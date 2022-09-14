Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
COVID Infections Rise Again in Wisconsin, But Deaths Stay Low
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — COVID-19 numbers are on the rise again in Wisconsin, with the state Department of Health Services reporting the seven-day average of new cases at 1,097, with 1,317 reported on Tuesday. Deaths aren’t up, however, and haven’t been for some time. Three new deaths were reported...
wtaq.com
Florida Governor to Appear with Michels at Green Bay Event
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Governor of Florida is coming to Green Bay. Ron DeSantis will appear at a Sunday rally with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate and business magnate Tim Michels. The “Unite and Win” rally will be held Sunday at 6 at the Radisson Hotel in Green Bay...
wtaq.com
Marquette Poll Shows Incumbents Leading in Governor, Senate Races
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The incumbents are ahead in the Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate races, but it’s not by a wide margin. Those are the results of the latest Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday. The poll shows Democratic Gov. Tony Evers leading Republican challenger Tim Michels 47%-44%, and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson leading Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes 49%-48% among likely voters.
