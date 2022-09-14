Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
Week 5: Freedom, Neenah, Little Chute, FVL, Two Rivers and West De Pere post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 5 of the high school football season was Friday and FOX 11 was all over Northeast Wisconsin. Here are the scores from the games covered by FOX 11:
Fox11online.com
Learn more about Wisconsin's iconic fruits at the Cranberry Apple Jamboree
(WLUK) -- Starting Friday, a celebration for two of Wisconsin's most iconic fruits will be taking place in Manitowoc County. The Cranberry Apple Jamboree is happening at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. Abigal Winkel says the event combines education and fun. Visitors will investigate why cranberries bounce, how an apple's...
Fox11online.com
Smoke from western wildfires turns sun bright red in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- You might be noticing some hazy skies in Northeast Wisconsin this week. The skies are the result of wildfires in the western U.S. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the smoke is drifting over the Midwest from fires mainly in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The smoke is...
Fox11online.com
WPS grants area students with technical college scholarships
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- More than two dozen students from Northeast Wisconsin are getting a head start toward college success. The Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Foundation awarded $20,000 to 28 technical college students. The scholarships are given to students working toward degrees in fields such as business management, engineering, software...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
2 Northeast Wisconsin counties remain in 'high' for COVID spread
(WLUK) -- Marinette and Florence counties remain in the "high" category for COVID-19 activity. The latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map also shows Brown, Kewaunee, Door, Shawano, Menominee and Oconto counties in the "medium" category. At the "high" level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a face mask...
Fox11online.com
Florida Gov. DeSantis to campaign for Michels in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Green Bay this weekend, campaigning for Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. DeSantis is a Republican whose policies have been compared to former President Donald Trump's in terms of divisiveness. Most recently, DeSantis has been in the news for ordering the transport of 50 immigrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard.
Fox11online.com
50-year cold case cracked: Former Nevada deputy attorney general arrested for murder
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A former Nevada deputy attorney general has been arrested for murder in connection to the 1972 murder of 19-year-old Nancy Elaine Anderson, a cold case that went unsolved for nearly 50 years, according to authorities. Tudor Chirila, who is now 77 years old, was arrested...
Fox11online.com
Rolling average of COVID cases climbs in Wisconsin
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's rolling average of new COVID-19 cases has increased for a seventh straight day. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average at 1,097, with 1,317 new cases reported on Tuesday. However, seven-day average test positivity declined to 10.3%, its lowest level since May 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin reports most single-day COVID deaths since March
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials are reporting the most single-day COVID-19 deaths in nearly six months. The state Department of Health Services says there were 15 new deaths from COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. That was the most in a single day since March 25. The seven-day average increased to six deaths per day.
Fox11online.com
Poll: Incumbents Evers, Johnson lead in Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- The incumbents are ahead -- but not by much -- in the Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate races. Those are the results of the latest Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday. The poll shows Democratic Gov. Tony Evers leading Republican challenger Tim Michels 47%-44%, and Republican Sen....
Comments / 0