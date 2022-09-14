CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was sentenced to up to 380 years in prison Friday for raping and sexually abusing a child over the course of several years. Brian Barnes, 38, was found guilty of 11 charges, including first-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust, during a trial in front of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit in July. He was indicted on 13 counts in September 2020.

