Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
Numbers Game: Who Gets Optioned for Verlander's Return to the Astros?
With Justin Verlander rejoining the rotation Friday, Seth Martinez could fall a victim to the numbers game again.
Yordan Alvarez (3 HRs), Justin Verlander help Astros clinch playoff bid
Yordan Alvarez recorded his second career three-homer game and Justin Verlander threw five hitless innings in his return from the
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live on September 16
On September 16 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros will play the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-SW and NBCSCA. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), ATT SportsNet-SW and NBCSCA. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available...
numberfire.com
Tigers position Akil Baddoo in left field on Friday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Baddoo will man left field after Kerry Carpenter was given the night off in Detroit. In a matchup versus White Sox's right-hander Lucas Giolito, our models project Baddoo to score 7.4 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
White Sox continue AL Central push vs. Tigers
The Chicago White Sox earned a crucial win in a makeup game against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday. They’ll look
Click2Houston.com
Texans’ Kamu Grugier-Hill cherishes signed football from Uvalde football team
HOUSTON – Holding an autographed football at his locker, Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill reflected on the meaning behind the signatures. Grugier-Hill received a signed football from the Uvalde High School football team along with Texans coach Lovie Smith and linebacker Christian Kirksey after hosting them for a game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium and visiting the Coyotes in Uvalde.
Tigers look to play spoiler against White Sox again
The Detroit Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak with an extra-innings victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Friday.
Astros activate Justin Verlander (calf) to start vs. A’s
The Houston Astros activated American League Cy Young frontrunner Justin Verlander from the 15-day injured list to start Friday night’s
A's, Astros honor legacy of Roberto Clemente
HOUSTON -- Roberto Clemente once said, “I want to be remembered as a ballplayer who gave all he had to give.” And players from the Astros and the Athletics remember the Hall of Famer for doing just that, both on and off the field. • VOTE NOW: 2022...
Astros dump Athletics for fifth consecutive victory
Aledmys Diaz smacked a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning and Lance McCullers Jr. recorded his highest regular-season strikeout
Houston Rockets Land Cam Reddish In Major Trade Scenario
Here’s an NBA riddle for you: I can’t be measured, but you can see me. If you think there’s enough of me, you should bet on me – but if you’re wrong, you might regret it. Did you guess “potential”? If so, should we get...
