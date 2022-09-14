ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kendall Jenner Secretly Rebranded Herself During NYFW. Did You Notice?

By Olivia Marcus
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

Kendall Jenner has stepped out in what are easily some of the most influential street-style looks over the past few years. She brought back the bomber jacket, reignited the popularity of a classic ribbed tank top and has never missed an opportunity to wear a fitted pair of jeans. Overall, her street style has consistently featured elevated basics—many of which have come to define the It Girl wardrobe. However, this past week, Kendall Jenner’s New York Fashion Week street style has taken a turn in a new, more mature, direction. Based on her outfit choices for fashion shows, appearances and the moments between, it’s safe to say that Ms. Jenner is slowly debuting her personal rebrand.

Jenner’s fashion week wardrobe has showcased a surprising level of sophistication—with simple long dresses and skirts, her looks have leaned closer to the direction of Anna Wintour’s wardrobe than that of the Kardashian crew, a move that I believe to be completely intentional. In order to understand Jenner’s wardrobe rebrand, we must look to Kendall Jenner’s surrounding circumstances. Fashion is always, after all, a reflection of emotion and environment.

For starters, Kendall Jenner has always tried to maintain some distance as far as personal branding goes between herself and the rest of her famous family. While Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and playing into body-con Balenciaga and Barbiecore , Kendall Jenner is leaning into looser silhouettes and soft knits. Throughout fashion week, Jenner wore designers like Khaite, Proenza Schouler, Loewe and Bottega Venetta. These brands are known for their quiet luxury—there aren’t showy logos, just high-quality garments (and an even higher price tag).

This distinction sets a visual boundary between the sisters and helps the public envision Kendall Jenner as her own entity.

This street-style snap of Kendall Jenner heading to the Khaite show (appropriately dressed in a Khaite maxi dress) is the perfect example of her wardrobe rebrand. The maxi dress is a timeless choice and showcases an understated pleated design element. In general, the maxi dress is a realistic wardrobe item and worked great for a runway show but could easily be worn to an office day job. It’s simple, chic, and uncontroversial.

Beyond visual differences, Jenner’s new wardrobe preferences could also be a way to signal growth and maturity. Other members of the Kardashian/Jenner family have been able to demonstrate personal growth through huge life milestones like Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding or Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s second baby. In T he Kardashians , Kendall Jenner is questioned by her mother on when she plans to have children (not anytime soon). Since Kendall Jenner has not publicly shared these milestones with the public like the rest of her family, she has to use other avenues to demonstrate personal progress—leaning into a more mature side of fashion does just that.

Jenner kept the modern workwear theme going in a navy maxi skirt and coordinating tank. The monochrome look features understated accessories and a singular statement piece: a metallic silver sling-back kitten heel.

Keeping with the classy theme, Kendall Jenner attended the US Open Championship match (because what’s classier than tennis?). The model stuck with her combination of navy and neutrals in a Bottega Veneta v-neck dress and woven bag, strappy kitten heels and a Polo Ralph Lauren hat to give the look a sporty edge.

Kendall Jenner reimagined the party girl aesthetic in a fitted black and white Loewe dress for a night out in New York City. She paired the look with black platform boots (giving major fall inspo) and shimmery silver eyeshadow.

After walking in the Proenza Schouler show (one of Jenner’s selective modeling appearances throughout the week) she stepped out in an olive and white floral dress by the designer. Jenner completed her mature look with a pair of leather boots and a matching canvas tote bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458tLL_0hvEGTxG00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

William & Kate Just Got a New House—But Here’s Why They Won’t Be Inviting Harry & Meghan Over

A new space. Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving into their new home, but it doesn’t seem like there will be invitations for Harry and Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving along to a new cottage this summer with their children, but is there room for more? According to Hello Magazine, Prince William and Kate are moving into Adelaide Cottage this summer. The cottage is a perfect four-bedroom place that will be cozy for their children: Prince George, 9 Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4. The Cambridges are downsizing from their nine-bedroom apartment in Kensington Palace....
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Scott’s New GF Is 20 Years Older Than His Exes—Meet Who He’s Dating Now

As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Brittany Snow & Her Husband Are Divorcing After He Accused His ‘Selling the O.C.’ of Trying to Kiss Him

The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized...
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
TVOvermind

Fifty Shades Of Grey Actress Dakota Johnson Isn’t Happy With Being Dragged Into The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Situation

The world was fascinated with the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard situation in May. To recall, this whole thing started when Amber Heard accused Depp of being abusive throughout their marriage. For a while, it appeared that the public was on her side following the shocking judgment of the libel lawsuit in the United Kingdom against News Group Newspapers, which was the company publishing The Sun. The newspaper claimed that Depp was a “wife beater'” in an April 2018 article. Depp’s career took a massive downturn following that disappointing loss, with the most notable being that he had to re-sign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fashion Design#Fashion Brands
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere

The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
MOVIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

64K+
Followers
4K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy