wtaq.com
Green Bay Wants Some Sales Tax Sharing With Brown County
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Green Bay city council member wants to see if Brown County will start sharing the revenue from its half percent sales tax. Under state law, only counties can collect a sales tax. Smaller governments, like the city of Green Bay, cannot. When Brown...
wtaq.com
Fox Valley Apprentices Begin Their Trade Careers
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A group of young adults who chose not to go to college are getting started on their careers. Eighty-eight new apprentices, up from 51 last year, took part in a ceremony in Kaukauna on Thursday. Isabella Campbell says before she graduated from high school last...
wtaq.com
Summer Ends For Port Of Green Bay Shipping
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With four months to go in the shipping season, Port of Green Bay officials say the amount of cargo that has moved through the facility is near the amount through the same date in 2021. Port officials say the 1.1 million tons of cargo...
wtaq.com
Preparing For Flu Season
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Health officials in Northeast Wisconsin are predicting a worse than normal flu season. ThedaCare Pediatrician, Abby Smolcich, says one reason why this flu season could be a bad one, is because of Australia’s influenza report. “We do use data and information from the...
wtaq.com
High Profile Campaign Help
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Green Bay this weekend, campaigning for Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. DeSantis is a Republican whose policies have been compared to former President Donald Trump’s in terms of divisiveness. Most recently, DeSantis has been in the news for ordering the transport of 50 immigrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
wtaq.com
Florida Governor to Appear with Michels at Green Bay Event
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Governor of Florida is coming to Green Bay. Ron DeSantis will appear at a Sunday rally with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and business magnate Tim Michels. The “Unite and Win” rally will be held Sunday at 6 at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay...
wtaq.com
31st Annual Fox Cities Marathon Underway this Weekend
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The 31st annual Fox Cities Marathon is underway this weekend and it’s expected to bring thousands into the Fox Valley from all over the country. “We’re looking at welcoming more than 3,500 participants over the course of the weekend, from our Friday to our Sunday night events,” said Amanda Secor, a race coordinator with the marathon.
wtaq.com
New Lambeau Field Food Offerings Unveiled
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Lambeau Field is gearing up for its first home game of the season by freshening up its menu for fans. The Green Bay Packers food and beverage partner Delaware North Sportservice unveiled 13 new food items available at concession stands throughout the stadium. They are:
wtaq.com
All Aboard For Restoration Project At The National Railroad Museum
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A restoration project along the Fox River is bringing safety to the shores of the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon, and the new rock wall could help future development at the site. With the snip of some oversized scissors, the new shoreline stabilization project is...
wtaq.com
Fund Raiser To Expand Boys & Girls Club
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh is looking for help in raising funds for its expansion so it can meet the growing needs of the community. The club’s proposed $16 million expansion project of its building at 501 E. Parkway Avenue, includes adding more classroom space, a gym, administrative offices and a playground.
wtaq.com
Another School Threat Leads To Beefed Up Patrols
MANAWA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Manawa School District is adding increased police presence in and around its buildings after a “credible threat of school violence.”. The Manawa middle and high school principal, Abe El Manssouri, contacted law enforcement Thursday morning about the threat. The Manawa Police Department and...
wtaq.com
Extra Police Presence For Fox Valley Schools
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – There will be extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School and Appleton West High School after the schools were among those that received a social media threat. The threat seen by many on social media, did not directly target Oshkosh or Appleton West high...
wtaq.com
Judge Issues Ruling on Crime Scene Photos in 22 Year Old Murder
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A judge said Thursday the crime scene photos provided to convicted Kenneth Hudson are the only versions of the images he is going to get. Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder of Shanna Van Dyn Hoven, 19, while she was jogging in a Kaukauna park. Since sentencing, Hudson has filed more than a dozen appeals and motions — usually focusing on claims he was framed — and all have failed.
wtaq.com
Fond Du Lac Police Investigate Shooting
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fond du Lac police say they are investigating an overnight shooting. Officers were called to the area of 200 block of 6th Street just before 1:30 a.m. for a report of possible gunshots. At the scene, several handgun casings were found on 6th...
