeria hanging in the air.

However, it’s important to consider that there’s a big difference between the astrology of pre- and post-colonial Honolulu. For example: Kamehameha III proclaimed Honolulu the capital city of the independent Kingdom of Hawaii in the year 1850, while Chiron—the planet that describes a location’s greatest “wound”—was moving through Sagittarius. And on the date Honolulu was incorporated by the U.S. government, the moon—which symbolizes the people or populace—was also moving through Sagittarius, highlighting the toll that imperialism has taken on Honolulu on its indigenous citizens.

Incorporated: April 30, 1907 / Founded: 1850

Las Vegas, Nevada

Taurus

Las Vegas is the land of getting rich quick or gambling it all away, so naturally, the city of sin is a Taurus. Because this is also the zodiac sign of money, pleasure, luxury and materialistic concerns, this earth sign captures Vegas to a T. With a rising sign in flashy and flamboyant Leo, this city is unapologetic in its association with sex, slot machines and gaudy Hotel-Casinos.

Although this bedazzled city is always beckoning you further, let’s not forget the dark side of this hectic and hungover town in the desert. Vegas has a sun in Taurus that also opposes Mars—planet of conflict and danger—which happens to be retrograde in Scorpio. You know that saying “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas”? Well, it exists for a reason! After all, this city has a tendency to activate the more primal and reckless side of people’s personalities. However, that also means it can brings out the worst in people if they’re not careful.

Founded: May 15, 1905 (10:00 a.m.)

London, United Kingdom

Capricorn

London is so rich with extensive history that it’s difficult to pin down the best date to use that accurately reflects this city in the modern era. Because the Kingdom of Great Britain went into effect on January 1, 1801, it makes sense that today’s London would continue to be a Capricorn. After all, Capricorn is the zodiac sign of authority, leadership and world domination. Sounds like London, doesn’t it? This is the city that houses one of oldest and most powerful monarchies in world history. And because Capricorns are more likely to nurture traditions than break them, London continues to honor the British royal family to this day.

However, let’s not forget that London is also a city that’s clever, hilarious and sexy. Is it any wonder that it also happens to be a Libra rising? This also means that Venus in Aquarius is London’s ruling planet, which makes total sense, as this is a city that people from all over the world call home. Not only is it the biggest city in Europe, but it’s also probably the most diverse. And with such a strong influence from eccentric, rebellious and intellectual Aquarius, you can’t deny that Londoners find a way to outsmart the establishment and serve up some rock n’ roll.

Acts of Union: January 1, 1801 (Midnight)

Los Angeles, California

Virgo

There’s something about Los Angeles that radiates health, self-care and routine. This is the land where athleisure dominates and green juice is the answer to all problems. Is it any wonder that L.A. is a Virgo? This is the city of angels, which only makes sense, as Virgo is associated with heavenly purity. L.A. also happens to be a Libra rising, the zodiac sign of luxury and allure. Ruled by a romantic Venus in Libra, this is also the city of Hollywood, Malibu, Rodeo Drive and red carpet glam. And because Venus is forming a trine with Pluto in worldly and connected Aquarius, it’s clear that L.A. captures a luxury lifestyle and sets a beauty standard for the rest of the world. It also shows how the cinema it produces teaches the rest of us what life is all about.

Founded: September 4, 1791 (9:18 a.m.)

Miami, Florida

Leo

Is anyone surprised that Miami is a Leo? Anyone? After all, Leo is the zodiac sign of pleasure, creativity, romance and self-expression. Like it’s zodiac sign, Miami is a bit of a show-off. Between long sandy beaches bejeweled with bars that flicker in neon hues, there’s no way you can miss the colorful and vibrant energy of this roaring city. Miami represents the romantic side of Leo, as it also happens to be a Libra rising with a Venus in Leo for a ruling planet. After all, no one can deny that Miami is a flirt, but also a bit of a tease. Famous for its rumbling club scene, chic beach lifestyle and flare for being the swimsuit capital of the U.S., Miami wants to be wined and dined. Either way, it always leaves you wanting more.

Founded: July 28, 1896, 12:01 p.m.

Rome, Italy

Aquarius

Nothing captures the energy of Aquarian togetherness quite like Italy. And because Rome is the heart of Italy, it’s where this country’s passion for community stems from. With a rising sign in curious, adaptable and social Gemini, Rome is an ancient city filled with people who are chatting, reading, learning and running toward the next museum on their itinerary!

Ruled by intelligent Mercury, Rome is also a city in which intellectual, journalistic and philosophical exchange are central to the whole culture. After all, students have been congregating in this city since biblical times. Speaking of biblical, Rome’s ruling planet also happens to be Mercury in spiritual and universal Pisces, sitting in the 10th house of authority. This highlights the fact that Rome is not only a place where people come to dream, but have religious experiences. After all, Rome is also built around the Vatican, leader of the Catholic world and authority for the faith.

Italy Unification: February 18, 1861 (11:30 a.m.)

Mexico City, Mexico

Leo

Because Mexico City was founded on August 16, 1521, this lively, colorful and creative city is a Leo through and through. Leo is a prideful and glorious fire sign that’s famous for its association with romance, self-expression and performance. And because Mexico City has been home to internationally renowned artists such as Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Leonora Carrington, Mexico City has earned its position of authority over the arts. Leo is also a zodiac sign associated with light and abundance, which reflects the way Mexico City takes something like death and turns it into something to celebrate rather than fear. After all, this city is famous for its annual Día de los Muertos festival that encourages participants to honor departed loved ones with colorful ensembles and sugar skull makeup.

Founded: August 16, 1521

Mumbai, India

Aries

Mumbai has well-established itself as an alpha city, which is represented by its status as an Aries. After all, it’s through Mumbai that you’ll probably visit the breathtaking Taj Mahal Tower, which speaks to a city that values both success and hierarchy. However, the real key to understanding the beauty of Mumbai lies in the fact that its rising sign falls in expansive, adventurous and open-minded Sagittarius. This is also the zodiac sign of higher education, philosophy and religion, which speaks to what this city sees as priority. Because Jupiter—Mumbai’s ruling planet—also happens to be joining forces with Venus in beautiful, artistic and luxurious Libra, this city is one that’s famous for its iconic and otherworldly architecture as well as its position as Bollywood capital of the world.

Founded: March 27, 1668 (Midnight)

New Orleans, Louisiana

Aquarius

New Orleans is a place full of history, mystery and artistic eccentricity. And because New Orleans is an Aquarius, it has always shined as a beacon of community togetherness and joyous revelry. Even Mardi Gras alone is enough proof that NoLa is an Aquarius, as it’s a celebration brimming with costumes, cascading beads and parades that never stop. And because NoLa has a way of coming together to not only celebrate, but rebuild after natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina, this city captures the power of Aquarius to perfection. Forming a trine with a moon in Gemini, the people of New Orleans understand this message of teamwork to their very core. And because Gemini is famous for its cleverness, social extravagance and fast-paced energy, the city that invented Jazz is a city that never seems to sleep.

Founded: February 10, 1718

New York, New York

Capricorn

When you think of New York City, most of us immediately think of the Empire State Building, which is a cultural institution dedicated to business. You might even think of Wall Street; of buzzing numbers and people risking it all. New York City is a Capricorn; a place where people come to build their wealth, climb the corporate ladder and become an expert in their craft.

However, New York is more than just a rat race. With a rising sign that falls in sensitive and protective Cancer, New Yorkers have a tough outer shell, but they’re usually soft and gooey on the inside. Ruled by a dreamy Pisces moon in the 10th house of social status, it’s clear that although people born into old Manhattan wealth may think they run the show, the magic of New York really comes from the artists, dreamers and go-getters who are the lifeblood of this often mysterious and endlessly multifaceted metropolis.

Founded: January 1, 1898 (Midnight)

Paris, France

Libra

The fact that Paris is a Libra is basically proof that astrology is real. This is often referred to as “the most beautiful city in the world”, which a sentiment well reflected by its sun in balanced, romantic and fashion-forward Libra. However, Paris is more than just shallow and superficial beauty; it carries an aura of fantasy and magic, making it a destination many people run to in order to escape from reality. With a rising sign in dreamy and otherworldly Pisces, Paris is a place that is often romanticized in art, music, storytelling and filmmaking.

Because Paris has Jupiter in Scorpio in the seventh house of partnerships as a ruling planet, this is a city that’s often associated with courtship and romance. All it takes is one trip to the Eiffel Tower to see people being proposed to and brides having their photograph taken! However, the Parisian love is not your average brand of love. After all, Jupiter is also in dark, passionate and destructive Scorpio, which speaks to the way Paris inspires you to fall in love harder than ever. I mean, there’s literally a whole bridge that was about to collapse under the weight of all the padlocks couples had installed on the railings over the years.

French Fifth Republic: September 28, 1958 (6:00 p.m.)

Portland, Oregon

Aquarius

Portland is a city where people of all varieties are celebrated, which is why it’s a little too spot on that it’s an Aquarius. Governed by the words “Keep Portland Weird”, this city wears its quirky reputation like a badge of pride. This is also a place where “young people go to retire”, which is represented by the fact that the sun in Aquarius is forming a trine with Jupiter retrograde in youthful Libra. Make no mistake—Portland is where people never have to grow up. As Portlandia once said: “The dream of the 90’s is alive in Portland”.

With a moon in grounded, earthly and loyal Taurus, the people of Portland are often very passionate about the fact that they live in Portland. They’re also people who love leading an eco-friendly life, as Portland is known for its plant life and ever-expanding community gardens.

Incorporated: February 8, 1851

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Pisces

Famous for its luxurious beaches and close association with the South Atlantic Ocean, is it any wonder that Rio de Janeiro is a Pisces? Because this is the zodiac sign of enchantment, illusion and, of course, partying, this is a city that’s filled with endless opportunities to express yourself, titillate the imagination and dance the night away. With a moon in romantic, friendly and flirtatious Libra, this is a city that wants to charm you! After all, Rio is famous for being home to the legendary Carnival, where dancers donning bursts of colorful feathers captivate revelers who travel from all over the world just to see them twirl.

Founded: March 1, 1565

Singapore

Aquarius

When you think of Singapore, you probably think of high-end technology, bustling street markets and Crazy Rich Asians . The fact that Singapore is an Aquarius comes as a surprise to exactly no one. It’s also a global financial center that houses one of the most famous international airports in the world, highlighting the way Aquarius is always bringing us into the future and helping us stay connected.

The fact that Singapore is also famous for having an incredibly low crime rate is also shown through the moon in empathetic and artistic Pisces, the zodiac sign of universal love. In short: the energy of Singapore doesn’t exactly encourage violence. However, the immense wealth of most residents of Singapore is evident in the fact that the moon is also sitting in conjunction with authoritative Saturn and all-powerful Pluto. Make no mistake—in Singapore, the people are the ones who are in charge. How Aquarius is that?

Founded: January 29, 1819 (6:00 p.m.)

Stockholm, Sweden

Sagittarius

The capital city of Sweden is a Sagittarius, a zodiac sign that’s associated with voyages and adventures. And because the most famous museum in Stockholm is literally centered on a sunken 17th-century ship that was pulled out of the Baltic Sea and put on display, the irony isn’t lost on anyone! Stockholm is a city that also represents its Sagittarian flare for education and exploration through an attraction called Skansen, which is an open-air museum and zoo dedicated to the many different eras of Swedish history.

Beyond that, Stockholm is a Leo moon in the fourth house of home and family, which speaks to the way Stockholm—and Sweden as a whole—is focused on nurturing tight-knit circles, strong family units and cozy living spaces. Hello, this is the culture that invented Ikea and continues to be a beacon of modern and minimalist interior design.

Swedish Constitution: December 7, 1865

Sydney, Australia

Aquarius

Because Sydney is a trendy and humanitarian Aquarius, this is a land of conservation and connection. It’s also a hub for a multifaceted culture that promises an experience centered on art, nature, fashion and sports. Being an Aquarius speaks to the way Sydney is a city that’s symbolic of the way the rest of the world can comes together in a cosmopolitan city.

However, with a rising sign in water sign Cancer, it’s clear that Sydney is most famous for its breathtaking beaches and intrinsic connection with marine life. After all, Cancer is symbolically tied to the crab, a creature that thrives where the sand meets the ocean. It’s no coincidence that the beach is also where Sydney citizens tend to congregate the most. Oh, and let’s not forget that Sydney has a Taurus midheaven, and since Taurus is associated with the voice, it might explain why the most recognizable part of Sydney is its Opera House.

Founded: January 26, 1788 (6:00 p.m.)

Tehran, Iran

Aries

Every year, the first day of spring is a massive celebration in Tehran, the capital city of Iran. Celebrating something known as Persian New Year—or Nowruz—this is a time to revel in the abundance, fertility and promise of a new beginning! However, the inspirational energy of Nowruz carries all throughout the year in Tehran, because it also happens to be the date the city was founded, making it a passionate, powerful and courageous Aries.

However, let’s not forget that Iran is also a Sagittarius rising—a zodiac sign that does not like being controlled or constrained. Ruled by larger-than-life Jupiter in caring, compassionate and domestic Cancer in the eighth house of intimacy and well-kept secrets, the people of Tehran always treat their guests like family. And although they don’t always have freedom to express themselves in public, it’s at home where Iranians truly get to wear what they want, be who they want and party the way they want to.

Founded: March 20, 1794 / Islamic Republic: April 1, 1979 (12:01 a.m.)

Tokyo, Japan

Taurus

No one can deny that Tokyo is beautiful. Recognized by the orange-hued glow of Tokyo Tower, the all-encompassing presence of Mount Fujii and the bright lights of its fashion districts, Tokyo is a city that could only be a Taurus. After all, Taurus is not only associated with the beauty of the natural world, but also earthly pleasures and materialistic desires. Between shopping, sushi and and streets lined with cherry blossoms, Japan is a Taurus to a T. However, with a rising sign in ambitious and disciplined Capricorn, Tokyo is also a city in which there’s no rest for the wicked, especially if you want to dominate Japan’s ultra competitive business world. And because Capricorn is steeped in tradition, Tokyo is the epicenter of a culture that remains true to itself, despite the changing tides of the rest of the world.

Japanese Constitution: May 3, 1947 (Midnight)

Toronto, Canada

Pisces

When you picture Toronto in your mind’s eye, you probably see it famous waterfront skyline. As streaks of neon light dance across the lapping waves of Lake Ontario, the colors are beyond mesmerizing. This is an image that radiates the energy of Pisces, which describes the beauty of Toronto as a city. After all, Toronto’s sun in Pisces forms an exact conjunction with Venus, planet of luxury and aesthetics. However, because Toronto also has a moon in ambitious and career-oriented Capricorn, this is also a city full of business-minded professionals who are here to succeed. After all, Toronto has officially surpassed Vancouver as the most expensive Canadian city in Canada to live in.

Incorporated: March 6, 1834

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458tLL_0hvEGZFc00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Because They’re Finally Getting What They Want

Time to hunker down and get organized, because the sun is officially entering Virgo! Also—not that there’s ever been such a thing as coincidences in astrology—what are the odds that Virgo season starts around the same time as the hustle and bustle of going back to school? If you’re wondering who the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 22 to 28 are, it comes as no surprise that they happen to be earth signs. There’s a seasonal shift at play this week, so be sure to pay attention to synchronicities! If you want to get to the...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week (& They’re Probably Feeling More Disorganized Than Usual)

The cosmos always have a plan, and the more you surrender to the divine flow of the universe, the more you will thrive! That said, if you’re one of the zodiac signs that will have the worst week of August 22 to 28, this is a reminder to stop holding onto what is no longer in alignment with your truest self. A new astrological season is now in session, and the sun is bringing focus to the house that belongs to Virgo in your birth chart. This means it’s time to get organized. Virgo placements, stand up! Don’t be discouraged if...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

How Did the Queen Die? What We Know About Her ‘Peaceful’ Passing & Her Cause of Death

Long live the Queen. Since the news of her sudden death, there have been a lot of questions over how the Queen died and what caused her death. Queen Elizabeth II is the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. She became Queen of the United Kingdom as well as the other Commonwealth countries in February 1952 after the death of her father. She was 25 years old at the time. She was married to Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, from November 1947 until Prince Philip’s death in April 2021. The two had four children...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Zodiac#Latin#Orde
The Hill

Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program

Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Month Of September, Because They’re Rediscovering Their Superpower

If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of September 2022, then you’re in luck. After all, the upcoming astro forecast is filled with ups and downs, which means you’re finding a way to look on the bright side! It’s Virgo season, which is encouraging you to make lemons out of lemonade. I mean, isn’t that exactly what a Virgo would do? Although this is a great time to get organized and plan ahead, this year’s Virgo season is turning things up a notch. After all, Mercury will station retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Astrology
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Country
Brazil
StyleCaster

Kate Middleton’s Net Worth Includes What She Inherited From the Queen—Here’s How Much She Makes With William

Since she became the Princess of Wales, there’s been interest in Kate Middleton’s net worth and how much she and Prince William make now that they’re the next couple in line for the British throne. Kate—whose full name is Catherine Elizabeth Middleton—is the wife of Prince William, the Prince of Wales and the heir apparent to the British throne. As William’s wife, Kate is the Princess of Wales and the next Queen Consort. Kate and William married in 2011 and share three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Month Of September, Thanks To Mercury Retrograde

If you’re already feeling bittersweet about summer coming to an end, you might be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of September 2022. After all, not everyone is digging the  overly analytical and perfectionist vibe of Virgo season, which often magnifies even the tiniest of flaws! However, this September is bound to be an even more intense ride than it usually is, because Mercury stations retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September 9. This will likely provoke miscommunications in your relationships that may eventually lead to a full-blown conflict. If you and your S.O. are suddenly...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Leo—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Set Yourself Free From What Has Held You Back

You’re making so many memories this month, and even though your Leo horoscope for September 2022 is full of ups and downs, might feel like a breath of fresh air after your hectic solar return! However, that doesn’t mean it will be a smooth ride, as Mercury is opposing Jupiter in your ninth house of spontaneity and adventure on September 2. You can expect unpredictable shifts to take place, but if you’re willing to go with the flow, you might discover so many beautiful truths in unexpected places. When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, however, you may start feeling more...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your September Horoscope Predicts A Beautiful Virgo Season (But Also A Hectic Mercury Retrograde)

It’s been a chaotic summer, but your September 2022 horoscope proves the cosmos are just getting started. After all, this month is kicking off on quite a bang, because Mercury—planet of communication—is will form an opposition with loudmouth Jupiter on September 2, which could lead to some brilliant ideas and explosive brainstorming sessions! However, it could also inspire you to overpromise and underdeliver, so remember to be realistic. This month begins with Virgo season underway, which means class is back in session. It’s time to get organized and practical about your goals, because this mutable earth time believes in the power...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Why Prince Harry Didn’t Wear a Military Uniform, Or Salute, at the Queen’s Funeral—Unlike William

As the British royal family bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral on September 19, 2022, many observers wondered why Prince Harry wasn’t wearing his military uniform and why he didn’t salute. Harry’s beloved 96-year-old grandmother passed away “peacefully” on September 8, 2022, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. She had served as head of the United Kingdom for 70 years. 10 days of mourning were marked by several official events that would end with the Queen’s state funeral held at Westminster Abbey. Then, her coffin made a 23-mile journey to its final resting place in a crypt...
U.K.
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week & They’re An Inspiration To Everyone

There’s never a dull moment in the sky, because astrology always gives us something to look forward to. Unless, of course, you’re talking about Mercury retrograde *insert eye roll emoji here*. Fortunately, it’s the last Mercury retrograde of the year, but three zodiac signs will have the best week of September 5 to September 11 (and for now, they’re in the clear). We can all benefit from a little constructive criticism, so be sure to keep an open mind this week. After all, with Venus entering meticulous Virgo on September 5, energies surrounding romance, finances and guilty pleasures will be put...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Going Down A Rabbit Hole Of Self-Discovery

Are you ready to explore your inner psyche? Your Scorpio horoscope for September 2022 says it’s time to unleash all those pent-up emotions you’ve been holding inside. As Mercury in your 12th house of spirituality forms an opposition with expansive Jupiter on September 2, there’s a chance that visions from your subconscious could alert you to some deep-seated truths that need recognizing. If you’re already feeling confused, keep in mind that this is only the beginning! When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you can expect your dreams to get super wild, so remember to jot down what you can remember...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Prince Harry Wore His Military Uniform At The Queen’s Vigil With William & His Cousins

Honoring Her Majesty’s legacy. Queen Elizabeth’s vigil was held two days before her funeral. Her grandchildren, led by Prince William and Prince Harry, took a moment of silence to give tribute to her. The newly appointed Prince of Wales led Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn to surround the Queen’s casket and take a moment of prayer for 15 minutes for their beloved grandmother. Notably, Prince Harry was seen with his military uniform on after he was not permitted to wear it for the Queen’s coffin procession from Buckingham Palace...
POLITICS
StyleCaster

Aquarius—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Prepare For Lift Off, Because You’re Going Places

Just when you think you have everything figured out, life always has a way of throwing a curveball at you! Get ready, because your Aquarius horoscope for September 2022 says you’re exploring some unexpected places this month. On September 2, Mercury in your adventure-seeking ninth house will oppose Jupiter, tapping into your desire to get the most juice out of your squeeze! If you’re feeling uninspired, it’s time to remedy that by digging even deeper for the truth. After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde and encourage you to explore the untrodden path. Although you will likely feel incredibly...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Includes Mercury Retrograde & A Full Moon In Pisces, So Buckle Your Seatbelt

You better get ready for a wild ride, because your horoscope for the week of September 5 to 11 is a rollercoaster from start to finish. But that doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy yourself! After all, who doesn’t love a little drama every now and then? You gotta spice things up from time to time, lest life become too boring for your liking. In fact, you may start seeing your relationships very differently this week. Once Venus—planet of love—enters selfless, helpful and practical Virgo on September 5, you may begin to place more value in the facts rather than the fantasies....
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Libra—Your September Horoscope Says You May Be On The Verge Of An Identity Crisis

Although you’re a lighthearted air sign who’s totally capable keeping your cool, your Libra horoscope for September 2022 proves that you’ve *definitely* got a wild side. And when Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in your seventh house of partnerships, you may feel completely enthusiastic about a relationship as this month begins! However, this story is just beginning and your life is about to get *very* interesting. After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde, and because this retrograde is occurring in your first house of the self, it’s causing you see your reflection in a whole new light. However, feeling...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

64K+
Followers
4K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy