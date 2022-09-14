ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Why Prince Harry Didn’t Wear a Military Uniform at the Queen’s Memorial—Unlike William & Charles

By Lea Veloso
 2 days ago
After walking alongside his family for the Queen’s memorial procession, many Royal Family fans are wondering: why isn’t Prince Harry wearing his military uniform?

Prince Harry was en route to Balmoral Castle, Scotland during the Queen’s final moments to be with his family. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it in time, according to People. Since then, Prince Harry has been involved in the week-long ceremonies with his family as well as the newly appointed King Charles III, to lay his grandmother to rest. Queen Elizabeth II died “peacefully” at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. She was 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official statement read. The statement continued, “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” The Queen’s coffin took a trip from Scotland to London, England where she will be laid to rest in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor where her father King George, and her husband Prince Philip are buried. Before that, however, the Royal family made a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey where the Queen will lay in state and have a public viewing for four days before her funeral on September 19, 2022.

During the procession, many noticed that Prince Harry isn’t wearing his military uniform unlike his brother Prince William and his father King Charles III. Read down below on why Prince Harry did not wear his military uniform.

Why Is Prince Harry Not Wearing His Military Uniform?

Image: Getty Images

Since he stepped down from his royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry is a non-working member of the Royal family. Because of this, he cannot wear his military uniform despite serving in the military for 10 years. British military personnel are usually not allowed to wear their uniforms unless they are in an honorary appointment and had been authorized to wear one. In place of this, they wear their military medals pinned to civilian clothes. Prince Andrew is also not wearing his military uniform because he was stripped of his title in 2020. However, Prince Andrew will wear his uniform as a “special mark of respect for the Queen at the final vigil,” according to King Charles.

A spokesperson for Harry revealed that the Archewell co-founder wants to focus on his grandmother’s legacy rather than what he wears. “Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother,” his spokesperson said in a statement to E! News. “His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Among the people who served in the military in the Royal Family, Harry and Andrew are the only two Royals who served in an active war. Harry completed two tours of Afghanistan, achieved the rank of captain in 2011 and qualified as an Apache Aircraft commander. He was known in the military as Captain Harry Wales and retired from the Army in 2015. Andrew served in the navy for 22 years as a helicopter pilot and instructor and then as a commander of naval ship HMS Cottesmore, and he took part in the Falklands War. Andrew’s royal titles were stripped in 2022 due to his alleged connection with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing the Queen’s decision. “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,” the announcement read at the time. King Charles III served with the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force for six years, and Prince William served for more than seven years as a search and rescue pilot. However, the two never served during a war.

For the first time in a while, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton to pay their respects to the Queen in public. The newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were together looking at the tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. Kensington Palace says William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate. Earlier in the day, William was present for his father’s proclamation as King. The couples who were wearing all black looked fondly at the flowers and messages of support to the Queen and her family. “We are all very grateful – both sides putting all things aside for the Queen,” a Royal source told Page Six.

Harry also made a public statement on his charity Archewell’s website to honor his grandmother and remember the fond memories they had together. “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander in chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III.” He also mentioned how she and her husband Prince Philip are reunited. “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZK3CZ_0hvEGUpz00
Image: Courtesy of Random House.

For more about the British royal family, check out Sally Bedell Smith’s 2012 biography,

.

The New York Times bestseller, which includes the “real story” behind several storylines featured in Netflix’s The Crown, follows Queen Elizabeth II’s life from her childhood as the “heiress presumptive” to her father, King George VI; to the moment he met her husband, Prince Philip, when she was 13 years old; to her ascension to the throne at 25 years old in 1952. Elizabeth the Queen, which also includes interviews with Buckingham Palace sources and never-before-revealed documents, provides a deep dive into the Queen’s legacy as one of the most famous monarchs in recent history.

