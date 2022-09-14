ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

TVGuide.com

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live on September 16

On September 16 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-SW and NBCSCA. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-SW and NBCSCA. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available...
numberfire.com

Tigers position Akil Baddoo in left field on Friday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Baddoo will man left field after Kerry Carpenter was given the night off in Detroit. In a matchup versus White Sox's right-hander Lucas Giolito, our models project Baddoo to score 7.4 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
Click2Houston.com

Texans’ Kamu Grugier-Hill cherishes signed football from Uvalde football team

HOUSTON – Holding an autographed football at his locker, Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill reflected on the meaning behind the signatures. Grugier-Hill received a signed football from the Uvalde High School football team along with Texans coach Lovie Smith and linebacker Christian Kirksey after hosting them for a game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium and visiting the Coyotes in Uvalde.
MLB

A's, Astros honor legacy of Roberto Clemente

HOUSTON -- Roberto Clemente once said, “I want to be remembered as a ballplayer who gave all he had to give.” And players from the Astros and the Athletics remember the Hall of Famer for doing just that, both on and off the field. • VOTE NOW: 2022...
