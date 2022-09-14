ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KFDM-TV

Sabine Pilots donate airboats to Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Sabine Pilots held a dedication Tuesday for airboats the organization is donating to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation. They were donated to support law enforcement and assist TPWD in responding to natural disasters. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan posted the information and pictures on...
Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions - even in Texas

Sept. 2, 2022 — The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it will provide abortions for veterans and their beneficiaries as medically necessary or in cases of rape or incest. The VA said it plans to provide abortions across the entire nation — including states, such as Texas, that...
Blue Bell is sending Salted Caramel Brownie ice cream your way

TEXAS — Blue Bell is rolling out a new flavor to kick off fall. Salted Caramel Brownie ice cream is coming to local grocery story shelves. Creamy vanilla ice cream is combines with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. This seasonal ice cream is available while supplies...
School bus driver shortage causes overcrowding, safety issues in North Carolina

SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Bus driver shortages have affected school districts' ability to get students to and from school across the nation, including in North Carolina. Parents said they were concerned about the safety of their students after elementary school students were left at a bus stop multiple times because of "overcrowding on the bus."
