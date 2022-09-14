ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor downs Timber Creek - Boys soccer recap

Gilmer Mendoza scored twice to help lift Egg Harbor to a 3-1 win over Timber Creek in Egg Harbor Township. Senior Nathan Biersbach finished with three assists for Egg Harbor (3-1) while senior Lucas Lainez added a goal. Senior goalie Brett Barnes made three saves. Timber Creek fell to 2-1.
Morris Knolls over West Morris in OT- Boys soccer recap

Joseph Luciano, Giocomo Zizza and Ryan Manz each scored for Morris Knolls in a 3-2 overtime victory over West Morris in Chester. Eduar Izaguirre had two assists for Morris Knolls (3-0), which led 2-0 at halftime, before surrendering two goals in the second half. Nicholas Turo made one save in the win.
Old Bridge over Piscataway- Girls soccer recap

Alyssa Penn scored the go-ahead goal in the second half to lift Old Bridge to a 2-1 win over Piscataway in Piscataway. Jenna Scopellite also scored for Old Bridge (2-2), which found itself tied at one at halftime. Reanna Garrett scored the lone goal for Piscataway (0-3-1). Isabella Ludovico made...
VOTE: Week 1 WindMill Shore Conference Photo of the Week

Every season, high school athletic programs provide plays that often leave us shaking our heads in amazement and even disbelief. That’s why the Shore Sports Network uses many sources in putting together great photos each week submitted by our very talented photographers. SSN has partnered with The WindMill and will post the top photos for our audience to vote on every week.
Livingston over Montclair Kimberley - Girls soccer recap

Dina Bojkovic, Katherine Riccardi and Isabella Dilanni delivered the goals as Livingston won on the road, 3-0, over Montclair Kimberley. Bojkovic and Avery Reiman each dished an assist for Livingston (4-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Jessica Oji saved one shot to receive the shutout. Montclair Kimberley is now 1-2.
Voorhees and Phillipsburg ends in tie - Boys soccer recap

Derek Jimenez scored three goals for Phillipsburg in a battle against Voorhees that ended in a 3-3 tie in Phillipsburg. Aidan Tuvey finished with two goals for Voorhees (2-1-1), who scored three times in the first half. Jimenez led Phillipsburg (0-4-1) back, scoring two of his three goals over the...
Football: Augello leads Freehold Township past Howell

Mark Augello threw for two touchdowns and ran for one as Freehold Township overpowered Howell 26-13 in Freehold. Freehold Township (2-2) took the opening possession down 67 yards in 13 players as Augello threw a six-yard pass to Shawn Corchado to open up the scoring. Howell (1-2) tied it up...
Carteret over Middlesex - Girls soccer recap

Two players scored to give Carteret a 2-1 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Julianna Almeida opened the scoring with a goal in the first half to give the Ramblers (1-2) a 1-0 lead going into halftime. The win is their first of the year. Sonaiya Jaworski scored as well as...
Sayreville over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap

Jaylin Evans posted a goal and an assist to help Sayreville take a 3-0 win over South Plainfield in, Parlin. Zahra Benkhak made 18 saves to earn the shutout for Sayreville (2-2). Shriya Meda and Laila Stevenson also scored in the win. Adrianna Nazarko recorded 13 saves for South Plainfield...
Secaucus over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap

Alyssa Craigwell scored twice to lead Secaucus to a 2-0 win over Saddle Brook, in Saddle Brook. Mykailla Harper made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Secaucus (1-2-1). Saddle Brook fell to 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Freehold Twp over Middletown North - Field hockey recap

Nyla Cruz posted a goal and two assists to lead Freehold Township to a 3-2 win over Middletown North, in Freehold. Freehold Township (3-1) led 2-1 at the half. Sienna Smith and Kaitlyn Lopez also scored for the Patriots. Isabella Cherney and Karly Walsh scored for Middletown North (2-2). The...
Bordentown defeats Moorestown Friends - Boys soccer recap

Julien DeLorenzo’s goal in the 41st minute proved to be the difference as Bordentown held on to defeat Moorestown Friends 2-1 in Bordentown. Preston Galanis put one in the back of the net in the 74th minute for Moorestown Friends (0-4) but it was too little too late for the Foxes.
Boys soccer: Passaic Tech tops Passaic for 3rd straight shutout

Senior Lucas Duchi scored the lone goal as Passaic Tech edged Passaic 1-0 for its third straight shutout win in Passaic. Sophomore Jeremy Meza was credited with Duchi’s assist for Passaic Tech (3-0) while senior keeper Matthew Porcelli recorded seven saves to keep the clean sheet. Senior goalie Ronny...
Gloucester over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap

Both sides were on the attack early in a game that saw 30 shots on goal combined. In the end, two goals from Kevin Wall was enough to lead Gloucester over Paulsboro 3-2 in Paulsboro. Gloucester (1-3) led 2-1 at halftime but Paulsboro (0-2) was able to get the equalizer...
