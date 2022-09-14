Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
AAUW Book Sale this weekend
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The American Association of University Women is holding its 59th Annual Book Sale in Eau Claire this weekend. The new or gently used books are donated from members of the community. Organizers say there are more than 10,000 books across 40 different categories available at the...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Starting Friday and running through September 26th, dozens of local restaurants are taking part in an exciting culinary tradition that gives you access to special menus, offerings, great deals, and invites you to attend a handful of unique food-themed events that is raising money for community causes.
WEAU-TV 13
19th Annual Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest runs September 16th through September 17th
CHIPPEWA FALL, Wis. (WEAU) - The 19th annual Oktoberfest kicks off Friday and runs through Saturday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls from 11 am to 11 pm on both days. The two-day event will be filled with games, food, drinks, and music while highlighting German Heritage...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 16 (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Prep football Week 5 kicks into full gear in the Chippewa Valley. Games from the Big Rivers Conference include highlights from Memorial vs River Falls, North vs Chippewa Falls, Menomonie vs Hudson, and New Richmond vs Superior.
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Butters and Babe
-- Just like Butters, Babe has been waiting for more than a year to find her forever family. Babe is available for adoption at the Dunn County Humane Society. This three-year-old is looking for her emotional support person. She takes time to warm up to new people and to new situations. Once trust is established, Babe loves to give kisses and get belly rubs.
WEAU-TV 13
Local non-profit hosts Eau Claire’s first ever Little Mekong Night Market
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire got a taste of Hmong culture with its first ever Little Mekong Night Market at Haymarket Plaza Thursday afternoon. The first of its kind market highlighted Hmong culture of Eau Claire and the significance an event like it has for the Hmong community.
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire provides Narcan on campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire is offering Narcan, a drug used to reverse overdoses, to help protect students from potential overdoses. UW-Eau Claire staff said last year, two students died from an overdose at UW-Milwaukee and the families of those students pushed the UW system to provide more resources to students about drug use.
wiproud.com
Two charged with homicide in Altoona
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The two suspects in an Altoona homicide investigation have been charged in Eau Claire County. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Illinois are both charged with first degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. They face charges tied...
Shelter in place warning issued for Chippewa County in Wisconsin
WHEATON, Wis. -- Authorities in Chippewa County are asking residents in Wheaton, Wisconsin, to shelter in place while authorities search for a man they say is dangerous.People in the area east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 are told to stay inside, lock all doors and windows, and secure their cars.Officials say the man is possibly wearing a red and white shirt. Police encourage anyone in the area who sees someone suspicious to call 911.
WEAU-TV 13
$1 million cash bond set for suspect in Altoona homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have been charged with homicide after an Altoona man was found dead in April. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. were charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, both as a party to a crime, on Thursday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.
WEAU-TV 13
Visitation, funeral services set for Sheriff Cramer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Public visitation and funeral services are set for Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13 in Eau Claire. Funeral services for family, close friends and law enforcement will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, according to his obituary.
WEAU-TV 13
Search for possibly dangerous man following HWY 29 crash
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- Law enforcement officers in Chippewa County are searching for a possibly dangerous man. The suspect is identified as 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau. An emergency alert was issued for a shelter in place for some people. The area of the shelter of place in Chippewa County is east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 in the Town of Wheaton.
Wisconsin auto and toy museum opens it's doors for massive auction after death of legendary collector
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — A career in auto salvage might give anyone an eye for seeking timeless treasures, but that doesn't begin to describe the treasure trove that Elmer Duellman amassed in his lifetime. "This toy is going to be 100 years old and, at minimum, it will go...
wizmnews.com
Pedal car auctioned off for nearly $25,000 at Elmer’s museum in Fountain City; sale continues Friday-Saturday
Halfway through the four-day auction of Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wis. Mecum Auctions, one of the largest auction companies in the world, is conducting the event and shared some of the items that were sold over the past two days. That included a Indy pedal...
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Sheriff’s Death Shocks Community
(Eau Claire, WI) — The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was 67 years old. A cause of death hasn’t been reported. W-E-A-U/T-V reports that Cramer had announced in February he would not seek another term in the office he had held since 1996. He had been with the department for 47 years. Local officials expressed shock at the unexpected death saying Crame was “a pillar of the community” and was “going to be missed.”
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Police Department credit K9 in discovery of firearm during traffic stop
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Department credits the use of a police K9 in discovering a firearm during a traffic stop that happened weeks ago. In a post to their Facebook page, police say two suspects were arrested after Leo, their K9 on duty, alerted to the vehicle after detecting drugs.
Law Enforcement Warning: Chippewa County residents advised to shelter in place
UPDATE (8:05 p.m.): According to a post on Facebook by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have not found the man. Authorities are encouraging people in the area who see anyone suspicious to call 911. —– CHIPPEWA CO. (WKBT) – Chippewa County authorities are asking people to shelter in place in Wheaton. According to Emergency Management, authorities are looking for...
WEAU-TV 13
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passes away
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. Below is the full statement from the sheriff’s office. “It is with great sadness that the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office announces the unexpected death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. Sheriff Cramer was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County in 1996. He started with the Sheriff’s Office in 1975 and served the people of Eau Claire County proudly as a Reserve Deputy, Jailer, Patrol Deputy, Civil Process, and Detective. Sheriff Cramer was also proud of his work with the West Central Drug Task Force, where he served as an investigator, then Project Director, and his graduation from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 1999. Sheriff Cramer truly loved his work and it showed in his passion for helping the people of Eau Claire County. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to serve the citizens of Eau Claire County with the professionalism and respect Sheriff Cramer expected of us all. Please respect the family’s wishes for privacy in this difficult time, arrangements are pending.”
WEAU-TV 13
Missing endangered person alert issued for woman missing from New Richmond
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) -A missing endangered person alert is issued for 83-year-old Mabel Ross. According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Ross is missing from New Richmond, Wis. The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says Ross was last seen Aug. 11, 2022 at her home and was going on vacation...
