ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

South Jersey Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver: Police

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxqF4_0hvED6sP00
Route 70 Photo Credit: Google Maps

An unidentified man was struck and killed by a motorist in Camden County, authorities said.

On Monday, Sept. 12, at 9:44 p.m., Cherry Hill police responded to Route 70 and East Gate Drive for an injured person lying in the roadway.

Police found a man deceased from injuries sustained from being struck by a motor vehicle. His name has not been released.

The victim was run over by a dark-colored sport utility or pickup which fled the scene on Route 70 eastbound prior to police arrival, they said.

Anyone having information regarding this accident is asked to call Cherry Hill Police Officer Liz Gibbs at (856) 432-8860. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or clicking on https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/7196358. Information can also be sent by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by your message to 888777.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man, 30, Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting: Police

A 30-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. On Thursday, Sept. 15, at 8:30 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers found a man that was shot and evidence of gunfire,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor

An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
PEMBERTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Children Airlifted In Bucks County Crash, Police Say

Two children were flown to a nearby hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Bucks County, authorities said. The crash involving a trash truck and SUV happened at the intersection of Route 113 and Minsi Trail in Hilltown Township around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, local police said. The kids,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Cherry Hill, NJ
Accidents
County
Camden County, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Accidents
Cherry Hill, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Accident#Cherry Hill Police#Daily Voice Camden
Daily Voice

South Jersey Crash Knocks Down Utility Pole On Route 130

A crash that knocked down a utility pole and traffic signal shut down part of Route 130 in South Jersey, authorities said. Drivers were experiencing heavy delays. The crash was at about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at Dunns Mill Road in Bordentown Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS Philly

Multiple people injured during bomb squad training exercise in Skippack Township: police

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Several bomb technicians and deputies were injured during a Montgomery County Bomb Squad training exercise at SCI Phoenix in Skippack Township Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 10 a.m.The patients have been transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time. The FBI says a live training device unexpectedly detonated. "This morning, FBI Philadelphia was holding explosives response training at SCI Phoenix for law enforcement partners when a live training device unexpectedly detonated, wounding bomb technicians from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and FBI Philadelphia," the FBI said in a statement. The injured include three deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, technicians from Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI. They were all treated at the hospital.The cause of the detonation is not yet known. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

SEPTA Conductor, Dad Of 7 Killed In Philly Ambush Was 'Family Rock'

A Philadelphia dad of seven was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic case of mistaken identity, 6abc reports. Daniel Ruley, 37, was ambushed outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the news outlet says. It happened not long after his wife walked inside the home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Murder In Reading, Police Say

Police in Berks County are seeking a man on murder charges, they announced Thursday, Sept. 15. Andre Lee Davis is wanted in connection with the Sunday, Sept. 11 shooting on the 100 block of N Fourth Street near Walnut Street, where responding officers found 57-year-old Bruce Sellers around 1:40 a.m., Reading police said.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
362K+
Followers
54K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy