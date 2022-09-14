ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Phase 3 of the Mill Creek Park Trail is Underway

A bit more trail is coming to Dexter. The third phase of Dexter’s popular Mill Creek Park Trail will connect it with Grand St. The city is building the trail in partnership with developer A.R. Brouwer. In his report to the city council, City Manager Justin Breyer stated, “This...
DEXTER, MI
MLive

Fire destroys SUV in Ann Arbor parking lot

ANN ARBOR, MI – An SUV was destroyed Tuesday afternoon in Ann Arbor when a fire broke out in its engine compartment, officials said. Fire crews were called at 1:44 p.m. Sept. 13, to a vehicle fire in a parking lot in the 400 block of S. Maple Road, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Single-lane closure coming to I-94 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A single-lane closure is coming to eastbound I-94 in Jackson County. The lane closure from Elm Road to U.S. 127 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, is being done for maintenance, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is part...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Big redevelopment of Ann Arbor’s riverfront getting $20M from state

ANN ARBOR, MI — A major riverfront redevelopment in Ann Arbor that’s been nearly a decade in the making is getting a sizable boost in public funding to move forward. The state budget bill signed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in July includes a $20 million appropriation for the Broadway Park West project planned for an old industrial property off Broadway Street along the Huron River north of downtown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
#Bike Lanes#Street Parking#Parking Spaces#Stormwater Management#Construction Maintenance#Greenview Drive
MLive

See fall colors on the Huron River at free Ypsilanti kayaking event

YPSILANTI, MI -- Kayak down the Huron River for free at an upcoming Ypsilanti event meant to get people outside. Area residents can kayak on the Huron River from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, during the Ypsi Fall River Day, hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission at Frog Island Park, 699 Rice St.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Porta-potty in Royal Oak park has residents fuming

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lynette Kipp isn't getting what she expected when Royal Oak revamped the neighborhood park - a port-a-potty on Longfellow Avenue. "A lovely outhouse to look at while I sit on my porch," she said. "There is no screening, no landscaping, there is nothing to camouflage it. It is just sitting right out there for all to see and smell."
ROYAL OAK, MI
abc12.com

Police investigation leads to I-475 closure in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A police investigation led to the closure of I-475 in Flint. The Genesee 911 page said a call came in just before 4:00 a.m. Thursday about a possible body found on the northbound lanes between East Stewart Avenue and Hamilton Avenue. The highway was closed to...
FLINT, MI
washtenawvoice.com

Ypsilanti Township residents cry for halt on surveillance proposal

Ralph Johnson waits in line for his turn to speak. He exudes patience, but behind the protective mask that shields his face, Ralph is flush with unease. His brewing anxiety is rooted in the Sheriff’s Department’s plan to ensnare Ypsilanti Township in a web of more than 60 cameras, aimed at every license plate that passes by.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

