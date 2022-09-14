Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Sabine Pilots donate airboats to Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Sabine Pilots held a dedication Tuesday for airboats the organization is donating to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation. They were donated to support law enforcement and assist TPWD in responding to natural disasters. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan posted the information and pictures on...
KFDM-TV
Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions - even in Texas
Sept. 2, 2022 — The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it will provide abortions for veterans and their beneficiaries as medically necessary or in cases of rape or incest. The VA said it plans to provide abortions across the entire nation — including states, such as Texas, that...
KFDM-TV
TRIP releases "Keeping Rural Texas Connected" report, highlights transportation challenges
TEXAS — A recently released report examined the safety, reliability and connectivity of the state's rural transportation system, and indicated that there a number of challenges, such as:. Increasing traffic levels. A lack of connectivity between urban and rural areas. A lack of adequate safety features. Texas' economy is...
KFDM-TV
Texas' oil and gas industry will produce "massive amount" of toxic wastewater over decades
Sept. 2, 2022 — "Texas' oil and gas industry will produce “massive amount” of toxic wastewater with few reuse options, study finds" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
KFDM-TV
Blue Bell is sending Salted Caramel Brownie ice cream your way
TEXAS — Blue Bell is rolling out a new flavor to kick off fall. Salted Caramel Brownie ice cream is coming to local grocery story shelves. Creamy vanilla ice cream is combines with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. This seasonal ice cream is available while supplies...
KFDM-TV
School bus driver shortage causes overcrowding, safety issues in North Carolina
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Bus driver shortages have affected school districts' ability to get students to and from school across the nation, including in North Carolina. Parents said they were concerned about the safety of their students after elementary school students were left at a bus stop multiple times because of "overcrowding on the bus."
