55% of Oklahomans live in child care deserts and OKDHS is hoping to fill the gap
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — With restricted access to abortion in Oklahoma, the spotlight has now turned on providing child care options for women and supporting families in need of resources. The state and federal governments are emphasizing the need to fill the gap in care in all regions...
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
'Parenting in the wild is no easy task': Alligator builds, guards nest in Oklahoma
MCCURTAIN COUNTY (KOKH) - Parenting in the wild is no easy task!. Officials posted a video showing an 8-foot alligator working hard since July to build a 6-foot nest at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Oklahoma. The alligator guarded the nest through August, spent 13 hours digging out...
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
Cherokee Nation explains why some inmates will be sent to Texas
TULSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation said they are working on a $5.3 million agreement to send some inmates out of state. The Cherokee Nation said the money would come from their operating budget. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said only inmates with sentences longer than six months would...
Tailgating With Trucker Treats
Today on Tailgating Oklahoma, we are snacking on some delicious pretzels from our friends at Trucker Treats.
Crews busy inspecting amusement rides for safety ahead of Oklahoma State Fair
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Crews are working to inspect amusement rides, making sure they're safe before the state fair kicks off Thursday. Oklahoma is one of only a handful of states that has state inspectors for rides. They've been out checking safety features since Sunday. The fair also has...
Four Oklahoma schools receive national honor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four schools in Oklahoma have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools. The recognition is based on the school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The four Oklahoma schools honored were:. Checotah Intermediate Elementary School, Checotah School District.
Malcolm previews the Oklahoma State Fair
Malcolm Tubbs previews the Oklahoma State Fair. The fair starts today and runs through Sunday September 25th. For more information on daily discounts, the food offered, and rides call (405) 948-6700 or click here.
Teacher staffing survey shows record number of vacancies in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The ongoing battle to recruit and retain educators in Oklahoma is reaching new levels, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. The survey found that Oklahoma schools reported 1,019 teaching vacancies as the 2022-2023 school year began even as they are...
Great Taste of a Fair: Here's the best foods at the Oklahoma State Fair this year
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The days are getting shorter and the temperature is getting lower at night, so that only means one thing: the Oklahoma State Fair is back. Packed full of live entertainment (Blue Oyster Cult! Foghat! Pig races!) and rides (the Sky Eye Wheel!), the State Fair officially opens to the public on Thursday.
Oklahoma teacher says upcoming election is a factor for educators to leave the classroom
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A new statewide survey shows the impact of the teacher shortage, with record high vacancies in Oklahoma school districts. Schools reported over a thousand empty positions this school year, which is the highest number in the Oklahoma State School Board Association's survey history. Many...
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
Oklahoma Human Services announces grant to help child care deserts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Human Services announced the Child Care Desert Startup Grant to increase accessibility to quality child care in areas of need around the state. Thirty-four of Oklahoma's 77 counties are considered child care deserts, and 55% of the state's population lives in a child care...
Study finds that Oklahoma ranks fourth in the country for most drug overdose deaths
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study paints a grim picture of drug overdoses in Oklahoma. Research carried out by NiceRX found that Oklahoma had the fourth-highest total number of overdose deaths in the country from 2013-2020 with 26,962. California (39,156), Georgia (31,447) and Rhode Island (27,486) rounded out...
Roadblocks stand in the way of legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — There's another roadblock in the fight to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Three unresolved challenges are facing State Question 820 and time is running out. In Oklahoma, all absentee ballots must be printed and delivered to the 77 county election boards no later than September...
Oklahoma AG joins call for fentanyl to be classifed as weapon of mass destruction
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor is joining a multistate effort to urge President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. The 18-state bipartisan coalition demands that Biden take action in response to the increase in overdose deaths related to the substance...
Interstate 35 southbound weekend closure; detour options
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As of 7:00 p.m. on September 16, Interstate 35 southbound is now closed between I-44 and I-40 until early Monday morning, September 19. "It's not a good look," Driver Keith Tubbs. "It’s not a good look at all. It’s going to stop traffic. It’s going to have traffic backed up. It’s going to be pretty bad.”
10-day challenge period to put recreational marijuana on November ballot ending
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 10-day challenge period to put recreational marijuana on the ballot in Oklahoma comes to an end Thursday. At the end of August, the Supreme Court said before it made a ruling on putting the issue on the November ballot, it would allow a 10-day challenge period to State Question 820.
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
