Opinion: Solve worker shortage; invest in women

The Kansas State Fair kicked off with a debate between two candidates for governor. During the debate Republican Derek Schmidt was asked if Kansas is better off today than it was under former Gov. Sam Brownback. Schmidt refused to answer the question. As a state are we better off? Yes....
Felony charges filed against both people accused of vandalizing Lawrence churches with ‘Vote No’ messages

Charges have now been filed in Douglas County District Court against both people who are accused of spray-painting Lawrence churches ahead of the Aug. 2 election in Kansas. The two allegedly painted “Vote No” and other messages on two churches before the election in which Kansas voters were to decide on an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have eliminated the right to abortion. A “no” vote was a vote against the amendment.
