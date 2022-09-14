Freshman TE Mason Taylor Creating His Own Legacy

The son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor taking a different path, receiving tremendous praise from Brian Kelly

The emergence of true freshman tight end Mason Taylor has taken this LSU team by storm. Coming into fall camp with some questions surrounding that position group, Taylor made a quick impression on this coaching staff to solidify a starting spot.

If there was one player head coach Brian Kelly praised throughout camp, it was the growth of Mason Taylor. But Kelly hasn’t just “praised” the youngster, he’s given some lofty expectations as he enters his first year with LSU.

"He's been outstanding. I've been blessed. I've had some great tight ends. I've got seven of them right now who are active in the NFL. Mason Taylor is as good as any freshman tight end that I've had,” Kelly said. “I'd like to say that we out recruited everybody in the country on him. We liked him. But he's been better than anything we could've hoped for. He's going to come in and play a lot of football for us."

Coming to LSU as a highly-touted prospect, Taylor is seemingly built for the bright lights. The son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, his football journey has taken a different path. The desire to create his own lane, which is part of the reason he plays offense, is something he looks forward to at LSU.

His father, Jason, is one of the greatest defensive players of all-time and Mason is just looking to create his own legacy.

As he enters SEC play, the gifted tight end is certainly making an early impression on the Tigers. Kelly isn’t usually one to start true freshmen, but Taylor has earned his spot. Putting in the work off the field this summer, Taylor built up his body, adding 13 pounds to his frame.

Coming to Baton Rouge at 232 pounds, he’s now sitting at 245 pounds and credits this LSU nutrition staff for getting him right.

The first piece to the college game Taylor noticed was the sheer size of the players, mainly on the Tigers’ defensive line, so to bulk up was of the utmost importance.

“It kind of shocks you a little bit but once you’re around them for a bit it’s not too bad and it helps build confidence as well,” Taylor said. “I think being more physical and having the confidence to go out there and wanting to hit a bigger guy.”

Now, Taylor enters his first SEC game for the Tigers as they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday night in Death Valley. The youngster has become a bright spot on this LSU offense as he continues to make an impact more and more each game.