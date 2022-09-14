Read full article on original website
WTAP
The lawyer of a local murder suspect requests co-council
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man accused of murder was back in court this Friday. The suspect’s lawyer Morgan Leach asked Judge Wharton for a co-council to be added to his team to help with the hefty workload. Wharton agreed to the request under the condition that Leach...
Real News Network
Lawsuit accuses West Virginia police department of training officers to use unconstitutional tactics
A small West Virginia police department, already under scrutiny for ratcheting up the number of traffic tickets issued, is now facing a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing it of not properly training officers to follow the law. The lawsuit also alleges Milton police officer Keith Higginbotham falsely arrested Caleb Dial and violated his rights by imprisoning him without probable cause in August of 2021.
WSAZ
Person dead in Mason County crash
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a crash on state Route 2 just outside of Point Pleasant, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said. The accident involved three cars. According to the sheriff, the accident happened near Roosevelt Elementary School. Mason County dispatchers say at...
Cabell County Sheriff’s Office mourns unexpected passing of K-9 Nero
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 Nero passed away suddenly today, Sept. 16, 2022, due to an medical emergency. Nero joined the CCSO in 2018 and has been honorably serving Cabell County and its citizens […]
Metro News
Murder case bound over to grand jury in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man charged with murder will have his case presented to a grand jury. A magistrate found probable cause to bind over the case of Vestal Harper, 76. He’s charged with the August 30th murder of Nancy Belcher, 72, of Charleston. She was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
Metro News
Accident in Mason County claims a life.
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — One person was killed and at least one hospitalized after a three car crash in Mason County Friday evening. f. Mason County Sheriff’s Deputies say it was a crash on Route 2 near Roosevelt Elementary just outside of Point Pleasant. The names of the...
UPDATE: 1 dead in Mason County 3-vehicle crash
UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022) – Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed one person has died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 this afternoon. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say “several” people in Mason County were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. According to Mason County 911 […]
West Virginia woman arrested at State Capitol for allegedly disrupting legislators’ abortion debate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A South Charleston woman was arrested Tuesday by Capitol Police in the gallery of the state legislature for allegedly disrupting the legislative session as lawmakers debated the state’s near-total abortion ban, say reports. Rose Winland, 52, was charged with misdemeanor willful disruption of government process and disorderly conduct, according to authorities. […]
Nicholas County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – David Keith Nutter, 55, of Summersville, was sentenced today to one year in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of firearms by a person previously convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence. According to court documents and statements...
Metro News
Student catches encounter between hawk and drone on video
BELLE, W.Va. — Justin Rucker is a student at Riverside High School in Kanawha County. He’s also a student at Carver Career and Technical Center where one of his classes is learning to fly a drone. “There’s plenty of things you can do with a drone, but I’d...
Kanawha City murder case goes to grand jury
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A grand jury will hear a case for a man charged with murder in Kanawha County. In Kanawha County Magistrate Court today, Thursday, Sept. 15, Magistrate Pete Lopez found enough evidence to turn over the case against Vestal Harper to a grand jury. Harper is accused of 1st-degree murder in the […]
Kanawha County excavator fire investigated as arson
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an excavator caught fire earlier today in Kanawha County. The Institute Fire and Rescue Department says crews responded around 6:53 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, Sept. 14, to the 800 Block of Stover Road near Institute and Dunbar. The KCSO says as of […]
West Virginia mother allegedly fatally shoots 48-year-old bedridden son and self
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old mother reportedly shot her 48-year-old bedridden son and then herself in an alleged murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Prenter Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased adults.
wchstv.com
Three schools in West Virginia designated as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three West Virginia schools, including two locally, were recognized Friday as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Culloden Elementary in Cabell County, Evans Elementary in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County were honored with the designation by the U.S. Department of Education, according to a news release from the agency.
wchstv.com
Man sentenced to up to 380 years after convicted of raping child in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was sentenced to up to 380 years in prison Friday for raping and sexually abusing a child over the course of several years. Brian Barnes, 38, was found guilty of 11 charges, including first-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust, during a trial in front of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit in July. He was indicted on 13 counts in September 2020.
WSAZ
SWAT Team search warrant leads to arrests
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four people are facing drug charges after the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant Friday morning. Officers served the search warrant in the 100 block of North Walnut Street in the city’s east end. Five people were inside the home, four of...
WDTV
Elementary school placed on lockdown after shots fired nearby
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nicholas County school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after shots were fired near the school, the district said. Mt. Nebo Elementary was placed on lockdown around 4 p.m. and lifted shortly after, according to a social media post by the Nicholas County Board of Education.
Raccoon gang sets off Charleston business’s Ring alarm, waking owners
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — One Charleston business owner got quite a surprise in the middle of the night on their security camera. Jeanne Stevenson, co-owner of Echo-Lit Art and Design on Washington Street West in Charleston, said she and her partner were woken up around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, when the store’s Ring Alarm […]
WSAZ
Increased crowds at park leading to concerns for neighbors
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An attraction for children in West Huntington has come with some unwelcome issues, according to neighbors. The splash pad at the inclusive playground at St. Cloud Commons has become a popular way for kids to cool off in the summer heat. Unlike the splash pad at...
WSAZ
Truck turning over closes road
POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday. No one has been injured though one lane of the...
