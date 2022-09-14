ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hotel Parking Lot Assault Suspects Wanted Out Of Newark: Police

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Couple sought in Robert Treat Hotel assault. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Newark PD

A pair in an assault outside of a Newark parking lot are being sought by police, they said.

The man pictured above was with the woman also pictured above when he socked a victim outside of the Robert Treat Hotel parking lot at 50 Park Place around 3:55 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the suspects to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-

All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward. Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website.

