Ledgeview, WI

Learn more about Wisconsin's iconic fruits at the Cranberry Apple Jamboree

(WLUK) -- Starting Friday, a celebration for two of Wisconsin's most iconic fruits will be taking place in Manitowoc County. The Cranberry Apple Jamboree is happening at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. Abigal Winkel says the event combines education and fun. Visitors will investigate why cranberries bounce, how an apple's...
WPS grants area students with technical college scholarships

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- More than two dozen students from Northeast Wisconsin are getting a head start toward college success. The Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Foundation awarded $20,000 to 28 technical college students. The scholarships are given to students working toward degrees in fields such as business management, engineering, software...
2 Northeast Wisconsin counties remain in 'high' for COVID spread

(WLUK) -- Marinette and Florence counties remain in the "high" category for COVID-19 activity. The latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map also shows Brown, Kewaunee, Door, Shawano, Menominee and Oconto counties in the "medium" category. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face mask...
Florida Gov. DeSantis to campaign for Michels in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Green Bay this weekend, campaigning for Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. DeSantis is a Republican whose policies have been compared to former President Donald Trump's in terms of divisiveness. Most recently, DeSantis has been in the news for ordering the transport of 50 immigrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard.
Rolling average of COVID cases climbs in Wisconsin

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's rolling average of new COVID-19 cases has increased for a seventh straight day. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average at 1,097, with 1,317 new cases reported on Tuesday. However, seven-day average test positivity declined to 10.3%, its lowest level since May 3.
Wisconsin reports most single-day COVID deaths since March

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials are reporting the most single-day COVID-19 deaths in nearly six months. The state Department of Health Services says there were 15 new deaths from COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. That was the most in a single day since March 25. The seven-day average increased to six deaths per day.
Poll: Incumbents Evers, Johnson lead in Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- The incumbents are ahead -- but not by much -- in the Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate races. Those are the results of the latest Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday. The poll shows Democratic Gov. Tony Evers leading Republican challenger Tim Michels 47%-44%, and Republican Sen....
