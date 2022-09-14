ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
10 Surefire Ways You Know Mercury is Retrograde in New Jersey

You may have been hearing a lot of people discussing that the planet Mercury is in Retrograde. But what does it mean? And more specifically, what does it mean for New Jersey?. If Mercury is Retrograde, it technically means that the planet appears to be moving backward. That's not what's really happening. Astrology Zone explains it really well - pretty much, Mercury speeds past Earth, giving it the illusion of moving backward.
ASTRONOMY
State
New Jersey State
Can you get fired for smoking weed in New Jersey?

Though weed is legal in New Jersey, companies can still fire their employees for being impaired on the clock. Earlier this month, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission released guidelines to help businesses deal with employees suspected of impairment. Companies are allowed to screen employees for weed, but they aren’t allowed...
ECONOMY
NJ eyes extending robust online bet market another 10 years

TRENTON — Mindful that its thriving internet gambling market is one of the brightest spots in New Jersey's uneven gambling landscape, the state's lawmakers are moving to extend authorization for online bets for another 10 years. A state Assembly committee held a hearing Thursday to consider extending the law...
GAMBLING
#Marijuana#Alcohol
Politics
Fact check: When will NJ ban the sale of gas-powered cars?

The state of California recently announced it will ban the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. While no announcement has been made so far, New Jersey may soon unveil a plan to do the exact same thing. According to Ray Cantor, the vice president of government affairs for the...
New Jersey's plastic bag ban causing new problem: too many reusable bags

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey's new plastic bag ban is causing a new problem: too many reusable bags. People who buy their groceries online say they're getting overwhelmed with reusable grocery bags and they don't know what to do with them.Stores switched to the new bags after the Garden State banned single-use plastic bags in May.Now, state lawmakers are looking at possible solutions, including letting shoppers return the bags for a refund or allowing stores to use paper bags for grocery deliveries.The Community Food Bank of New Jersey says it will accept extra bags.You can donate reusable bags here.
ENVIRONMENT
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Toms River, NJ
