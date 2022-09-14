South Jersey Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver: Police

Route 70 Photo Credit: Google Maps

An unidentified man was struck and killed by a motorist in Camden County, authorities said.

On Monday, Sept. 12, at 9:44 p.m., Cherry Hill police responded to Route 70 and East Gate Drive for an injured person lying in the roadway.

Police found a man deceased from injuries sustained from being struck by a motor vehicle. His name has not been released.

The victim was run over by a dark-colored sport utility or pickup which fled the scene on Route 70 eastbound prior to police arrival, they said.

Anyone having information regarding this accident is asked to call Cherry Hill Police Officer Liz Gibbs at (856) 432-8860. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or clicking on https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/7196358. Information can also be sent by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by your message to 888777.

