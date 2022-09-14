Read full article on original website
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
2 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing in Iowa
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond starting to release the 150 stores it plans to close as part of its restructuring plan. Two of those stores are in Iowa, including Dubuque and Waterloo. No word on when those stores will close for good. Bed Bath...
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]
What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
National Retailer Will Close Two Iowa Stores Amid Restructuring
Earlier this month, it was announced that in an attempt to "increase customer engagement, drive traffic, and recapture market share", Bed, Bath And Beyond would close 150 stores and approximately 20 percent of its workforce. It wasn't known at that time what, if any, Iowa locations would be shuttered but a recent report has given us that information.
Mike Lindell, FBI investigation and SD elections
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Tuesday, Mike Lindell’s cell phone was seized while the MyPillow founder and 2020 election denier was in a Hardee’s drive through in Mankato, Minnesota. Lindell said in his online show, The Lindell Report, he was on his way back from a...
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Iowa
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
The Deadliest Animal in the World is Abundant in Iowa
The state of Iowa is filled with many wonderful creatures. Yes Hawkeye fans, the Cyclone faithful are among them. Native to Iowa we have some docile, even cute native animals. You'll find a large number of fury forest animals, including white-tail deer, gray foxes, red foxes, coyotes, and bobcats. While deer can certainly be a nuisance or even dangerous when struck by a car, for the most part, those are some mild-mannered animals.
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
OMG! Are Plastic Bags Going Away in South Dakota Walmarts?
It seems like just about everybody is climbing on board the environmental safety train these days, and the latest passenger could be Walmart. Some Walmart stores in the Colorado Springs area are already starting to climb on board. Television station KKTV in Colorado reports that select Walmarts in the state have begun to kick single-use plastic bags to the curb on Thursday (September 15).
Air Force brings roadblock to what would be Nebraska's largest wind project
It would have been the largest wind project in the state, bringing in loads of money for the landowners, the developers, the county and local schools.
Talk Show Host Is Bringing Iowa Nice to A Highly Hostile Set
The first thing you're going to say is "how is anyone at the Oscars relatable to Iowans?" But stick with me. ABC's "The View" has undoubtedly been seen as one of the most polarizing shows on television for many years, especially when discussions turn to politics. In 2016, ABC News...
Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
An Iowa State Park Was Named America’s 8th Favorite Landmark
Aqua Expeditions, a travel company, recently surveyed over 2,000 Americans asking them their favorite natural landmarks. One of Iowa's very own managed to crack the top 10. Indeed, Iowa's Pikes Peak State Park came in at #8 on this survey, joining the likes of New York's Niagara Falls, Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park, and Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains as one of America's most beloved landmarks. Such company is quite esteemed. We beat out the other, more-famous Pikes Peak in Colorado!
Rail strike could impact Iowa soybean economy
ANKENY, Iowa — This coming Friday morning at 12:01 AM this country could see a strike by major railroads. A spokesperson for Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation (SMART) Union said rail workers are seeking more pay, among other issues. “The SMART Union is seeking more pay, after a 35 percent reduction in the number of […]
‘Exceptional’ drought creeps into northwest Iowa
A small sliver of Woodbury County recently regressed into “exceptional” drought status, the worst classification of dryness identified by the U.S. Drought Monitor. That area along the state’s border with Nebraska also missed the heavier rainfall that soaked much of the state this past weekend, according to a state climatologist weather report. It’s the first […] The post ‘Exceptional’ drought creeps into northwest Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Zebra mussels a major concern in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The state can’t do much more than slow the spread of zebra mussels and other invasive species. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department Wildlife Division Director Tom Kirschenmann says they are relying on information and education. Kirschenmann told the Government Operations and Audit Committee that they...
Tearing down and repurposing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Buildings get torn down all the time, but it’s not every day that almost every single piece of material is salvaged and repurposed. That’s what is happening to a former cabinetry building just outside of Harrisburg. Noteboom RV in Harrisburg bought this building...
Iowa DNR to treat East Okoboji against invasive species
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will treat an invasive species that was detected in the Iowa Great Lakes last month. Local organizations are coming together to tackle the quick spread of Eurasian watermilfoil in East Okoboji. The fast-spreading invasive species can cause dense mats of vegetation that disrupt recreation...
