Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Related
Ann Arbor road project delayed after bids come in 193% higher than expected
ANN ARBOR, MI — A resurfacing of Ann Arbor’s Scio Church Road that was scheduled for this fall is being delayed. The months-long project approved by City Council last month is now postponed until next year because costs for the project turned out to be higher than expected, city officials said.
Potential changes to Ann Arbor M-14 interchange could include extended ramps, roundabouts
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan Department of Transportation officials are offering the public a first look at potential reconfigurations of an Ann Arbor M-14 interchange marked by a long history of crashes and safety concerns. Concepts for redesigning the M-14/Barton Drive interchange include potentially closing the eastbound Barton Drive on-...
thesuntimesnews.com
Phase 3 of the Mill Creek Park Trail is Underway
A bit more trail is coming to Dexter. The third phase of Dexter’s popular Mill Creek Park Trail will connect it with Grand St. The city is building the trail in partnership with developer A.R. Brouwer. In his report to the city council, City Manager Justin Breyer stated, “This...
Fire destroys SUV in Ann Arbor parking lot
ANN ARBOR, MI – An SUV was destroyed Tuesday afternoon in Ann Arbor when a fire broke out in its engine compartment, officials said. Fire crews were called at 1:44 p.m. Sept. 13, to a vehicle fire in a parking lot in the 400 block of S. Maple Road, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Single-lane closure coming to I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A single-lane closure is coming to eastbound I-94 in Jackson County. The lane closure from Elm Road to U.S. 127 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, is being done for maintenance, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is part...
New roundabout near Ann Arbor opens after weeks of construction
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County’s newest roundabout is here. The new traffic circle installed at the intersection of Liberty and Zeeb roads in Scio Township, west of Ann Arbor, officially opened to traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a notice from the Washtenaw County Road Commission. The...
candgnews.com
Oakland County considers turning Red Oaks Golf Course into a park
OAKLAND COUNTY — Oakland County Parks and Recreation is developing plans to possibly convert the Red Oaks Golf Course into a walkable park with open space, trails and other amenities. The nine-hole, par-31 course on John R Road northeast of 12 Mile Road has seen fewer users in recent...
Big redevelopment of Ann Arbor’s riverfront getting $20M from state
ANN ARBOR, MI — A major riverfront redevelopment in Ann Arbor that’s been nearly a decade in the making is getting a sizable boost in public funding to move forward. The state budget bill signed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in July includes a $20 million appropriation for the Broadway Park West project planned for an old industrial property off Broadway Street along the Huron River north of downtown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
See fall colors on the Huron River at free Ypsilanti kayaking event
YPSILANTI, MI -- Kayak down the Huron River for free at an upcoming Ypsilanti event meant to get people outside. Area residents can kayak on the Huron River from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, during the Ypsi Fall River Day, hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission at Frog Island Park, 699 Rice St.
Residents still have concerns after Waverly Place Apartments renovations
The Lansing Housing Commission spent millions of dollars to renovate Waverly Place Apartments, but some residents said those renovations weren’t done properly.
Nissan trucks can roll away while in park, 203k vehicles recalled
DETROIT -- Nissan says an estimated 203,000 trucks must be recalled as a problem with a transmission parking pawl that typically prevents the trucks from moving when in park. According to the Associated Press, the recall impacts 2020-2023 model years of the Frontier and Titan trucks. Because the parking pawl...
‘It never made sense’: Rezoning advances, dealing blow to mobile home park plans near Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI – A dense mobile home park bringing hundreds of new units doesn’t belong along U.S. 23 north of Ann Arbor. That’s the message Ann Arbor Township officials and residents have sent developers working on a proposal to bring manufactured homes to the vacant land on Warren Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crews clean up fuel spill behind Arborland Mall
ANN ARBOR, MI – HAZMAT crews were out early Wednesday morning to clean up a diesel spill behind Arborland Mall after a refrigerator trailer became disconnected from its truck. Crews were called at 6:18 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, to the area behind the mall for a report of a...
13abc.com
Long-term tenant at Adrian Inn kicked out to make space for Riverview Terrace residents
ADRIAN, MI (WTVG) - A Michigan man, named Jeff, who wishes to keep his full identity private, tells 13abc that he was officially kicked out of the Adrian Inn hotel around 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Now, he says he has no where to go. “I just feel that I’ve been lied...
Ypsilanti city residents to receive full-sized recycling carts for the first time
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti residents will soon have a whole lot more room for recyclables. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, city leaders OK’d the purchase of 5,000 recycling carts for residents participating in Ypsilanti’s curbside pick-up program. Officials intend to roll out the new 96-gallon carts to all households eligible for the program in April of next year.
Man accused of secretly recording hundreds in Ann Arbor bathrooms back in jail with $800K bond
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man released on a $100,000 bond after being accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms throughout Ann Arbor has been arraigned on additional charges and given a significantly higher bond. Erric Desean Morton was arraigned Friday, Sept. 16, for the second time this month on...
fox2detroit.com
Porta-potty in Royal Oak park has residents fuming
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lynette Kipp isn't getting what she expected when Royal Oak revamped the neighborhood park - a port-a-potty on Longfellow Avenue. "A lovely outhouse to look at while I sit on my porch," she said. "There is no screening, no landscaping, there is nothing to camouflage it. It is just sitting right out there for all to see and smell."
abc12.com
Police investigation leads to I-475 closure in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A police investigation led to the closure of I-475 in Flint. The Genesee 911 page said a call came in just before 4:00 a.m. Thursday about a possible body found on the northbound lanes between East Stewart Avenue and Hamilton Avenue. The highway was closed to...
washtenawvoice.com
Ypsilanti Township residents cry for halt on surveillance proposal
Ralph Johnson waits in line for his turn to speak. He exudes patience, but behind the protective mask that shields his face, Ralph is flush with unease. His brewing anxiety is rooted in the Sheriff’s Department’s plan to ensnare Ypsilanti Township in a web of more than 60 cameras, aimed at every license plate that passes by.
ClickOnDetroit.com
8-year-old boy left wandering Detroit’s east side after he was put on wrong school bus
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An eight-year-old boy was left to wander the streets of Detroit’s east side after he was put on the wrong school bus. That mistake led to nearly five hours of frustration and fear, with two police departments searching for the young boy. But it...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 2