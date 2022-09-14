Read full article on original website
Football: Bridgewater-Raritan wins close game against Hunterdon Central
Antione Hinton scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give Bridgewater-Raritan a 14-7 win over Hunterdon Central on the road in Flemington. The touchdown came off of a big 26-yard carry by Joe Spirra. Bridgewater’s Dane Sorensen intercepted pass in Red Devils territory on Central’s previous drive.
Egg Harbor downs Timber Creek - Boys soccer recap
Gilmer Mendoza scored twice to help lift Egg Harbor to a 3-1 win over Timber Creek in Egg Harbor Township. Senior Nathan Biersbach finished with three assists for Egg Harbor (3-1) while senior Lucas Lainez added a goal. Senior goalie Brett Barnes made three saves. Timber Creek fell to 2-1.
Morris Knolls over West Morris in OT- Boys soccer recap
Joseph Luciano, Giocomo Zizza and Ryan Manz each scored for Morris Knolls in a 3-2 overtime victory over West Morris in Chester. Eduar Izaguirre had two assists for Morris Knolls (3-0), which led 2-0 at halftime, before surrendering two goals in the second half. Nicholas Turo made one save in the win.
Old Bridge over Piscataway- Girls soccer recap
Alyssa Penn scored the go-ahead goal in the second half to lift Old Bridge to a 2-1 win over Piscataway in Piscataway. Jenna Scopellite also scored for Old Bridge (2-2), which found itself tied at one at halftime. Reanna Garrett scored the lone goal for Piscataway (0-3-1). Isabella Ludovico made...
VOTE: Week 1 WindMill Shore Conference Photo of the Week
Every season, high school athletic programs provide plays that often leave us shaking our heads in amazement and even disbelief. That’s why the Shore Sports Network uses many sources in putting together great photos each week submitted by our very talented photographers. SSN has partnered with The WindMill and will post the top photos for our audience to vote on every week.
Livingston over Montclair Kimberley - Girls soccer recap
Dina Bojkovic, Katherine Riccardi and Isabella Dilanni delivered the goals as Livingston won on the road, 3-0, over Montclair Kimberley. Bojkovic and Avery Reiman each dished an assist for Livingston (4-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Jessica Oji saved one shot to receive the shutout. Montclair Kimberley is now 1-2.
Boys soccer: Quiroa leads Palisades Park past McNair
McNair fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. As...
Boys soccer: Contreras leads Old Tappan to OT win over Pascack Valley
Junior Kevin Contreras tallied twice, including the match winner in second overtime, as Old Tappan. Sophomore Steven Gifford gave Pascack Valley (1-2) a 1-0 lead in the first half. Junior goalie Bennett Scalia finished with 10 saves. Contreras equalized in the second half before his eventual winner in extra time....
Voorhees and Phillipsburg ends in tie - Boys soccer recap
Derek Jimenez scored three goals for Phillipsburg in a battle against Voorhees that ended in a 3-3 tie in Phillipsburg. Aidan Tuvey finished with two goals for Voorhees (2-1-1), who scored three times in the first half. Jimenez led Phillipsburg (0-4-1) back, scoring two of his three goals over the...
Steinert over West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Girls soccer recap
Mia Garafolo, Adriana Ryder and Arianna Vasquez each scored to lead Steinert to a 3-1 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro North in Plainsboro. Steinert (4-0) trailed 1-0 at the half and bounced back by scoring three unanswered goals in the second half. Maya Anico scored for WW-PN (1-3). The N.J. High...
Football: Augello leads Freehold Township past Howell
Mark Augello threw for two touchdowns and ran for one as Freehold Township overpowered Howell 26-13 in Freehold. Freehold Township (2-2) took the opening possession down 67 yards in 13 players as Augello threw a six-yard pass to Shawn Corchado to open up the scoring. Howell (1-2) tied it up...
Carteret over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap
Two players scored to give Carteret a 2-1 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Julianna Almeida opened the scoring with a goal in the first half to give the Ramblers (1-2) a 1-0 lead going into halftime. The win is their first of the year. Sonaiya Jaworski scored as well as...
Sayreville over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Jaylin Evans posted a goal and an assist to help Sayreville take a 3-0 win over South Plainfield in, Parlin. Zahra Benkhak made 18 saves to earn the shutout for Sayreville (2-2). Shriya Meda and Laila Stevenson also scored in the win. Adrianna Nazarko recorded 13 saves for South Plainfield...
Point Pleasant Beach over Asbury Park - Girls soccer recap
Jordan Perry scored two goals to lead eight different players who hit the scoring column for Point Pleasant Beach as the Garnet Gulls cruised to a 9-0 win over Asbury Park in Asbury Park. Izzy Kurzon and Gabby Kirchner both had a goal and two assists in the win. The...
Secaucus over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap
Alyssa Craigwell scored twice to lead Secaucus to a 2-0 win over Saddle Brook, in Saddle Brook. Mykailla Harper made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Secaucus (1-2-1). Saddle Brook fell to 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Freehold Twp over Middletown North - Field hockey recap
Nyla Cruz posted a goal and two assists to lead Freehold Township to a 3-2 win over Middletown North, in Freehold. Freehold Township (3-1) led 2-1 at the half. Sienna Smith and Kaitlyn Lopez also scored for the Patriots. Isabella Cherney and Karly Walsh scored for Middletown North (2-2). The...
Surf Taco Week 1 Boys Soccer Team of the Week: Middletown South
The Middletown South boys soccer team entered the 2022 with renewed optimism after its young team won three games in all of 2021. In order to improved upon their win total this fall, the mission was clear: do more damage in the Shore Conference Class A North division. That, however,...
Bordentown defeats Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap
Julien DeLorenzo’s goal in the 41st minute proved to be the difference as Bordentown held on to defeat Moorestown Friends 2-1 in Bordentown. Preston Galanis put one in the back of the net in the 74th minute for Moorestown Friends (0-4) but it was too little too late for the Foxes.
Boys soccer: Passaic Tech tops Passaic for 3rd straight shutout
Senior Lucas Duchi scored the lone goal as Passaic Tech edged Passaic 1-0 for its third straight shutout win in Passaic. Sophomore Jeremy Meza was credited with Duchi’s assist for Passaic Tech (3-0) while senior keeper Matthew Porcelli recorded seven saves to keep the clean sheet. Senior goalie Ronny...
Gloucester over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap
Both sides were on the attack early in a game that saw 30 shots on goal combined. In the end, two goals from Kevin Wall was enough to lead Gloucester over Paulsboro 3-2 in Paulsboro. Gloucester (1-3) led 2-1 at halftime but Paulsboro (0-2) was able to get the equalizer...
